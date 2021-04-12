Soprano Winters takes Tucson audience back to pre-COVID times with recital

In an emotional, often breathtaking and mesmerizing performance, Winters gave us a taste of what we had been missing as Tucson venues remained shuttered, their marquees promising to return soon. She soared to the highest range of her soprano in the finale of Rimsky-Korsakov's "Summer Night's Dream" as a plane roared in the distance. Birds chirped in time as she dipped into a soulful alto range for the first of Copland's "Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson" song cycle. By the time she hit the forceful exclamation of Copland's "Why do they shut me out of Heaven?" the birds had fluttered off into the early evening sun.

Her program tipped its hat to women as lovers, nurturers, muses and patronesses, with works by Debussy, Copland, Rimsky-Korsakov, Strauss and Tchaikovsky. A highlight came at the end, when she performed Tatyana's aria from "Eugene Onegin," a role that she performed for the first time with Arizona Opera in 2015. For a brief few moments, with a voice as big and achingly beautiful as it was for that 2015 performance, Winters took us back to Tucson Music Hall and a time when we weren't consumed with conversations about masks and vaccines.