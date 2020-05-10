Southern Arizona high-schoolers will be honored for their musical theater skills

Southern Arizona high school students will be honored for their musical theater skills during a live-stream event Saturday, May 16.
The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona’s Musical Theater Finals are being put on by Arts Express and Broadway in Tucson after a national competition was canceled in New York.
“These students have worked all year in anticipation of these awards,” said Karen Wiese, producer and executive director of Arts Express. “In light of everything going on, and with schools having been shut down for the remainder of the school year, we felt it was important to give the students an event that would celebrate their artistic achievements this past year.”
Award for best actor and actress will be presented, along with the spirit honor and the up-and-coming award. High school theater departments and their teachers will also be recognized.
Thirty-one top student actors were identified to take part in a three-phase process, including online master classes in vocal technique and coaching by local musical theater directors.
They performed songs both solo and in groups before 10 finalists were selected to compete in the Monte Awards.
The event will feature solo and ensemble performances.
For more information and to RSVP to watch the event, go to arts-express.org/monte-awards.
Monte Ralstin was a beloved teacher, director, and mentor to the theatre community in Southern Arizona. For over five years, Ralstin played a role in the development of the awards program, serving as an adjudicator, vocal coach, and then host and director of the awards program.
