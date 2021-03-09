Southern Arizona winery used pandemic downtime to plant

Wineries in Arizona actually saw an uptick in business last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s largely because members of their wine clubs — where subscribers get bottles of wine every month or so — were loyal to wineries.

“We have a very, very loyal customer base,” observed Lisa Strid, winemaker at Willcox’s Aridus Wine Company. “We have seen our wine club grow and we have seen our wine sales grow year to year.”

And this year, the winery will release its first vintage that uses fruit grown on their 40-acre vineyard in the Chiricahua Foothills, 45 miles outside Willcox.

“We’ve been sourcing fruit from Arizona, a little bit from California and New Mexico,” said owner Scott Dahmer. “Now it’s exciting that all of the fruit is coming from our estate.”

Dahmer and his wife Joan opened their custom commercial crush facility in 2013 and released their first vintages using fruit sourced from other growers not long afterward. They planted their first vines in 2015 and now have 28 of their 40 acres under vine; most of the remaining acreage is not usable largely because Turkey Creek cuts through the property, Joan Dahmer said.