Steampunk convention at Old Tucson draws wild sights, elaborate costumes, friends for life

The gunslinging and saloon dancing at Old Tucson might look a little more anachronistic this weekend as the ninth annual Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention gets underway.

Thousands are expected to visit the longtime theme park for the event, some from as far away as Germany and New Zealand, to share their affection for steampunk, the science fiction subgenre that combines Old West and Victorian history and culture with futuristic steam-powered technology.

Jason Drotman, owner of the convention, said the con has gone from a couple hundred attendees when it first started to one of the largest events of its kind in the country.

“There is no other place quite like Old Tucson, nothing as grand or historic, to host an event like this,” Drotman said. “People love the feel of it all.”

The idea for the steampunk convention initially emerged from meetings held by the Arizona Steampunk Society in Phoenix more than a decade ago. Drotman, who was at those original meetings and still lives in Phoenix, said the majority of his team now resides in Tucson, as do many of the attendees.

Tucsonan Cassandra Sparrold Shute, 37, has been coming to Wild Wild West Con since Year 2.