Strolling troubadours hope to reinvigorate downtown Tucson nightlife

Downtown Tucson just hasn’t been itself since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered venues and limited capacity at restaurants and bars.

But some of that once bustling hustle is inching back, courtesy of an intriguing partnership between Fox Tucson Theatre and Downtown Tucson Partnership.

Every Thursday through the month of April, the two groups are hosting “Troubadour Thursdays,” featuring Tucson musicians strolling downtown and playing bite-sized concerts at the patios of several restaurants.

“We are all missing live, in-the-moment contact with music and artists,” Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock said. “We’re still waiting to be able to gather again at the Fox, but we just couldn’t wait any longer to share music in the vibrant landscape of our downtown neighborhood.”

The series kicked off April 1 with the desert rocking Kiko Jacome Duo, followed April 8 by the jazz ensemble Hot Club of Tucson.

Singer-songwriter Sophia Rankin is on deck Thursday, April 15, followed on April 22 by Peter McLaughlin and Alvin Blaine. The series concludes April 29 with PD Ronstadt and Don Armstrong singing songs mostly in Spanish.