Summer in Tucson: Cool off with a tasty raspado

As the summer temperatures continue to climb in Tucson, we are thankful for the vast number of raspado shops that can be found throughout the city.

On hot days, those icy treats, served with real fruit or nuts, with or without ice cream, can seem like a dream come true.

For Carl Amaya, a dream gone wrong is what ultimately led him to opening the raspado shop Mangos Refresqueria Y Cafe with his mom, one of many shops you can find selling the icy treats around Tucson.

Sometime around 2007 while working full-time for Verizon, Amaya and his best friend started hot dog stand Baja Dogs and parked it along Fourth Avenue. The business ended about seven years later when his friend started a family and Amaya started a new venture opening cellphone stores.

“I love the cellphone industry — I know it, I love it, I like technology,” Amaya says. “But I kind of always wanted to work with food again.”

“That sprung the love for food,” he says. “And the love for business is always something I had.”

For years, Amaya and his mom Veronica Amaya dabbled with the idea of opening their version of a “Mexican Starbucks,” originally hoping to focus on coffees, teas and Hispanic treats.