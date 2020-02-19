The family behind Tucson's Slaughterhouse goes big with brand new Mardi Gras event

A venue known for scaring the holy hell out of thousands of Tucsonans each Halloween has plans for one of the biggest Mardi Gras celebrations of the season this weekend.

Known as the Slaughterhouse to fright-seekers, the old Farmer John Meats plant at 1102 W. Grant Road will play host to a free, all-day Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The event, to be held in the grass of the plant’s massive courtyard, will have a Bourbon Street setup where beads can be tossed from mock balconies and Mardi Gras floats that will circle the festivities throughout the day.

There will be a marketplace where visitors can buy New Orleans essentials, like Cafe du Monde coffee and pralines, and several bar areas, including one that will focus specifically on Sazerac specialty drinks.

Crawfish will be on the menu, as will jambalaya. Grammy nominated Cajun musician Yvette Landry is being flown in to perform.

“We have a lot going on,” said Sierra Sutton, general manager of the Slaughterhouse and coordinator of the Mardi Gras festival.

“We are trying to do it the right way.”