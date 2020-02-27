The List for Feb. 27-March 6

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Andrew Rivers — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Feb. 28. $30. 207-9747.
Last Friday, Last Laugh — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Ali Musa, NoniShaney, Michael Barnett, Stephanie Lyonga, Jeremy Segal, Roxy Merrari, Tim Maggard, Darryl Graves, Allana Erickson and Eden Nault. Ages 18 and up. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Free. 247-0988.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Feb. 28. Free. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. March 1. Free. 207-9747.
Comedy Night — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Host Roxy Merari with open mic comedy. Ages 21 and up. 7-9 p.m. March 2. Free. 882-0009.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
“Common Ground” Arizona Choir and UA Symphonic Choir — Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. Program includes the Southwest première of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw’s moving “To the Hands,” and music of Haiti, Latin America and Canada. 3-5 p.m. March 1. Free. 621-1655.
Desert Tenors — St. Francis In The Foothills, Celebration Center, 4625 E. River Road. Tenors Dennis Tamblyn, Matt Holter, and Chach Snook are joined by classical soprano, Heather Stricker. Favorite classical tunes as well as arrangements from other musical genres. 3-5 p.m. March 1. $25. 329-2910.
Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival — Day 1 — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Julie Albers, Tara Helen O’Connor, Yura Lee, Dimitri Murrath, Alexander Sitkovetsky, Gao Hong, Bernadette Harvey, Jasper String Quartet. 3-5 p.m. March 1. $32. 577-3769.
“Bon Voyage!” HarpFusion — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. 4-6 p.m. March 1. Free. 621-1655.
Itzhak Perlman with Rohan De Silva — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. The reigning virtuoso of the violin. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 1. $45. 621-3341.
Recital Choir, Members of the UA Choral Conducting Studio — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 232. 3-4 p.m. March 3. Free. 621-1162.
Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival — Day 2 — Leo Rich Theater. Julie Albers, Tara Helen O’Connor, Yura Lee, Matthew Strauss, Gao Hong, Bernadette Harvey, Lera Auerbach, Rafael De Stella, Dimitri Murrath, Alexander Sitkovetsky. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 3. $32. 577-3769.
Sonora Winds Concert — Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. 7-8:30 p.m. March 4. Free. 850-2523.
Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival — Day 3 — Leo Rich Theater. Bernadette Harvey, Alexander Sitkovetsky, Yura Lee, Matthew Strauss, Tara Helen O’Connor, Jasper String Quartet, Dimitri Murrath. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 4. $32. 577-3769.
Arizona Symphony Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 6. $10. 621-1162.
Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival — Day 4 — Leo Rich Theater. Yura Lee, Dimitri Murrath, Alexander Sitkovetsky, Jasper String Quartet, Julie Albers, Lera Auerbach. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 6. $32. 577-3769.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Gunhild Carling: Swedish Jazz Multi-Instrumentalist — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 29. $30. 825-2818.
42nd Annual AzJazz Week – “A Thelonious Monk Biopic: Piecing His Life Together Through Multiple Documentaries and Live Concerts” — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 146, 1017 N. Olive Road. Movie screening with Brian Moon. 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 1. Free. 621-1655.
A conversation with Tim Kliphuis and Jimmy Grant — Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Performance and conversation. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 1. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 622-8848.
42nd Annual AzJazz Week – “The Tucson Jazz Collective Plays the Music of Thelonious Monk” — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Directed by Moisés Paiewonsky. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 1. $10. 621-1162.
Ingrid Jensen — Crowder Hall. Jazz trumpeter. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 3. $24. 621-3341.
42nd Annual AzJazz Week – “New 1920s Review with the Lindy Hopkins Dancers” — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. The Original Dixieland Jass Band. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 4. $10. 621-1162.
42nd Annual AzJazz Week – Clinic: Carl Allen, drums — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 170. Clinic. Noon-1:30 p.m. March 5. Free. 621-1655.
42nd Annual AzJazz Week – The Carl Allen Quartet — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Carl Allen, drums; Angelo Versace, piano; Brice Winston, saxophone; Phil Kuehn, bass. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 5. $10. 621-1162.
NIYAZ: The Fourth Light Project — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Blending medieval Sufi poetry and folk songs from their native Iran and its surrounding countries with rich acoustic instrumentation and state-of-the-art modern electronics. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 5. $24. 621-3341.
42nd Annual AzJazz Week – “The Three of Us” — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Katherine Byrnes, vocals; Angelo Versace, piano; Brice Winston, saxophone. 7-9 p.m. March 6. Free. 621-1655.
POPULAR, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Lyle Lovett — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27. $44.50. 547-3040.
Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Special guests Chick Cashman, Miracle Mile, and Misery Bloc. 8-11:45 p.m. Feb. 27. $10. 207-1588.
Three Dog Night — Fox Tucson Theatre. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 27. $34.50. 547-3040.
Music For the Soul Dance Party — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B, and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $13.50. 529-1000.
The Lonely Celebrating The Music of Roy Orbison — The Fox Tucson Theatre. Tribute. 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 28. $35. 547-3040.
Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius — Saint Francis in the Foothills Church, 4625 E. River Road. O’Brien sings and plays fiddle, mandolin and guitar. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $25. 981-1475.
Live Music: Nicandro — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. 13-year-old Tucson musician playing popular hits. 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 29. Free. 1-844-782-9622.
Garth Brooks Live Tribute — Gaslight Music Hall. Drew Baloh. 2-4 p.m. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 29. $26. 529-1000.
Monroe Crossing — Gaslight Music Hall. Classic bluegrass, gospel and original bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. March 1. $21. 529-1000.
Good Rockin’ Live — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Brady Goss, Alex Mack and Robert Shaw pays tribute to the birth of rock and roll. 6-8 p.m. March 2. $26. 886-9428.
Oh Canada! — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Concert celebrating music from Canadian artists. 7:30-9 p.m. March 4. $30. 825-2818.
Tucson Society of the Blind Spring Concert Benefit — Fellowship Square Villa II Great Room, 8111 E. Broadway. March 5: Christine Vivona, Harpist, and Rob Boone, Trombonist; March 6: Bill Gantz, Western Singer. Silent auctions. All funds raised from ticket sales and silent auction will go to TBS. 6-8:30 p.m. March 5, 6. $10. 721-3003.
Uptown Funk Dance Party with The Coolers — Gaslight Music Hall. 7-9 p.m. March 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28. $9. 762-5652.
Native Nations Day — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. We will celebrate Native American heritage through crafts, food, and lectures. Learn about the ancient art of flint-knapping, try using an atlatl, learn the craft of basic coil pottery. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29. $5. 622-0594.
The Garden Kitchen’s Knife Skills Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. In this hands-on class you’ll hone basic knife skills and practice the fundamental cuts-mince, dice, brunoise, bâtonnet and julienne. Ages 18 and up. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29. $55. 621-0921.
38th annual Peace Fair & Music Festival — Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave. Live music, raffle prizes, food trucks, kids’ activities, art, and community outreach at Southeast Arizona’s largest gathering of peace, social justice, and environmental groups. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29. Free. 468-5805.
O’odham Tash (O’odham Day) — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Art, music, crafts, and heritage. Play a round of toka, sample traditional foods, and celebrate the original residents of Tumacácori. 1-3 p.m. March 1. $7. 377-5060.
KIDS STUFF
Dungeons and Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre, 3308 E. Grant Road. Students will engage in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign with a Game Master. They will learn strategy and theatrical role playing as they traverse a unique fantasy world. Ages 10-18. 1-4 p.m. Mar 1. $120. 401-4833.
Code Club — Murphy-Wilmot Public LIbrary, 530 North Wilmot Road. Learn to make video games, apps, and more! We’ll be learning to code in Scratch, HTML, CSS, and Python. We meet every week and learn to code together. You are welcome to bring your own laptop or tablet. For ages 8 to 18. 3:15-4:15 p.m. March 4. Free. 534-5420.
Family First Fridays — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Crafts for kids, food for a small donations. Proceeds from food sales benefit the 109 Junior Girls. 6-8 p.m. March 6. $3. 762-5852.
NIGHTLIFE
Zona Libre Latin Band with free dance Class — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Dance lesson at 8:30 p.m. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Feb. 28 and March 6. $7. 444-0439.
”The Vinyl Grooves” — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Listen to the live music and groovey sounds of the 60’s and 70’s complete with go-go dancers. 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Feb 29. $3. 207-9747.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. March 2. Free. 775-2337.
OPERA
Free Opera Preview — Grace St. Paul Church, 2331 N. Adams. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a free preview of the opera, Riders of the Purple Sage. University of Arizona opera students will sing arias. Bring your own lunch; dessert and coffee will be provided. Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 28. Donations appreciated. 327-6857.
Say hello to opera: Free opera preview — Oro Valley Community Center Sunset Room, 10555 N. La Canada, Oro Valley. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a free preview of the opera, Riders of the Purple Sage. University of Arizona opera students will sing arias. 2-3 p.m. March 2. Donations appreciated. 906-3792.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 27, March 5. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Feb. 27, 28, 29. 733-5153.
Guided Tours of the Tumacacori Mission Church and Grounds — Tumacacori National Historical Park. Tours leave from the Visitor Center Garden and last 45 minutes. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Daily. 377-5060.
The Good, the Bat, and the Ugly — Saguaro National Park East. Contrary to their portrayal as scary monsters of the dark, bats are essential to our worlds. Come learn about the many ways these fuzzy, flying friends make our desert a “bat-ter” place to live. 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 27, 28. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 27. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Tracks on the Trail — Saguaro National Park East. Ever wonder who left that track? Come learn some basic tracking skills and how to identify common animal tracks found in the Rincon Mountains of Saguaro National Park. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Feb. 27. 733-5153.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Join a naturalist as we explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert. What strategies are utilized to ensure their survival. 2:15-3:45 p.m. Feb. 27. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1,000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1,000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 28. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Nursery — Saguaro National Park East. Take a stroll along a trail to see the next generation of young saguaros and the gradual renewal of the Cactus Forest. Trail has a packed dirt surface suitable for wheelchair use. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $25 per car park fee. 733-5153.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of birds. All ages. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 29. $5. 724-5375.
I Hike for Health — Saguaro National Park East. Earn a free hiking medal as you hike three miles and discover the health benefits of hiking in our national parks. Water and sturdy hiking shoes are required. 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 29. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Plants are the foundation of the web of life. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. 9:45-11:45 a.m. on Feb. 29. 733-5158.
History Hike: Clanton Ranch — Clanton Ranch, Escapule Road, Sierra Vista. Two mile round trip on dirt road with uneven trail and a short rocky uphill stretch. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 29. 459-2555.
Javelinas de Tubac Outdoor Exhibit Guided Walking Tours — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Walking tours of the “wild javelinas” in the Javelinas de Tubac outdoor art exhibit will be offered twice a month from January through March 2020 before the javelinas are auctioned off on April 4. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb 29. $25. 987-0076.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch to secure your space on the tour. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 29. $5. 724-5375.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East. Observe the varied landforms of the desert, bajadas, washes, outcrops and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 29. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Branch Out — Saguaro National Park East. Learn about the important tree species found in Saguaro National Park and how they have adapted to life in the desert. Accessible program. 2-2:30 p.m. Feb. 29. 733-5153.
Wild At Heart — Saguaro National Park East. discuss your favorite wilderness views and what makes this place “wild at heart.” Accessible program. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 29. 733-5153.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Sonoran Desert sunsets are famous for their blazing colors. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight. 1/2 mile hike on a rocky trail. 5:15-6:30 p.m. Feb. 29. $25. 733-5153.
Archaeology of Downtown Tucson Walking Tour Presented by the Presidio Museum — Presidio, 196 N. Court Ave. Join our expert historian, Homer Thiel, for a walk back in time! Visit sites of former buildings. Learn about what has been recovered from the ground and what it tells us about Tucsonans of the past. 10 a.m.-noon. March 1. $35. 622-0594.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. March 3. 749-8700.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 4. 749-8700.
Sparrow Workshop — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road 85749, Green Valley. Workshop aims to remove the confusion and improve your sparrow-identification skills by focusing on size, structure, behavior, and habitat. Ages 12 and up. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-noon. March 6. $15. 724-5375.
POETRY
Call to Poets: Haiku Hike — Downtown Tucson Partnership, 100 N. Stone Ave. #101. Haiku Hike literary contest. This years theme is Living in the Present Moment. 20 winning haiku will be displayed on acrylic signage and displayed downtown through the Spring season. All submissions will be judged by Tucson’s Poet Laureate, TC Tolbert. The submission deadline is March 10. Learn more at downtowntucson.org/haikuhike. Free. 268-9030.
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Join us for monthly poetry discussions, led by docents from the UA Poetry Center. Community members are invited to come and share their knowledge of favorite poets or listen and learn about new poets. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m.Feb. 27. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Witness For The Prosecution, by Agatha Christie — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man’s fight to escape the hangman’s noose. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27. $30. 505-1856.
”Witness For the Prosecution” presented by The Oro Valley Theater Company — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man’s fight to escape the hangman’s noose. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27. $30. 529-1000.
Becoming Dr. Ruth by Mark St. Germain — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. The story before Dr. Ruth’s career as a television sex therapist. From fleeing the Nazis in the Kindertransport and joining the Haganah in Jerusalem as a scout and sniper, to her struggles to succeed as a single mother coming to America. 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 29; 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 27 and 28. $35. 882-9721.
Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler — City High School’s Center for Collaborative Learning, 37 E. Pennington. Three women, diverse in all ways… except that they have all recently given birth and are coping with everything which comes with being the main caretaker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29; 2-4 p.m. Feb. March 1. $25. 468-6111.
Radiant Vermin — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A fast-paced, pitch-black comedy, is a provocative satire about consumerism, gentrification, and inequality. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, March 5, 6; 3-5 p.m. March 1. Through March 28. $20. 327-4242.
Singin’ in the Rain — Pima College West Campus Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Singin’ in the Rain features some of the best-loved comedy routines, dance numbers and love songs ever written. It captures the waning days of the silent screen era as they give way to sound. 2-4 p.m. Feb 29, Mar 1; 7:30-9:30 pm on Feb 27-29. $24. 206-6986.
The Beauty Queen of Leenane — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. In a rural Irish cottage of the aging Mag and her spinster daughter Maureen, their comic and appalling lives are brought to a head as a romance develops for Maureen that Mag resents. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 29, March 1; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, March 6. Through March 15. $42. 551-2053.
Rodgers & Hamerstein’s Carousel — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Follows Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan through their journey of love, loss and redemption and soars with unforgettable songs including If I Loved You, June Is Bustin’ Out All Over and You’ll Never Walk Alone. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 29, March 6; 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 29, March 1. Through March 8. $24. 319-0400. Arts Express.
Angels Fall — St. Luke’s Chapel, 615 E. Adams St. Set in a remote part of New Mexico, six people find themselves in a small mission church, brought together by the closing of a highway due to a possible accident at a nearby nuclear facility. Brightly humorous and deeply affecting. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29; 2-4:15 p.m. March 1. $28. 401-3626. Maria A Caprile.
Something Something Theatre: ‘Cry It Out’ by Mollie Smith Metzler — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning, 37. E. Pennington St. Three women, diverse in all ways…except that they have all recently given birth and are coping with everything that comes with being the main caretaker. Funny and uniquely insightful, written by a young mother. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29; 2-4 p.m. March 1. $25. 468-6111. Something Something Theatre.
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. All 37 plays in 97 minutes. By three actors. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 7; 2-4 p.m. March 1, 7, 8 and 15. $19. 888-0509.
Mona Lisa on the Loose — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The Mona Lisa has hung on the walls of an art museum for over 100 years. But what visitors don’t know is that when the lights go out, the paintings come to life. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 1 and 8. $10. 327-4242.
Murder at Margarita Bay — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Dinner and a show. 6-8 p.m. March 2. $39.95. 529-1000.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery: Arte Contemporáneo de Oaxaca — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Contemporary photography, printmaking and paintings by eight artists from Oaxaca, Mexico. Artists featured: Eddie Martinez, Cecilia Salcedo, Marcela Toboada, Enrique Flores, Raúl Soruco, Manuel Bernal, Emiliano López and Celilio Sánchez. Exhibit showing through March 13. 206-6986.
Tucson Pastel Society Winter Charity Show — St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in the Hills, Murphey Gallery, 4440 N Campbell Ave. Exhibit showing through March 4. 1-360-790-4757.
Santa Rita Art League Eva Briggs Abstract Art Competition Reception and Exhibition — Community Performing Arts Center of Green Valley, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Exhibit showing through Feb. 29. 399-1750.
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Annual Show — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway #240. Annual show. Exhibit showing through March 1. 299-7294.
Seri Art Show — Native Seeds/SEARCH Retail Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Art show. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 28. Free. 622-5561.
Ansel Adams VIP Preview Experience — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Celebrate Ansel Adams and the release of “Making a Photographer: The Early Work of Ansel Adams” by CCP Chief Curator Rebecca Senf. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $40. 621-7968.
Ukrainian Easter Egg Decorating — St. Michael Church Hall, 715 W. Vanover Road. Ukrainian egg decorating participants will be provided with the necessary tools and will learn the “batik” technique. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Feb. 29. $20. 877-9171.
Traditional Native American Ceramics Class — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Participants will get to experiment with this special clay, under Harrison’s guidance, and make their own objects. He will teach one traditional kind of ceramic object, and you can make another free-form object. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29. $50. 955-5200.
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Fiesta Sonora Show — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway #240. Exhibit showing March 3-April 5. Reception: 5-7 p.m. March 12. 299-7294.
First Thursday — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Tucson artist Al Glann who will be conducting an on-site sculpting demonstration. 5:30-7 p.m. March 5. 615-3001.