The List for Feb. 27-March 6

Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler — City High School’s Center for Collaborative Learning, 37 E. Pennington. Three women, diverse in all ways… except that they have all recently given birth and are coping with everything which comes with being the main caretaker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29; 2-4 p.m. Feb. March 1. $25. 468-6111.

Radiant Vermin — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A fast-paced, pitch-black comedy, is a provocative satire about consumerism, gentrification, and inequality. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, March 5, 6; 3-5 p.m. March 1. Through March 28. $20. 327-4242.

Singin’ in the Rain — Pima College West Campus Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Singin’ in the Rain features some of the best-loved comedy routines, dance numbers and love songs ever written. It captures the waning days of the silent screen era as they give way to sound. 2-4 p.m. Feb 29, Mar 1; 7:30-9:30 pm on Feb 27-29. $24. 206-6986.