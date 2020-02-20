The List for Feb. 20-28

Angels Fall — St. Luke’s Chapel, 615 E. Adams St. Set in a remote part of New Mexico, six people find themselves in a small mission church, brought together by the closing of a highway due to a possible accident at a nearby nuclear facility. Brightly humorous and deeply affecting. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, 28; 2-4:15 p.m. Feb. 23. Through March 1. $28. 401-3626. Maria A Caprile.

An Evening with C.S. Lewis — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The year is 1963 and C.S. Lewis, the famous British author, is hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. Seated in his living room and in front of a warm fire he recalls the people and events that inspired his thought and shaped his life; of his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien; why he nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles; how he came to embrace Christianity and of the American woman who turned his life upside down. 4 and 8 p.m. Feb. 22; 2 p.m. Feb. 23. $55. 622-2823.