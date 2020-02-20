The List for Feb. 20-28

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
”Intimate Wonders” with Magician Rod Wayne Housley — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Comedy, magic and illusions. 8-11 p.m. Feb. 21. $15. 207-9747.
John Raymond — The O Comedy Lounge. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Feb. 22. $5. 207-9747.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. 207-9747.
The Estrogen Hour: Leap of Faith — Laff’s Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway. Celebration of women in comedy. Fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23. $15. 245-5236.
My Bloody Valentine: A Comedy Showcase — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Host Roxy Merari takes you through an evening of post-Valentine’s Day comedy that explores all of the ways love can go wrong, featuring some of our favorite comedians: Allana Erickson-Lopez, Aaron Panther, Eden Nault, Joe Tullar, Tamale Sepp, Curt Fletcher. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 24. $5. 882-0009.
Andrew Rivers — The O Comedy Lounge. 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Feb. 28. $30. 207-9747.
Last Friday, Last Laugh — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Ages 18 and up. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 28. Free. 1-844-782-9622.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Feb. 28. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Beethoven & Goethe — Valley Presbyterian Church, Green Valley, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” featuring Jeffrey Biegel, piano and Mass in C Major, Brahms’s Alto Rhapsody featuring Emily Marvosh, alto. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 21. $25; premium $40. 401-2651.
David Russell, Guitarist — Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Spanish guitar. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22. $30. 342-0022.
Beethoven and Goethe — Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” featuring Jeffrey Biegel and Mass in C Major, Brahms’s Alto Rhapsody featuring Emily Marvosh, Alto. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 22. $25; premium $40. 401-2651.
Piano and Violin Performance — Rincon Congregational United Church of Christ, 122 N. Craycroft Road. Alexander Tentser, pianist, and Linda Rosenthal, violinist will perform a new program of works by Beethoven, Smetana, Massenet and Brahms. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23. $20. 520-461-9090.
Lineage Percussion — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Orchestral percussion play. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 23. $30. 577-3769.
David Russell, Guitarist — Holsclaw Hall, Fred Fox School of Music. Spanish guitar. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 23. $30. 342-0022.
“What’s Old is New Again” – Philip Alejo, double bass — Fred Fox School of Music. Olive Road. Quintet for piano, violin, viola, cello and bass by Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, works by Hans Fryba and Paul Ramsier. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 24. Free. 621-1162.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Black Market Trust — Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Django jive meets Rat Pack Vibe. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $15. 622-8848.
Live Music with Naim Amor (vocals, guitar) — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, Tastings and Tapas, 5425 N. Kolb Road #119. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $10. 900-7166.
UA Studio Jazz Ensemble — Desert View Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive. Proceeds benefit the Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $25. 825-2818.
UA School of Music — Desert View Performing Arts Center. Jazz. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 21. $25. 825-2818.
Friends Who Groove (on piano & sax) — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Jazz concert with Autumn Dominguez and Jonathan Hines. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. 1-844-782-9622.
The Chieftains — An Irish Goodbye — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and International scale. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $39.50-$99.50. 547-3040.
All Star Mardi Gras Celebration Band — St. Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Pete Swan has gathered a special group of musicians to put on an amazing afternoon of music ranging from Traditional Dixieland to contemporary New Orleans music. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23. $25. 222-7277.
Mardi Gras Celebration — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Traditional music, comedy and jazz favorites. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25. $21. 529-1000.
POPULAR, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Dave Stamey Concert — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Western. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 20. $26. 529-1000.
Black Market Trust — Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Django jive meets Rat Pack Vibe. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $15. 622-8848.
All Right Now Dance Party — Gaslight Music Hall. The Rillito River Rock rock n’ roll, folk, rock, and folk rock. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $13.50. 529-1000.
Riders in the Sky — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Classic cowboy music. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $25. 622-8848.
John Denver Tribute — Gaslight Music Hall. Ted Vigil recreates popular 1970’s songs. 6-8 p.m. $30. 529-1000.
Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle. Kinda Kinks perform British Invasion favorites including Kinks, Who, Stones, Beatles, and more. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. 888-1900.
Rockin’ With The Dolls — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. A 1950s/60s Revue. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24. $23.95. 886-9428.
Lyle Lovett — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. American music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27. $44.50. 547-3040.
Three Dog Night — Fox Tucson Theatre. Popular music. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 27. $34.50. 547-3040.
Music For the Soul Dance Party — Gaslight Music Hall. Rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B, and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $13.50. 529-1000.
The Lonely Celebrating The Music of Roy Orbison — The Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tribute. 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 28. $35. 547-3040.
Tim Owith Jan Patricius — Saint Francis in the Foothills Church, 4625 E. River Road. O’Brien sings and plays fiddle, mandolin and guitar. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $25. 981-1475.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21. $9. 762-5652.
5th Annual Buffalo Bill Cody Days in Oracle — Oracle Inn Steakhouse, 305 E. American Ave., Oracle. Entertainment, music, Native American arts and crafts, magic show for kids by Toss the Magician, local history displays and presentations by Don Larry and book talk by Robert Zucker. 1-5 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23. Free. 623-3733.
Free movie filmed in the Washington Camp area — Mad Miner Inn, 1336 Duquesne Road, Washington Camp. Mad Miner Inn hosts a little history and a movie. Films include McLintock filmed right down the road, Oklahoma filmed right down the road, The Fantistics (Joel Grey). RSVP. 2-10 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. 991-2803.
The Cat Video Fest 2020 — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Cat videos on the big screen to raise money for local cats in need. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 22; 7-9 p.m. Feb. 26. $10. 322-5638.
Cero. Low Waste Shop — 5 Points Farmers Market, 750 S. Stone Ave. Shop zero waste lifestyle supplies for home, personal care, and on the go. Bring your own containers to fill up on dish soap, all purpose cleaner, laundry detergent and more! All products made with clean, vegan, cruelty-free ingredients. 9 a.m.-noon. Feb. 23. 548-7273.
Championship Oolong Tea Tasting — Seven Cups Tea House, 2516 E. Sixth St. Guests will be tasting 18 different teas in total, including two that were awarded the competition’s grand prize. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 23. $35. 881-4072.
Open House at the Toy Train Museum — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave. Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of “The Railway Series.” 12:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. 888-2222.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28. $9. 762-5652.
KIDS STUFF
Astronomy Night for Kids — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Telescope viewing and activities. Ages 8-12. Call to register. 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $5. 733-5152.
Safari Camp (Rodeo Break) — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Museum explorations, games, crafts, hands-on activities and live animal encounters that promote learning about habitats, adaptations, ecology and wildlife conservation. Ages 5-10. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 20 and 21. $50. 629-0100.
Kids Night Out: Zombies 2 — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. Register in advance. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21. $30 plus tax includes pizza, and pottery to paint. 790-1100.
Code Club — Murphy-Wilmot Public LIbrary, 530 North Wilmot Road. Learn to make video games, apps, and more! We’ll be learning to code in Scratch, HTML, CSS, and Python. You are welcome to bring your own laptop or tablet. For ages 8 to 18. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Feb. 26. Free. 534-5420.
NIGHTLIFE
Little House of Funk Jazz Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Acoustic jazz, soul and blues featuring Connie Brannock, Richard Katz and Evan Arredondo. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 20. Free. 300-6860.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Fini’s Landing, 5689 N. Swan Road. Marty Perry, Troy Martin and Gary Love. 8-11 p.m. Feb. 21. Free. 339-3494.
Meanstreets VH Tribute w/guests at Club Encore — Club Encore Tucson, 5851 E. Speedway. Mean Streets, tribute to Van Halen. Special guest Taken by Drones, Mart Tyler Morfiend. All ages. 8-11:45 p.m. Feb. 21. $10. 885-3030.
Zona Libre Latin Band with free dance class — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Dance lesson at 8:30 p.m. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Feb. 21 and 28. $7. 444-0439.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 24. Free. 775-2337.
OPERA
Free Opera Preview — Grace St. Paul Church, 2331 N. Adams. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a free preview of the opera, Riders of the Purple Sage. University of Arizona opera students will sing arias. Bring your own lunch; dessert and coffee will be provided. Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 28. Donations appreciated. 327-6857.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 20 and 27. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art factivities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
A Long Time In The Making — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Discover the connections between the cultural, economic, and geologic histories of Saguaro National Park West with a park naturalist. Meet at Sus Picnic Area. 11 a.m.- noon. Feb. 20. 733-5158.
Guided Tours of the Tumacacori Mission Church and Grounds — Tumacacori National Historical Park. Tours leave from the Visitor Center Garden and last 45 minutes. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Daily. J377-5060.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West. Join a naturalist to explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert. What strategies are utilized to ensure their survival. 2:15-3:45 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27. 733-5158.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Call for reservations. Wheelchair accessible. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 21, Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 12, April 2. Free. 733-5153.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Feb. 21, 22, 23, 27, 28. 733-5153.
The Good, the Bat, and the Ugly — Saguaro National Park East. Contrary to their portrayal as scary monsters of the dark, bats are essential to our worlds. Come learn about the many ways these fuzzy, flying friends make our desert a “bat-ter” place to live. 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 21, 27 and 28. 733-5153.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 21 and 28. 733-5158.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Come before dark for a presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring your flashlight and lawn chair. Weather permitting. All ages welcome. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21. 724-5375.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations are required. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 21. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of birds. All ages. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 and 29. $5. 724-5375.
Arrastre Wash Nature Walk — Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson Mountain Park. Enjoy a naturalist guided tour of a desert wash in the Tucson Mountains and learn about the natural history and geology of the area. Ages 12 and up. Directions to meeting location with registration. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 22. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Plants are the foundation of the web of life. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Feb 22. 733-5158.
History Walk: Murray Springs Clovis Site — Murray Springs, Moson Road, Sierra Vista. Docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River for a tour of the Murray Springs mammoth kill site. 10 a.m.- noon. Feb. 22. 459-2555.
Outdoor Etiquette — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Geared for ages 9 and up. Program teaches how to respect nature and wildlife when participating in outdoor activities. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 22. $5. 629-0100.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch to secure your space on the tour. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 22, 25, 29. $5. 724-5375.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East. Observe the varied landforms of the desert – bajadas, washes, outcrops – and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Branch Out — Saguaro National Park East. Learn about the important tree species found in Saguaro National Park and how they have adapted to life in the desert. Accessible program. 2-2:30 p.m. Feb. 22. 733-5153.
Wild At Heart — Saguaro National Park East. discuss your favorite wilderness views and what makes this place “wild at heart.” Accessible program. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22. 733-5153.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Sonoran Desert sunsets are famous for their blazing colors. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight. 1/2 mile hike on a rocky trail. 5:15-6:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $25. 733-5153.
Stargazing — Tucson Mountain Park Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road 85735. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a chair. All ages. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22. 724-5375.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. All ages welcome. Online registration required www.pima.gov. 10:30 a.m.- noon. Feb. 23. $5. 724-5375.
Capturing the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Come explore the sights and sounds of the park while letting your creativity shine. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling. 2-4 p.m. Feb 23. $25. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this 2-hour, 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Feb. 24 and 25. $25 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
The Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise — Saguaro National Park East. Come discover what happened when one of the park’s research desert tortoises decided to break the rules and see the world, with a little help from some friends. Family friendly talk by park volunteer. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Feb. 24. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through the Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 26; 2:15-3 p.m. Feb. 24. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Feb. 25. 749-8700.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. Many species perform balancing acts to adopt to seemingly harsh conditions, but will desert plants and animals be able to weather the climate changes? Find out as you stroll in the Cactus Garden. Wheelchair accessible. 10:14-10:45 a.m. Feb. 25. 733-5158.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25. 733-5153.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. Hear some astonishing reasons about why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. Walk: 100 yards. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 25. 733-5158.
Birds! Birds! Birds! — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to explore the variety of birds that call this desert home. 2-2:45 p.m. on Feb. 25. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden at Saguaro National Park East. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 25. 733-5153.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 26. 749-8700.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. This presentation in the park theater explores the magic of rainfall in the desert. Accessible program. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Feb 26. 733-5153.
Desert Discovery Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists on this 2-mile, 2-hour hike to discover what’s out there in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 26. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 10:15-11 a.m. Feb. 26. 733-5158.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. Feb. 26. 749-8700.
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:45 a.m. Feb. 26. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 27. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Tracks on the Trail — Saguaro National Park East. Ever wonder who left that track? Come learn some basic tracking skills and how to identify common animal tracks found in the Rincon Mountains of Saguaro National Park. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Feb. 27. 733-5153.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Monthly poetry discussions, led by docents from the UA Poetry Center. Community members are invited to come and share their knowledge of favorite poets or listen and learn about new poets. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Free. 594-5580.
SOCIAL DANCE
All-Levels Belly Dance Class — Xanadu Dance Studio, 2408 N. Loretta Drive. All-levels class to learn and improve on technique and work towards linking movements together into smooth combinations. Ages 16 and up. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26. $12. 261-0216.
All-Levels Belly Dance — Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave. All-levels class. Ages 16 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $12. 261-0216.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Live music. Requires City of Tucson Recreation Center Pass or Daily Activity Fee plus $4. Singles welcome. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22. 791-4865.
Belly Dance Foundational Movements — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn important basics such as posture, muscle identification, and cultural concepts will be explored. 1-2 p.m. Feb 23. $15. 272-1299.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $4 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 25. $4. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
THEATER
Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler — City High School’s Center for Collaborative Learning, 37 E. Pennington. Three women, diverse in all ways, except that they have all recently given birth and are coping with everything which comes with being the main caretaker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22, 27, 28; 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23. Through March 1. $25. 468-6111.
Radiant Vermin — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A fast-paced, pitch-black comedy, is a provocative satire about consumerism, gentrification, and inequality. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22, 27, 28; 3-5 p.m. Feb. 23. Through March 28. $20. 327-4242.
Singin’ in the Rain — Pima College West Campus Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Singin’ in the Rain features some of the best-loved comedy routines, dance numbers and love songs ever written. It captures the waning days of the silent screen era as they give way to sound. 2-4 p.m. Feb 22, 23; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb 20-22, 27 and 28. Through March 1. $24. 206-6986.
The Wolves — Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. Get a glimpse into the world of a high school women’s soccer team. Nine diverse teammates navigate questions of identity, community, and society while warming up for the last few games of their season. 7:30-9:15 p.m. Feb. 20, 21, 22; 1:30-3:15 p.m. Feb. 22, 23. $15-$32. 621-1162. Friends of the Theatre Advisory Board.
Angels Fall — St. Luke’s Chapel, 615 E. Adams St. Set in a remote part of New Mexico, six people find themselves in a small mission church, brought together by the closing of a highway due to a possible accident at a nearby nuclear facility. Brightly humorous and deeply affecting. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, 28; 2-4:15 p.m. Feb. 23. Through March 1. $28. 401-3626. Maria A Caprile.
An Evening with C.S. Lewis — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The year is 1963 and C.S. Lewis, the famous British author, is hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. Seated in his living room and in front of a warm fire he recalls the people and events that inspired his thought and shaped his life; of his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien; why he nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles; how he came to embrace Christianity and of the American woman who turned his life upside down. 4 and 8 p.m. Feb. 22; 2 p.m. Feb. 23. $55. 622-2823.
Mona Lisa on the Loose — Live Theatre Workshop. The Mona Lisa has hung on the walls of an art museum for over 100 years. But what visitors don’t know is that when the lights go out, the paintings come to life. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Through March 8. $10. 327-4242.
Murder at Margarita Bay — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley. Dinner and a show. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24. Through May 18. $39.95. 529-1000.
Witness For The Prosecution, by Agatha Christie — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man’s fight to escape the hangman’s noose. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27. $30. 505-1856.
Becoming Dr. Ruth by Mark St. Germain — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. The story before Dr. Ruth’s career as a television sex therapist. From fleeing the Nazis in the Kindertransport and joining the Haganah in Jerusalem as a scout and sniper, to her struggles to succeed as a single mother coming to America. 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22; 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23. $35. 882-9721.
The Beauty Queen of Leenane — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. In a rural Irish cottage of the aging Mag and her spinster daughter Maureen, their comic and appalling lives are brought to a head as a romance develops for Maureen that Mag resents. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and 28. Through March 15. $42. 551-2053.
Rodgers & Hamerstein’s Carousel — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Follows Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan through their journey of love, loss and redemption and soars with unforgettable songs including If I Loved You, June Is Bustin’ Out All Over and You’ll Never Walk Alone. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Through March 8. $24. 319-0400. Arts Express.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
”Flights of Fancy” Show Opening — Desert Artisans’ Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Works of Sharon Bertrand, Wanita Christensen, Nancy Cressler, Paddie Flaherty, Susan Libby and Judith Probst. Exhibit showing through May 3. 722-4412.
Tucson Pastel Society Winter Charity Show — St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in the Hills, Murphey Gallery, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Exhibit showing through March 4. 1-360-790-4757.
Santa Rita Art League Eva Briggs Abstract Art Competition Reception and Exhibition — Community Performing Arts Center of Green Valley, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Exhibit showing through Feb. 29. 399-1750.
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Annual Show — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway #240. Annual show. Exhibit showing through March 1. 299-7294.
Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery: Arte Contemporáneo de Oaxaca — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Contemporary photography, printmaking and paintings by eight artists from Oaxaca, Mexico. Artists featured: Eddie Martinez, Cecilia Salcedo, Marcela Toboada, Enrique Flores, Raúl Soruco, Manuel Bernal, Emiliano López and Celilio Sánchez. Exhibit showing through March 13. Closed Feb. 20, 21. 206-6986.
Seri Art Show — Native Seeds/SEARCH Retail Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Art show. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 28. 622-5561.
Ansel Adams VIP Preview Experience — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Celebrate Ansel Adams and the release of “Making a Photographer: The Early Work of Ansel Adams” by CCP Chief Curator Rebecca Senf. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $40. 621-7968.