The List for Feb. 13-21

Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Feb. 13, 14, 15, 16, 21. 733-5153.

A Long Time In The Making — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Discover the connections between the cultural, economic, and geologic histories of Saguaro National Park West with a park naturalist. Meet at Sus Picnic Area. 11 a.m.- noon. Feb. 13 and 20. 733-5158.

Guided Tours of the Tumacacori Mission Church and Grounds — Tumacacori National Historical Park. Tours leave from the Visitor Center Garden and last 45 minutes. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Daily. 377-5060.