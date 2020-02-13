The List for Feb. 13-21

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Free. 289-8076.
The Game Show Show — Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth. Hosted by Kurt Lueders, and the improvisors of Tucson Improv Movement. Improvised show that pits contestants against each other for prizes. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $7. 314-7299.
”Comedy From A-Z” Presented by Tucson comedians Ali Musa and Matt Ziemak — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. 21 an up. 8-10:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $5. 207-9747.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. “Leaky Faucets” performs character based long form improv and Big Daddies (with seven children between them) performs long form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Feb. 15. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 16. Free. 207-9747.
Comedy Night — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Host Roxy Merari with open mic comedy. Ages 21 and up. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 17. Free. 882-0009.
Michael Paul — Ventriloquist — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Comedy. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 19. $22. 825-2818.
”Intimate Wonders” with Magician Rod Wayne Housley — The O Comedy Lounge. Comedy, magic and illusions. 8-11 p.m. Feb. 21. $15. 207-9747.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Shanghai Quartet — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Performing works of Ludwig van Beethoven. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13. $32. 577-3769.
Celebrating Notre-Dame with Kimberly Marshall, Organist — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E.Speedway. Kimberly Marshall will pay homage to this influential organ culture, with works by Franck, Guilmant, and Vierne. Filling out the program will be music by Bach and a newly commissioned piece by Margaret Sandresky. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14. $35. 327-4296.
Trevor Barroero on Christ Church Concert series — Christ Church United Methodist, 5266 N. Tigua Drice. Trevor Barroero plays five-octave marimba. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Feb. 16. Donations appreciated. 888-3173.
Beethoven & Goethe — Valley Presbyterian Church, Green Valley, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” featuring Jeffrey Biegel, piano and Mass in C Major, Brahms’s Alto Rhapsody featuring Emily Marvosh, alto. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 21. $25; premium $40. 401-2651.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Erika May (flute, vocals) — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, Tastings and Tapas, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Classical, jazz and original songs. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14. $10. 900-7166.
Black Market Trust — Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Django jive meets Rat Pack Vibe. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $15. 622-8848.
Naim Amor (vocals, guitar) — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, Tastings and Tapas. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $10. 900-7166.
UA Studio Jazz Ensemble — Desert View Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive. Proceeds benefit the Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $25. 825-2818.
UofA School of Music — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Jazz concert at the Desert Performing Arts Center. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 21. $25. 825-2818.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Country Rock Revival with Mogollon Band — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Country rock. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13. $21. 529-1000.
We’ve Only Just Begun! A tribute to Karen Carpenter — Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14. Feb. 14. $26. 529-1000.
Karla Bonoff — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Bonoff plays piano and sings, backed up by Nina Gerber on acoustic and electric guitars. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14. $30. 981-1475.
Alan Parsons Live Project — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Rock. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 14. $35. 547-3040.
Not Fade Away- A Buddy Holly Tribute — Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15. Feb. 15. $26. 529-1000.
Swing Show — Gaslight Music Hall. Swing show, swing, jazz, and blues. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16. $26. 529-1000.
Pure Prairie League with Michael Martin Murphey — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Country rock. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 16. $29-$79. 547-3040.
Not Fade Away: A Buddy Holly Tribute — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 17. $23.95. 886-9428.
Lyle Lovett — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. American music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 27. $44.50. 547-3040.
The Finest Hour: Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Music that Ended World War ll — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Davina and the Vagabonds.This Minnesota-based blues/jazz band and hot jazz Texas trio take audiences back to a time when songs stormed the airwaves. 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 19. $24. 621-3341.
Dave Stamey Concert — Gaslight Music Hall. Western. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 20. $26. 529-1000.
Black Market Trust — Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Django jive meets Rat Pack Vibe. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $15. 622-8848.
All Right Now Dance Party — Gaslight Music Hall. The Rillito River Rock rock n’ roll, folk, rock, and folk rock. Ages 16+. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $13.50. 529-1000.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $12. 762-5652.
Moulin Rouge Sing-A-Long — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Fun pack filed with props and goodies to use throughout the movie. Come dressed to impress with Moulin Rouge attire. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13. $12. 322-5638.
Tucson Erotica Benefit and Pop-Up Market — Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway. Celebration of all-things-erotic in support of the Tucson Erotica Art Show. Pole dancing, Japanese rope bondage, food and drink specials, kissing booth and more. 21 and up. 7-11 p.m. Feb. 13. Free. 1-360-391-8852.
Free Active Parenting Workshop — Seven Smart Things for School Success — Child & Family Resources, 2800 E. Broadway. For parents of youth ages 5-12 years old. Parents will learn how to best structure homework time, learn how to build family communication and how to talk to your child about the risk of tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs. Food, childcare and prizes. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Free. 310-1372.
Little Anthony’s Classic Car Show — Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15. Free. 296-0456.
Dinner with Chefs & Farmers — PY Steakhouse, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Monthly dinner series. Each dinner will feature a farmer from a local Southern Arizona farm, who will collaborate with Chef Ryan Clark and his culinary team to create a unique three-course dinner and beverage pairing. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18. $75. 324-9350.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21. $9. 762-5652.
KIDS STUFF
Dungeons and Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre, 3308 E Grant Road. Students will engage in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign with a Game Master. They will learn strategy and theatrical role playing as they traverse a unique fantasy world. Ages 10-18. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 16. $120. 401-4833.
Safari Camp (Rodeo Break) — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Museum explorations, games, crafts, hands-on activities and live animal encounters that promote learning about habitats, adaptations, ecology and wildlife conservation. Ages 5-10. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 20 and 21. $50. 629-0100.
Astronomy Night for Kids — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Telescope viewing and activities. Ages 8-12. Call to register. 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $5. 733-5152.
Kids Night Out: Zombies 2 — Color Me Mine, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. Register in advance. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21. $30 plus tax includes pizza, and pottery to paint. 790-1100.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birds in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Wander Mission Garden in search of birds with Kendall Kroesen, Mission Garden Community Outreach Coordinator and Tucson Audubon Field Trip Leader. See birds that would have inhabited Tucson gardens over 4,000-plus years of agriculture. 8-10 a.m. Feb. 13. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 13 and 20. Through April 2. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Feb. 13, 14, 15, 16, 21. 733-5153.
A Long Time In The Making — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Discover the connections between the cultural, economic, and geologic histories of Saguaro National Park West with a park naturalist. Meet at Sus Picnic Area. 11 a.m.- noon. Feb. 13 and 20. 733-5158.
Guided Tours of the Tumacacori Mission Church and Grounds — Tumacacori National Historical Park. Tours leave from the Visitor Center Garden and last 45 minutes. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Daily. 377-5060.
The Good, the Bat, and the Ugly — Saguaro National Park East. Contrary to their portrayal as scary monsters of the dark, bats are essential to our worlds. Come learn about the many ways these fuzzy, flying friends make our desert a “bat-ter” place to live. 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 13, 14 and 21. 733-5153.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West. Join a naturalist as we explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert. What strategies are utilized to ensure their survival. 2:15-3:45 p.m. Feb. 13 and 20. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 14 and 21. 733-5158.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of birds. All ages. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 15. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Plants are the foundation of the web of life. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Feb. 15. 733-5158.
History Walk: Grand Central Mill — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, Whetstone. Docent from Friends of the San Pedro River will lead a history hike on a dirt and gravel path with uneven areas. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 15. 459-2555.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch to secure your space on the tour. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 15 $5. 724-5375.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East. Observe the varied landforms of the desert, bajadas, washes, outcrops and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Branch Out — Saguaro National Park East. Learn about the important tree species found in Saguaro National Park and how they have adapted to life in the desert. Accessible program. 2-2:30 p.m. Feb. 15. 733-5153.
Wild At Heart — Saguaro National Park East. Discuss your favorite wilderness views and what makes this place “wild at heart.” Accessible program. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 15. 733-5153.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Sonoran Desert sunsets are famous for their blazing colors. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight. 1/2 mile hike on a rocky trail. 5:15-6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $25. 733-5153.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 16. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Capturing the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Come explore the sights and sounds of the park while letting your creativity shine. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16. $25. 733-5153.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the world’s most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story in this place where America “celebrates saguaros.” 3-3:30 p.m. Feb 16 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through the Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-4 p.m. Feb. 17; 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 19. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Feb. 18. 749-8700.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. Many species perform balancing acts to adopt to seemingly harsh conditions, but will desert plants and animals be able to weather the climate changes? Find out as you stroll in the Cactus Garden. Wheelchair accessible. 10:14-10:45 a.m. Feb. 18. 733-5158.
Birds! Birds! Birds! — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to explore the variety of birds that call this desert home. 2-2:45 p.m. Feb 18. 733-5153.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19. 749-8700.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. This presentation in the park theater explores the magic of rainfall in the desert. Accessible program. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Feb 19. 733-5153.
University of Arizona History Tour — University of Arizona Visitor Center, 811 N. Euclid Ave. Walk and experience the University of Arizona through the eyes of an alumnus and learn our rich history and traditions that began over 130 years ago. Reservations required. Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19. 621-5130.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 10:15-11 a.m. Feb. 19. 733-5158.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. Feb. 19. 749-8700.
Is it A Cactus or A Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East. Come learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in our cactus garden. 1-1:30 p.m. Feb. 19. 733-5153.
Astronomy Night for Kids — Saguaro National Park East. Telescope viewing and activities. Ages 8-12. Call to register. 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $5. 733-5152.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Call for reservations. Wheelchair accessible. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 20. 733-5153.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch. Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Come before dark for a presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring your flashlight and lawn chair. Weather permitting. All ages. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21. 724-5375.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations required. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 21. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
SOCIAL DANCE
All-Levels Belly Dance Class — Xanadu Dance Studio, 2408 N. Loretta Drive. Ages 16 and up. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19. $12. 261-0216.
All-Levels Belly Dance — Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave. Ages 16 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $12. 261-0216.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Live music. Requires City of Tucson Recreation Center Pass or Daily Activity Fee plus $4. Singles welcome. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $4. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers. Dance lesson at 6:40 p.m. 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 15. $10. 762-6707.
Desert Moon Fusion — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons. 8-11 p.m. Feb. 15. $5. 603-8043.
Belly Dance Foundational Movements — Movement Culture. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 16. $15. 272-1299.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $4 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 18. $4. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
THEATER
Angels Fall — St. Luke’s Chapel, 615 E. Adams St. Set in a remote part of New Mexico, six people find themselves in a small mission church, brought together by the closing of a highway due to a possible accident at a nearby nuclear facility. Brightly humorous and deeply affecting. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Feb. 13-15, 21; 2-4:15 p.m. Feb. 16. Through March 1. $28. 401-3626. Maria A Caprile.
Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler — City High School’s Center for Collaborative Learning, 37 E. Pennington. Three women, diverse in all ways, except that they have all recently given birth and are coping with everything which comes with being the main caretaker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15, 20, 21; 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16. Through March 1. $25. 468-6111.
The Book of Mormon — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Warning: Includes explicit language. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 13; 8-10:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15; 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 15; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 16. $29. 1-866-821-2929.
The Norwegians — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A killer dark comedy about two scorned women and the very nice gangsters they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15. $20. 327-4242.
The Wolves — Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. Get a glimpse into the world of a high school women’s soccer team. Nine diverse teammates navigate questions of identity, community, and society while warming up for the last few games of their season. 7:30-9:15 p.m. Feb. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21; 1:30-3:15 p.m. Feb. 15, 16. Through Feb. 23. 621-1162. $15-$32. Friends of the Theatre Advisory Board.
One Rehearsal Short, A Musical Montage Revue presents “Tainted Love” — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road #329. Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with some of our favorite songs about the agony of love. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16. $10. 270-9534.
Witness For The Prosecution, by Agatha Christie — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man’s fight to escape the hangman’s noose. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19, 26 and 27. $30. 505-1856.
Radiant Vermin — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A fast-paced, pitch-black comedy, is a provocative satire about consumerism, gentrification, and inequality. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20, 21. Through March 28. $20. 327-4242.
Singin’ in the Rain — Pima College West Campus Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Comedy routines, dance numbers and love songs. It captures the waning days of the silent screen era as they give way to sound. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb 20 and 21. Through March 1. $24. 206-6986.
VALENTINE’S DAY
Tucson Singing Valentines — Tucson Area. The Tucson Barbershop experience will be sending out quartets dressed in tuxedos to serenade that special someone with two love songs and deliver a card and rose from those wanting something special for their special someone. 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Feb 14 and 15. $45. 1-952-215-7714.
Valentine’s Day Wildflower Plant Fest — Native Seeds/SEARCH Retail Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. The plant fest will feature an outdoor, wildflower plants sale while the retail store will have a selection of one-of-a-kind, hand crafted jewelry from Native American artists. There will also be gifts, candies and chocolates available for purchase. 10 am.-5 p.m. Feb. 14-16. Free. 622-5561.
Valentine’s Day Dining — Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. PY Steakhouse will have a special Valentine’s Day menu ($99). Festa will have a Steak and Seafood Buffet ($25). Moby’s and Ume will also offer special menu items. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 14. 1-855-765-7829.
Valentine Day Dinner — American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Chicken Parmesan, salad, bread sticks and parfait, beverage included. 5-7 p.m. Feb 14. $9. 762-5652.
Valentine’s Day — The Grill at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Grill dinner menu with a few Chef-created Specials sure to wow your taste buds. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14-16. 529-3500.
Valentine’s Day — Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave. A. Three course pizza dinner, reservation includes two salads, a signature Maynards Pizza, dessert, and a bottle of our red or white wine of the month. 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. $50. 545-0577.
Kids Valentines Dance Party — MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Celebrate the loveliness of love. Join us for dancing, campfires, s’mores, and fun. The party takes place in the festival grounds at the MSA Annex. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14. $5. 461-1107.
Valentine’s Day Dinner and Magic & Mystery Show — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. Saint Andrews Drive. Three course dinner, three act murder mystery whoodunit, champagne toast, souvenir for the ladies, and classic romantic dance songs. 6:30-9:45 p.m. Feb. 14. $79. 861-4800.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Tucson Barrio Painters exhibition — Tucson International Airport Upper Link Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Denyse Fenelon’s Tucson Barrio Painting Group. Artwork by Peter Farrow, Chris Griffin-Woods, Cornelia Jensen, Ron Kenyon, Sandra Montgomery, Joyce Nelson, Ken Rupel, Norman Sherwood, and Julia Patterson. Open 24 hours. Through April 30. 573-8187.
What I Love About Tucson — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Joint show with artists from Tucson PaperWorks and San Diego Book Arts showcasing their local venues through unique bindings, books, and structures featuring 100’s of handmade postcards. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Weekdays. Through Feb. 28. 818-6724.
”Flights of Fancy” Show Opening — Desert Artisans’ Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Works of Sharon Bertrand, Wanita Christensen, Nancy Cressler, Paddie Flaherty, Susan Libby and Judith Probst. Exhibit showing through May 3. 722-4412.
Arte Contemporáneo de Oaxaca — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Contemporary photography, printmaking and paintings by eight artists from Oaxaca, Mexico. Artists featured: Eddie Martinez, Cecilia Salcedo, Marcela Toboada, Enrique Flores, Raúl Soruco, Manuel Bernal, Emiliano López and Celilio Sánchez. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13. Exhibit showing Feb. 3-March 13. Closed Feb. 20, 21. 206-6986.
Tucson Pastel Society Winter Charity Show — St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in the Hills, Murphey Gallery, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Exhibit showing through March 4. 1-360-790-4757.
Santa Rita Art League Eva Briggs Abstract Art Competition Reception and Exhibition — Community Performing Arts Center of Green Valley, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Exhibit showing through Feb. 29. 399-1750.
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Annual Show — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway, #240. Annual show. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13. Exhibit showing through March 1. 299-7294.