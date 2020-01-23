The List for Jan. 23-31

SAPAC presents Hot Mikado — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Musical comedy with music of the 40S. Set in a fictional village in Japan where flirting is a capital offense, star-crossed lovers, Nanki-Poo and Yum-Yum, face life and death consequences if they do not obey the laws of the land. Yum-Yum is betrothed to Ko-Ko, a tailor who becomes the lord high executioner and is tasked by the Mikado with executing someone within the month. Nanki-Poo seeks to escape an arranged marriage to be with Yum-Yum. Plot twists abound as the characters find themselves in hilarious situations in their efforts to be with their one true love. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 25; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 26. $20-$25. 261-9309.