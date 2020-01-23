The List for Jan. 23-31

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 289-8076.
”Intimate Wonders” with Magician Rod Wayne Housley — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Comedy, magic and illusions. 8-11 p.m. Jan. 25. $15. 207-9747.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 25. $8. 289-8076.
Gaslight Night Live! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Interactive comedy show featuring original sketches, musical improv and scenes created on the spot based off audience suggestions. 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Jan. 25. $15. 886-9428.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. 207-9747.
Precious Gems of Comedy: A Gem Show Comedy Showcase — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Nick Chant, Amber Frame, Monte Benjamin, Magghie O’Shea and Michael Longfellow. 21 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 27. $5. 882-0009.
GEC’s Stand-Up Comedy Showcase — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Joel Martin will host. Performers include: Stephanie Lyonga, Jarrod Martin, Rich Gary, Rebecca Tingley and Jack Fletcher. 21 and up. 9-11 p.m. Jan. 30. Free. 606-0920.
Last Friday, Last Laugh: Clean Comedy Edition — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Clean comedy. All ages. 8-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Free. 247-0988.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Marissa Olegario, bassoon — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Faculty concert. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 23. Free. 621-1655.
America Sings! With Morris Robinson — Saint Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. In concert with True Concord Voices and Orchestra. Co-presented by Tucson Desert Song Festival. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $25; premium $40. 401-2651.
Seventh Annual Tucson Bass Jam – Guest Artist: Diana Gannett — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Master class at 2:30 p.m., concert at 5 p.m. For more information and registration visit astaaz.org/event/tucson-bass-jam. 12:30-6 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. 621-1655.
Tucson Concert Band — St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road. “Love Is In The Air” directed by Lorelei Allsion Conrad, the band feature John Philip Sousa’s Fairest of the Fair, two works by Leroy Anderson, Promenade and Bell of the Ball, Sergie Prokofiev’s March for the Love of Three Oranges, Claude Debussy’s Girl with the Flaxen Hair. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 26. Donations appreciated. 1-913-620-4139.
“A 1919 Centennial Celebration” — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Molly Gebrian, viola and Nino Backradze, piano. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. 621-1655.
Green Valley Concert Band Presents “World Tour 2020!” sponsored by HomeSmart Pros Real Estate Susan Davis — Realtor — Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. Under the direction of John Snavely, the band will be performing: “Colonel Bogey March” by Arnold, “Arabian Dances” by Balmages, “Africa: Ceremony, Song and Ritual” by Smith, “Waltzing Matilda” sing along, Movements from “William Byrd Suite” by Jacob, “La Mezquita de Cordoba” by Giroux, “The Irish Washerwoman” by Leroy Anderson and “Three Celtic Dances” by Balmages featuring Celtic Dancer, Liam Boyd. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $10. 222-7357.
Tucson Desert Song Festival Singers from Ravinia’s Steans Music Institute – Kevin Murphy, piano — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27. Free. 621-1655.
Thomas Hampson: Song of America: Beyond Liberty — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. A baritone, performs the American Songbook and explores the influential people and monumental events that helped create and define “the land of the free.” 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 28. $30. 621-3341.
“Fantasia” – Fanya Lin, piano — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Performed on the Peter and Debbie Coogan Steinway D. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Free. 621-1655.
New York Festival of Song Killer B’s — Crowder Hall. Multiple vocalists, pianist Steven Blier, and a program of art songs by American composers whose names begin with B. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $30. 577-3769.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Chris Peña — jazz piano — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 900-7166.
Genie Walker — jazz vocalist — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana. Walker will be accompanied by guitarist Michael Friedman. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Free. 900-7166.
POP, ROCK AND
COUNTRY
Santana Tribute with FLG — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Blvd. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23. $20. 529-1000.
Bright & Childers Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Nancy Lynn Bright, Hank Childers, Mark Nearing, Hoshin Gupta, and Dave Lehrman. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Free. 207-2429.
Roadhouse — Monterey Court. Dance rock, pop, blues. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 207-2429.
Take It Easy: A Salute to The Eagles — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2 and 6 p.m. Jan. 25. $25. 529-1000.
One of These Nights: Eagles Tribute — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 4-5:30 and 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 25. $30. 825-2818.
Giant Blue — Monterey Court. Dancing blues. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 25. $5. 207-2429.
Sunday Brunch with Don Armstrong and Denise Lane — Monterey Court. Singer-songwriter Denise Lane joins folk artist Don Armstrong. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. 207-2429.
The Spouse Whisperer — The Gaslight Music Hall. One man show. 2 and 6 p.m. Jan. 26. $25. 529-1000.
P.D. Ronstadt & the Company with Sweet Ghosts — Monterey Courte. Alternative Americana. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26. $10. 207-2429.
Nancy Mccallion and Danny Krieger — Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road. Americana, folk and acoustic music. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Free. 297-1151.
Still Crazy After All These Years a tribute to Paul Simon — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 29. $30. 825-2818.
The Joe Stoddard Show — The Gaslight Music Hall. Music, comedy and satirical impersonations. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30. $16. 529-1000.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court. Bluegrass and traditional. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Free. 207-2429.
Black Violin — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Composed of classically-trained violist Wil B. and violinist Kev Marcus, who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a unique, distinctive, multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.” 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 30. $24. 621-3341.
Music For The Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. George Howard Motown and Soul Review. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31. $13.50. 529-1000.
The Amosphere — Monterey Court. Jam band style of funk, groove, and soulful rock. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 31. $5. 207-2429.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo 5:45-6-55 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 24. $9. 762-5652.
KIDS STUFF
Christian Youth Theater’s Doctor Dolittle — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Magical tale of adventure, unlikely friendships and talking animals. 2-4:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 26; 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25. $17. 751-7510.
Third Annual Southern Arizona Children’s Choral Festival — The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road. One-day festival for boys and girls in grades 3-6. Register in advance. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 25. $25. 577-6064.
Ice Princess Party — Color Me Mine Tucson at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Come dressed as your favorite princess. Choice of pottery to paint, photos with Anna and Elsa, craft and refreshments. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25. $40. 790-1100.
Cirque Mechanics: 42 ft-A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. A world of gears and canvas, pulleys and sawdust. That ring is transformed, Cirque Mechanics-style, with such human-powered inventions as a galloping metal horse and a rotating tent frame serving strongmen, acrobats, tumblers and aerialists. 3-5 p.m. Jan. 26. $24. 621-3341.
Code Club — Murphy-Wilmot Public LIbrary, 530 North Wilmot Road. Learn to make video games, apps, and more. We’ll be learning to code in Scratch, HTML, CSS, and Python. You are welcome to bring your own laptop or tablet. For ages 8 to 18. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Jan. 29. Free. 534-5420.
NIGHTLIFE
The New Coolers — The Hideout Saloon East, 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive. Soul, blues and boogie. 7:30-11 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 751-2222.
Zona Libre Latin Band with free dance Class — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Dance lesson at 8:30 p.m. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Jan. 24 and 31. $7. 444-0439.
Dance Party with Little House of Funk — El Rio Golf Course Clubhouse, 1400 W. Speedway. Carl Cherry, Manny Brito, Joshua Carruthers, Gary Love, and Connie Brannock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27. Free. 775-2337.
Mama’s Kitchen Sink — Revel Wine and Beer, 416 E. Ninth St. Mitzi Cowell, Sabra Faulk and Connie Brannock. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 28. Free. 339-3494.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Rich Katz, Danny Brito, Carl Cherry, Evan Arredondo and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Free. 628-8533.
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Say it anyway you want on pottery. A perfect, personalized gift or a Valentine. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 31. $10. 790-1100.
OPERA
Free Opera Preview — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a free preview of the opera, La Boheme. University of Arizona opera students will sing arias. Bring your own lunch, dessert and coffee will be provided. Noon-1 p.m. Jan. 24. Donations appreciated. 906-3792.
Free Opera Preview — Town of Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Canada, Oro Valley. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a free preview of the opera, La Boheme. University of Arizona opera students will sing arias. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 27. Donations appreciated. 906-3792.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 23 and 30. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Weekends from January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Jan. 23-26, 30 and 31. 733-5153.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. 100 yard walk and discover the variety of cacti in the desert. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 29; 10:15-11 a.m. Jan. 23, 25 and 30. 733-5158.
A Long Time In The Making — Saguaro National Park West. Come and discover the cultural and geological history of the Sus Picnic Area with a naturalist. Meet at Sus Picnic Area by 11 a.m. Plan for 10 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 11 a.m.-noon. Jan. 23. 733-5158.
The Good, the Bat, and the Ugly — Saguaro National Park East. Contrary to their portrayal as scary monsters of the dark, bats are essential to our worlds. Come learn about the many ways these fuzzy, flying friends make our desert a “bat-ter” place to live. 11-11:30 a.m. Jan. 23, 24, 30, 31. 733-5153.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. Many species perform balancing acts to adopt to seemingly harsh conditions, but will desert plants and animals be able to weather the climate changes? Find out as you stroll in the Cactus Garden. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Jan. 28, 29; 2:15-2:45 p.m. Jan. 23. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Jan. 24 and 31. 733-5158.
Naturalist Table — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on the visitor center patio to explore a variety of natural history topics. Wheelchair accessible. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden at Saguaro National Park East. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 28 and 31. 733-5153.
Stargazing at Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Come before dark for a presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring your flashlight and lawn chair. Weather permitting. All ages welcome. 5:30-8:30 Jan. 24. 724-5375.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations are required. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 24. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of birds. All ages. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 25. $5. 724-5375.
Cascabel Trail Hike for Beginners — Tucson Mountain Park, 3858 W. Irvington Road. Ages 10 and up. Online registration required at pima.gov/nrpr. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch to secure your space on the tour. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 25 and 28. $5. 724-5375.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East. Observe the varied landforms of the desert: bajadas, washes, outcrops and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills. Tour in your own car with stops along the way lead by park guide. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 25. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Fairbank Ghost Town Tour and Hike — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, just east of the San Pedro River, Sierra Vista. Docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River will share information about the origin and history. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 25. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Branch Out — Saguaro National Park East. Learn about the important tree species found in Saguaro National Park and how they have adapted to life in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Jan. 25. 733-5153.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West. Take a walk in our Cactus Garden Walk to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. Jan. 25. 733-5158.
Wild At Heart — Saguaro National Park East. Discuss your favorite wilderness views and what makes this place “wild at heart. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 25. 733-5153.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight.Half mile hike on a rocky trail. 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 25. $20. 733-5153.
Stargazing Tucson Mountain Park — Tucson Mountain Park Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road 85735. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a chair. All ages. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25. 724-5375.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. All ages welcome. Online registration required pima.gov. 10:30 a.m.- noon. Jan. 26. $5. 724-5375.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Jan. 26. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
The Making of Saguaro National Park — Saguaro National Park East. Meet a ranger at the Broadway Trailhead for this three mile hike to discover how and why this area was created as a national monument in 1933. Bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. 1-1:45 p.m. Jan. 26. $20 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Art Walk at Saguaro National Park East — Saguaro National Park East. You don’t have to be a Michelangelo to enjoy this art-themed desert walk. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring your favorite art supplies and your imagination. Call to register in advance. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 26. 733-5153.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Learn more about the Saguaro with a Ranger talk. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 26. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this two hour, one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 27 and 28. $20 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Thirsty Mammals — Saguaro National Park West. Sonoran Desert mammals are seldom seen, but they are present in great diversity and numbers. Where are they? How do they survive in the harsh, extremely dry climate of the desert? Come on along to learn the answers to these and other questions. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Jan. 27. 733-5158.
Precious Pollinators — Saguaro National Park East. Discover the world of desert pollinators and learn why they are an essential part of the desert ecosystem. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Jan. 27. 733-5153.
The Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise — Saguaro National Park East. Come discover what happened when one of the park’s research desert tortoises decided to break the rules and see the world, with a little help from some friends. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 27. 733-5153.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 27. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 27; 11:15 a.m.- noon. Jan. 29. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Jan. 28. 749-8700.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. 11-11:30 a.m. Jan. 28. 733-5153.
Birds! Birds! Birds! — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to explore the variety of birds that call this desert home. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28. Free. 733-5153.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 28. 733-5158.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 29. 749-8700.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. This presentation in the park theater explores the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Jan. 29. 733-5153.
Arizona Athletics Facilities Tour — Jim Click Hall of Champions, 1721 E. Enke Drive. Take a tour of the Arizona Athletics Facilities and see where your favorite teams practice and play. Call to RSVP. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 29. 621-5130.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. Jan. 29. 749-8700.
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Saguaro National Park is best known for its variety of cactus, including the giant saguaro. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:45 a.m. Jan. 29. 733-5153.
It Takes a Community to Raise a Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Come explore the life of the saguaro, from seed to death. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 29. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Tracks on the Trail — Saguaro National Park East. Ever wonder who left that track? Come learn some basic tracking skills and how to identify common animal tracks found in the Rincon Mountains of Saguaro National Park. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Jan. 30. 733-5153.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West. Learn to identify most common hazards in the desert, survival strategies of native plants and animals and learn practical tips to ensure your safety. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Jan. 31. 733-5158.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Docents from the UA Poetry Center lead a discussion on the topic: Roger McGough. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Free. 594-5580.
Poetry Readings by Julie Swarstad Johnson and Eleanor Wilner — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Poetry readings by Julie Swarstad Johnson, author of “Pennsylvania Furnace” and Eleanor Wilner, author of “Before Our Eyes: New and Selected Poems, 1975-2017.” 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 792-3715.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. Through Jan. 30. $7. 203-8044.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Live music. Requires City of Tucson Recreation Center Pass or Daily Activity Fee plus $4. Singles welcome. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 25. 791-4865.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $4 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 28. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
THEATER
Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. An original adaptation of Herman Melville’s great American novel. Adapted by Holly Griffith and Cynthia Meier. The obsessed Captain Ahab assembles a whaling crew to pursue the albino sperm whale, Moby Dick, that took his leg in a prior voyage. 2-4:45 p.m. Jan. 25, 26; 7:30-10:15 p.m. Jan. 23-25. $42. 551-2053.
”Master Harold” ... and the Boys — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The play recounts the long, rainy afternoon that Hally (“Master Harold”) spends with Sam and Willie, two middle-aged African servants of his parents’ household who have cared for seventeen-year-old Hally his whole life. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25, 28-31; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 26, 29; 7-9 p.m. Jan. 26. Through Feb. 8. $25. 622-2823.
The Norwegians — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A killer dark comedy about two scorned women and the very nice gangsters they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25, 30, 31; 3-5 p.m. Jan. 26. Through Feb. 15. $20. 327-4242.
Christian Youth Theater’s Doctor Dolittle — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Magical tale of adventure, unlikely friendships and talking animals. 2-4:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 26; 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25. $17. 751-7510.
SAPAC presents Hot Mikado — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Musical comedy with music of the 40S. Set in a fictional village in Japan where flirting is a capital offense, star-crossed lovers, Nanki-Poo and Yum-Yum, face life and death consequences if they do not obey the laws of the land. Yum-Yum is betrothed to Ko-Ko, a tailor who becomes the lord high executioner and is tasked by the Mikado with executing someone within the month. Nanki-Poo seeks to escape an arranged marriage to be with Yum-Yum. Plot twists abound as the characters find themselves in hilarious situations in their efforts to be with their one true love. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 25; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 26. $20-$25. 261-9309.
Dinner Casino Show — Mystery & Magic Dinner Theater at Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Dinner, magic, theater and comedy. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 25. $45. 977-8910. Society of American Magicians.
Mona Lisa on the Loose — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The Mona Lisa has hung on the walls of an art museum for over 100 years. But what visitors don’t know is that when the lights go out, the paintings come to life. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Through March 8. $10. 327-4242.
Little One-Inch — Red Herring Puppets at the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Japanese folktale about an aged couple whose prayers are answered when find a tiny baby. The show features stunningly crafted marionettes, detailed scenery, and hand-painted scrolling backdrops. Ages 3-12. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 26. Through Feb. 9. $8. 635-6535.
Best of Gaslight — Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Join the popular faces of The Gaslight Theatre as they share their favorite impressions and songs from the last 42 years of entertaining Tucson. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27. $25. 886-9428.
Murder at Margarita Bay — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley. Dinner and a show. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27. Through May 18. $39.95. 529-1000.
Shakespeare’s Macbeth, a Scottish Tragedy — Ironwood Ridge High School Auditorium, 2475 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley. Student performance. Subject matter may not be appropriate for small children. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1. $10. 407-4244.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Mata Ortiz Pottery and Zapotec Rug Show and Sale — Sun City Oro Valley Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley. Pottery from Mata Ortiz, MX, Zapotec weavings from Oaxaca, MX, and crafts from Ecuador will be exhibited and for sale. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 25; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 26. 241-1215.
Javelinas de Tubac Outdoor Exhibit Guided Walking Tours — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Walking tours of the “wild javelinas” in the Javelinas de Tubac outdoor art exhibit will be offered twice a month from January through March 2020 before the javelinas are auctioned off on April 4. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Jan 25. Through March 21. $25. 987-0076.
“DeGrazia’s Circus” — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan Road. Selection of paintings inspired by his childhood memories of circus horses and clowns. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 31. 299-9191.
“DeGrazia’s Saguaro Harvest” — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan Road. Selection of saguaro drawings, paintings and jewelry that spans 25 years of his career. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 31. 299-9191.