The List for Jan. 16-24

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Paul Green — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Comedy. Paul Green prefers to keep his act appropriate for all audiences and keeps em laughing without resorting to profanity or controversial content. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Jan. 18. $5. 207-9747.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. “Leaky Faucets” performs character based long form improv and Big Daddies (with seven children between them) performs long form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Jan. 18. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. 207-9747.
Brew Haha Comedy Showcase — Borderlands Brewing Co, 119 E. Toole Ave. Monte Benjamin, Stephanie Lyonga, Leland Long, Jimmy Callaway. Hosted by Matt Ziemak and Rory Monserat. Dog friendly show. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 20. $5. 261-8773.
Tom Briscoe — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Comedy. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 22. $22. 825-2818.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
St. Lawrence String Quartet — TCC Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Works of Beethoven. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16. $30. 577-3769.
Anne Gratz — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Cellist. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Free. 900-7166.
Tucson Desert Song Festival Composer’s Concert: — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Richard Danielpour’s songs of love and loss and Hila Plitmann, soprano. Free, visit tucsondesertsongfesitival.org for ticket. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17. 621-1655.
Tucson Cello Congress – Cello Ensemble Concert — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Kronos Quartet as guest artists and clinicians. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 621-1655.
Kronos Quartet: Mixed Repertoire including Peace Be Till — Crowder Hall. will include Peace Be Till, a new work composed by young Oakland-based musician Zachary James Watkin. This piece is based on the pivotal moment in 1963 in Washington, D.C. when Mahalia Jackson exhorted Martin Luther King to “Tell ’em about the dream.” This event is part of the 2020 Tucson Cello Congress. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 18. $35. 621-3341.
Tucson Cello Congress – Kronos Quartet — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall,. More than 100 cellists from across the Southwest. 8-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18. $75. 621-3341.
Afternoon Musical Tapas with Third Prime Wind Quintet — St. Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church; Bloom Music Center, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. A musical voyage of Spain and Latin America, presenting works ranging from ancient to contemporary. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 19. $20. 222-7277.
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Featuring Pinchas Zukerman — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is both conductor and soloist in this powerful concert featuring Tchaikovsky and Mozart. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 22. $45. 621-3341.
America Sings! With Morris Robinson — Saint Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. In concert with True Concord Voices and Orchestra. Co-presented by Tucson Desert Song Festival. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $25; premium $40. 401-2651.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Average White Band — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Soul, R&B, jazz and funk. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16. $32.50-$52.50. 547-3040.
Afro-Cuban All Stars — Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. The classic sound of Cuban son, tres master Juan de Marcos. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $29.50-$44.50. 740-1000.
Christian McBride and Inside Straight — Fox Tucson Theatre. Bassist. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18. $29.50-$49.50. 547-3040.
Aretha: A Tribute with the Tucson Symphony — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 19. $31-$79. 791-4101.
Downtown Jazz Fiesta — Fifth and Congress. Jazz on four stages all over downtown. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. 743-0786.
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano — Fox Tucson Theatre. Traditional choreographed dance style and music and showcases the diversity of the Mexican culture. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 21. $24.50. 547-3040.
Chris Peña — jazz piano — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 900-7166.
LATIN
Roberto Capocchi Guitar Performance — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Guitar. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17. $40. 398-2371.
POP, ROCK
AND COUNTRY
Visiting artist: The Lo Bros-Horn Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 16. $16. 529-1000.
All Right Now Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Rillito River Band. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $13.50. 529-1000.
Pete’s Posse w/ Matt Rolland & Freddy Parish — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $10. 207-2429.
Cruisin’ The Music of Smokey Robinson — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2 and 6 p.m. Jan. 18. $31. 529-1000.
Black Cat Bones — Monterey Court. Dance rock, blues with jazzy influences. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 207-2429.
UPTOWN The Melodies You Love — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Soul and R&B. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 18. $30. 825-2818.
Diane Van Deurzen & Lisa Otey — Monterey Court. Bring your dancing shoes. 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. 207-2429.
Heartbreak Hotel — The Gaslight Music Hall. Elvis tribute. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19. $31. 529-1000.
American Made: The Presidio Boys — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. A Salute to the Oak Ridge Boys, the Statler Bros. and Country Gospel. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 20. $23.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Michael P and the Gullywashers and local favorites, The Band News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21. $13.50. 529-1000.
Corey Spector — Monterey Court. Pop repertoire from the 60’s-80’s. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 22. Free. 207-2429.
Santana Tribute with FLG — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23 and Feb. 10. $20. 529-1000.
Bright & Childers Band — Monterey Court. Nancy Lynn Bright, Hank Childers, Mark Nearing, Hoshin Gupta, and Dave Lehrman. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Free. 207-2429.
Roadhouse — Monterey Court. Dance rock, pop, blues. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 207-2429.
The New Coolers — The Hideout Saloon East, 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive. Soul, blues and boogie. 7:30-11 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 751-2222.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo 5:45-6-55 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 17. $9. 762-5652.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 24. $9. 762-5652.
KIDS STUFF
Vinyl-Sticker and Sharpie Mug Art — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn to use the Silhouette vinyl-cutter to either make vinyl stickers to decorate your ceramic mug or create stencils to go for a Sharpie art look. Ages 12-19. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 16. 594-5580.
Kids Night Out — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. Register in advance. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17. $30 plus tax includes pizza, and pottery to paint. 790-1100.
Code Club — Murphy-Wilmot Public LIbrary, 530 North Wilmot Road. Learn to make video games, apps, and more! We’ll be learning to code in Scratch, HTML, CSS, and Python. We meet every week and learn to code together! You are welcome to bring your own laptop or tablet. For ages 8 to 18. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Jan. 22. Free. 534-5420.
NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk, Smooth Grooves — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Dance party featuring Carl Cherry, Tyrone Williams, Josh Moore, Gary Love and Connie Brannock. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 17. Free. 327-2011.
”The 50 Shades Male Review” — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Male performers with ladies night entertainment. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Jan. 17. $30. 207-9747.
Wine Time Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Learn how to create fabulous board art for your home or as a gift. Choose your design and we will provide the stencil. Price includes all materials. Ages 21 and up BYOB. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 18. $25. 790-1100.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Rich Katz, Danny Brito, Carl Cherry, Evan Arredondo and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 22, 29. Free. 628-8533.
OPERA
Free Opera Preview — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a free preview of the opera, La Boheme. University of Arizona opera students will sing arias. Bring your own lunch, dessert and coffee will be provided. Noon-1 p.m. Jan. 24. Donations appreciated. 906-3792.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 16 and 23. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Weekends from January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. Jan. 16-19, 23, 24. 733-5153.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. 100 yard walk and discover the variety of cacti in the desert. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 22; 9:15-11 a.m. Jan. 16, 18 and 23. 733-5158.
Guided Tours of the Tumacacori Mission Church and Grounds — Tumacacori National Historical Park. Tours leave from the Visitor Center Garden and last 45 minutes. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Daily. 377-5060.
The Good, the Bat, and the Ugly — Saguaro National Park East. Contrary to their portrayal as scary monsters of the dark, bats are essential to our worlds. Come learn about the many ways these fuzzy, flying friends make our desert a “bat-ter” place to live. 11-11:30 a.m. Jan. 16, 17, 23 and 24. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 16. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Tracks on the Trail — Saguaro National Park East. Ever wonder who left that track? Come learn some basic tracking skills and how to identify common animal tracks found in the Rincon Mountains of Saguaro National Park. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Jan. 16. 733-5153.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. Many species perform balancing acts to adopt to seemingly harsh conditions, but will desert plants and animals be able to weather the climate changes? Find out as you stroll in the Cactus Garden. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Jan. 21, 22; 2:15-2:45 p.m. Jan. 16 and 23. 733-5158.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Call for reservations. Wheelchair accessible. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 16. 733-5153.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West. Take a walk in our Cactus Garden Walk to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. Jan. 18, 20; 10:15-11 a.m. Jan. 17. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Jan. 17 and 24. 733-5158.
Naturalist Table — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on the visitor center patio to explore a variety of natural history topics. Wheelchair accessible. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 17 and 24. 733-5153.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of birds. All ages. Register online at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 18. $5. 724-5375.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
History Hike: Millville Ruins and Petroglyph Trail — Millville Ruins, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista. Two mile walk on an uneven dirt and gravel trail through a deep wash. No shade, walking shoes, hat and bring water. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 18. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19. $20 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Learn more about the Saguaro with a Ranger talk. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 19. 733-5153.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. Learn how you can incorporate prickly pear into your diet. A live cooking demonstration will show you how to prepare and cook prickly pear. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Jan. 19. 733-5158.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this 2-hour, 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Jan. 20 and 21. $20 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Thirsty Mammals — Saguaro National Park West. Sonoran Desert mammals are seldom seen, but they are present in great diversity and numbers. Where are they? How do they survive in the harsh, extremely dry climate of the desert? Come on along to learn the answers to these and other questions. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Jan. 20. 733-5158.
Precious Pollinators — Saguaro National Park East. Discover the world of desert pollinators and learn why they are an essential part of the desert ecosystem. Accessible Program. 11-11:30 a.m. Jan. 20. 733-5153.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Jan. 20. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 20; 11:15 a.m.- noon. Jan. 22. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Jan. 21. 749-8700.
Arrastre Wash Nature Walk — Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson Mountain Park. Enjoy a naturalist guided tour of a desert wash in the Tucson Mountains and learn about the natural history and geology of the area. Ages 12 and up. Directions to meeting location with registration. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 21. $5. 724-5375.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. 11-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21. 733-5153.
Birds! Birds! Birds! — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to explore the variety of birds that call this desert home. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 21. 733-5153.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 3:15-4 p.m. Jan. 21. 733-5158.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 22. 749-8700.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. This presentation in the park theater explores the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Jan. 22. 733-5153.
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Saguaro National Park is best known for its variety of cactus, including the giant saguaro. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:45 a.m. Jan. 22. 733-5153.
It Takes a Community to Raise a Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Come explore the life of the saguaro, from seed to death. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 22. 733-5153.
A Long Time In The Making — Saguaro National Park West. Come and discover the cultural and geological history of the Sus Picnic Area with a naturalist. Meet at Sus Picnic Area by 11 a.m. Plan for 10 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 11 a.m.- noon. Jan. 23. 733-5158.
Stargazing at Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Come before dark for a presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring your flashlight and lawn chair. Weather permitting. All ages welcome. 5:30-8:30 Jan. 24. 724-5375.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations are required. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 24. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
POETRY
Pima College Faculty Poetry Reading — Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Meg Files, Tom Speer, and Jefferson Carter will read from their recent collections. 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. 299-1501.
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Docents from the UA Poetry Center lead a discussion on the topic: Roger McGough. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Free. 594-5580.
Poetry Readings by Julie Swarstad Johnson and Eleanor Wilner — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Poetry readings by Julie Swarstad Johnson, author of “Pennsylvania Furnace” and Eleanor Wilner, author of “Before Our Eyes: New and Selected Poems, 1975-2017.” 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 792-3715.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Live music. Requires City of Tucson Recreation Center Pass or Daily Activity Fee plus $4. Singles welcome. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 18. 791-4865.
Desert Moon Fusion — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8 p.m. lessons. 8-11 p.m. Jan. 18. $5. 603-8043.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $4 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 21. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7 p.m. dancing lessons. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
THEATER
Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. An original adaptation of Herman Melville’s great American novel. Adapted by Holly Griffith and Cynthia Meier. The obsessed Captain Ahab assembles a whaling crew to pursue the albino sperm whale, Moby Dick, that took his leg in a prior voyage. 2-4:45 p.m. Jan. 18, 19; 7:30-10:15 p.m. Jan. 16-18, 23, 24. Through Jan. 26. $42. 551-2053.
The Norwegians — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A killer dark comedy about two scorned women and the very nice gangsters they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16-18, 23, 24; 3-5 p.m. Jan. 19. Through Feb. 15. $20. 327-4242.
The Play That Goes Wrong — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything including their lines. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 16; 8-10:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18; 2-4:30 p.m. Jan. 18; 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 19. $29. 1-866-821-2929. Broadway in Tucson.
SAPAC presents Hot Mikado — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Musical comedy with music of the 40S. Set in a fictional village in Japan where flirting is a capital offense, star-crossed lovers, Nanki-Poo and Yum-Yum, face life and death consequences if they do not obey the laws of the land. Yum-Yum is betrothed to Ko-Ko, a tailor who becomes the lord high executioner and is tasked by the Mikado with executing someone within the month. Nanki-Poo seeks to escape an arranged marriage to be with Yum-Yum. Plot twists abound as the characters find themselves in hilarious situations in their efforts to be with their one true love. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 18, 24; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 19. Through Jan. 26. $20-$25. 261-9309.
”Master Harold” ... and the Boys — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The play recounts the long, rainy afternoon that Hally (“Master Harold”) spends with Sam and Willie, two middle-aged African servants of his parents’ household who have cared for seventeen-year-old Hally his whole life. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 21-24; 7-9 p.m. Jan. 19. Through Feb. 8. $25. 622-2823.
Christian Youth Theater’s Doctor Dolittle — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Magical tale of adventure, unlikely friendships and talking animals. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Through Jan. 26. $17. 751-7510.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Tucson Barrio Painters exhibition — Tucson International Airport Upper Link Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Denyse Fenelon’s Tucson Barrio Painting Group. Artwork by Peter Farrow, Chris Griffin-Woods, Cornelia Jensen, Ron Kenyon, Sandra Montgomery, Joyce Nelson, Ken Rupel, Norman Sherwood, and Julia Patterson. Open 24 hours. Through April 30, 2020. 573-8187.
Toni Best Workshop Coiling on Gourd Baskets — Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild, The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St. Best teaches a two day workshop. Learn coiling techniques utilizing pine needles and create your own piece. Instruction provided. Register at thsg.org. For adults. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16 and 17. $165. 1-970-310-0524.
Community Art Exhibit: Call for Submissions — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. For artists of all ages: Original art submissions accepted at the Eckstrom Library through Jan. 27, 18”x 18” or smaller. 594-5285.
Rock Painting Instruction — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. This instruction class is required to take the Rock Painting Sessions and it introduces the techniques of rock painting. After taking this class you can register for any Rock Painting Sessions. Materials will be supplied and the rocks will be placed at TMC Hospital. Registration is required for all sessions. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 16. 324-4345.
Mosaics 2A-Using Broken Ceramics — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. In this 2-part class, you will create wall art or a trivet using the indirect method with face tape on an MDF substrate, applying broken ceramics (uneven tesserae) with regular thinset adhesive. Online pre-registration required at andreaedmundson.art. 9 a.m.-noon. Jan. 17. $65.
Mosaics 2B-Using Tile or Glass — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. In this class, you will create a small round tabletop using the indirect method with mesh on an MDF substrate, applying flat tiles or glass with Weldbond adhesive and regular thinset. Online pre-registration required at andreaedmundson.art. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $75.
Bling in the New Year & Brunch with Diana — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Meet Tucson artist, Diana Madaras, who will be on-site signing art and 2020 calendars. Whitney Wilkening will also be in the gallery showcasing her original collection of dazzling travel jewelry. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19. 615-3001.
How to Teach an Art or Craft Class — Southern Arizona Arts Guild Gallery of Gifts, 2905 E. Skyline Drive. In this class, you design classes so students really learn and have fun. If you want to teach, this is a great place to start. If you already teach, this class formalizes some concepts for you. Minimum age 18. 10:30-12:30 p.m. Jan. 21. $125. 437-7820.
Board Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose your design and we will provide the stencil. Ages 15 and up. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have custom stencils available. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. $25. 790-1100.
Love Arizona: Cuerda Seca Workshop — Color Me Mine, Park Place Mall. Staff will instruct and guide you. Teens and adults. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $25. 790-1100.