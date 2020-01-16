The List for Jan. 16-24

Mosaics 2B-Using Tile or Glass — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. In this class, you will create a small round tabletop using the indirect method with mesh on an MDF substrate, applying flat tiles or glass with Weldbond adhesive and regular thinset. Online pre-registration required at andreaedmundson.art. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $75.

Bling in the New Year & Brunch with Diana — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Meet Tucson artist, Diana Madaras, who will be on-site signing art and 2020 calendars. Whitney Wilkening will also be in the gallery showcasing her original collection of dazzling travel jewelry. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19. 615-3001.

How to Teach an Art or Craft Class — Southern Arizona Arts Guild Gallery of Gifts, 2905 E. Skyline Drive. In this class, you design classes so students really learn and have fun. If you want to teach, this is a great place to start. If you already teach, this class formalizes some concepts for you. Minimum age 18. 10:30-12:30 p.m. Jan. 21. $125. 437-7820.