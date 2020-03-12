The List for March 12-20

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501(c)(3), tax-deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501(c)(3). 9-10:30 p.m. March 13. Free. 289-8076.
Unscrewed Family Hour — Unscrewed Theater. “Comic Chaos” performs long-form comic book/superhero-based Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. 6-7 p.m. March 14. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax-deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. March 14. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. March 15. Free. 207-9747.
Comedy Night — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Host Roxy Merari with open-mic comedy. Age 21 and up. 7-9 p.m. March 16. Free. 882-0009.
”Intimate Wonders” with Magician Rod Wayne Housley — The O Comedy Lounge. Comedy, magic and illusions. 21 and up. 8-10 p.m. March 20. $15. 207-9747.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Pima Music — Wind Ensemble — Pima College West Campus Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. A concert featuring classics for full band, as well as small wind and percussion ensembles and soloists. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 12. $6. 206-6986.
SASO Tchaikovsky and a Live Painter — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tchaikovsky: Festival Coronation March. Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 — Melanie Chae, piano. Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5. 7:30-9 p.m. March 14. $30. 825-2818.
Sheryll McManus, pianist — Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. Classical music. 11:15-11:45 a.m. March 15. Donations appreciated. 888-3173.
UA Wind Symphony — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Dance music from around the world. Conducted by Chad Shoopman, features works by Malcolm Arnold, Alfred Reed and José Pablo Mancayo. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 19. $5. 621-1162.
Bradley Hunter Welch — Organist — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Recitalist, concerto soloist, and collaborative artist. 7-9 p.m. March 20. $20. 327-4296.
UA Wind Ensemble & Chamber Winds — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Conducted by Chad Nicholson. George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” for solo piano and wind ensemble. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 20. $10. 621-1162.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Altan — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Irish. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 14. $25-$40. 547-3040.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 20. $27.50-$89. 547-3040.
POPULAR, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Visiting Artist Series featuring Nu- Blu — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Carolyn Routh. 6-8 p.m. March 12. $16. 529-1000.
Rock and Roll All Night Dance Party — Gaslight Music Hall. Concert classic rock covers from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. March 13. $13.50. 529-1000.
Concert Series — Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Bringing local performers in country, bluegrass and Western music. 10:30 a.m.-noon. March 14. Free. 797-3959.
Second Saturdays — Ten55 Brewing Co., 110 E. Congress St. Lylah and Simon are ready to woo you over, and win your hearts, with their own renditions of beloved favorites, such as Dolly Parton, Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Coldplay. 5-7 p.m. March 14. Free. 777-7877.
Let the Good Times Roll: The Genius of Ray Charles — Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. March 14. $31. 529-1000.
Magical Mystery and Project ZEP — Rockabilly’s Grille, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Join Beatles and Led Zeppelin fans for a rocking early St. Patrick’s Day party. 7-11 p.m. March 14. Free. 888-1900.
Down on the Corner: The Best of Creedence Clearwater — Gaslight Music Hall. Mike Yarema, tribute. 6-8 p.m. March 15. $26. 529-1000.
The Music of Cream: Disraeli Gears Tour — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tribute. 7-9 p.m. March 15. $27-$69. 547-3040.
Luck of the Irish — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Join us for a whale of a time as our merry band plays the tunes and shares the occasionally honest anecdotes behind your favorite Irish ditties. 6-8 p.m. March 16. $26. 886-9428.
Luck of the Irish — Gaslight Music Hall. Concert rock and country. We promise plenty of surprises: You may find yourself dancing a jig, warbling along with an Irish fiddler, playing a penny whistle, or learning a limerick before the night is through. 6-8 p.m. March 17. $30. 529-1000.
Paul Thorn Band — 191 Toole, 191 Toole. Bluesy roots Americana. 7-9:30 p.m. March 17. $28. 622-8848.
I Love Rock and Roll Dance Party with Roadhouse — Gaslight Music Hall. Roadhouse concert. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. March 20. $13.50. 529-1000.
Kevin Pakulis and His Band — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Americana singer-songwriter with full band. 7:30-10 p.m. March 20. $5. 622-8848.
DANCE
Pleiades Dance Concert in the Park — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Contemporary dance. Presented by Hawkinsdance, the show features choreography by artistic director Shelly Hawkins, commissioned artist Charlotte Adams, company dancers, and a curated selection of works by other artists. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 14. Free. 254-6890.
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. One part parody and one part loving homage, The Trocks simultaneously honor the traditions of ballet with high-level performance while also poking fun at the conventions that define ballet. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 18. $24. 621-3341.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
American Legion Post 109 Kilt Run — American Legion Post 109. Motorcycle run, food, vendors, raffles, drawings and live entertainment. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Ages 21 and up for events in the lounge. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. March 14. Free entertainment; $20 for kilt run. 762-5652.
Cinderella’s Closet 10th Annual Prom-O-Rama — Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Choose from over 1,500 gorgeous new and gently used gowns and take one home for free. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14. Free. 270-7833.
Little Anthony’s Classic Car Show — Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14. Free. 296-0456.
Rails in the Garden 2020 — Pima County, 925 E. Foothills Drive. self-guided, self-paced driving tour of our members’ model train layouts, most of which are outdoors. For more information and to download maps and directions, please see the Tucson Garden Railway Society website at tucsongrs.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14, 15. Free. 977-7673.
Tucson Coin Club Coin Show — Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. There will be 38 tables of dealers with U.S. and world coins and paper money, tokens, medals, gold and silver and numismatic supplies. Several dealers will be available to buy precious metals, and there will be free appraisals available. Go to tucsoncoinclub.com for more information. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 15. Free. 305-5513.
Third Sunday Artisan & Food Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games and demonstrations. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 15. Free. 298-1983.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke-free, child-friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. March 20. $9. 762-5652.
KIDS STUFF
Spring Break Art Workshop with Young Rembrandts — Foothills Mall (Art Mixer Studio), 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Teaches children the technical skills of drawing, the basis of all visual arts, in a fun and nurturing setting. Ages 6-13. 10 a.m.- noon. March 16-20. $135. 465-3729. .
Wild Animals and Cartooning: Spring Break Kids Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. March 17 explore wild animals; March 19 Comic Strip Cartooning. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mar 17 and 19. $40. 790-1100.
Wild and Wacky Puppet Workshop — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Ages 6 and up. Tickets available at 1 p.m. 2-3 p.m. March 20. Free. 594-5200.
NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Acoustic jazz, soul and blues featuring Ed DeLucia and Carl Cherry. 6-9 p.m. March 12. Free. 300-6860.
Oro Valley Concert Series — Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Mr. Boogie Woogie (Piano Boogie Woogie). 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 12. Free. 797-3959.
Zona Libre Latin Band with free dance Class — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Dance lesson at 8:30 p.m. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. March 13. $7. 444-0439.
Wine Time Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Learn how to create fabulous board art for your home or as a gift. Choose your design and we will provide the stencil. Price includes all materials. Ages 21 and up BYOB. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 14. $25. 790-1100.
Dance Party with Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Carl Cherry, Josh Carruthers, Richard Katz, Gary Love, Tyrone Williams, Marty Perry and Connie Brannock. Kids are free. 7-10 p.m. March 14. $8. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. March 16. Free. 775-2337.
Mama’s Kitchen Sink — Revel Wine and Beer, 416 E. Ninth St. Mitzi Cowell, Sabra Faulk and Connie Brannock. 8-10 p.m. March 17. Free. 339-3494.
Little House of Funk, Jazz Edition — Cafe a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Carl Cherry, Richard Katz, Gary Love, Evan Arredondo and Connie Brannock. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 18. Free. 628-8533.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Roy P. Drachman-Agua Caliente Regional Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided birding walk at the newly restored pond to see woodpeckers, raptors, songbirds, and more. Loaner binoculars available. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. March 12 and 19. $5. 615-7855.
Birds in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Wander Mission Garden in search of birds with Kendall Kroesen, Mission Garden Community Outreach Coordinator and Tucson Audubon Field Trip Leader. See birds that would have inhabited Tucson gardens over 4,000-plus years of agriculture. 8-10 a.m. March 12. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist-led moderate three-mile hike will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. March 12 and 19. 749-8700.
Hawk Migration Week — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Join bird enthusiast Brian Nicholas as we watch for migrating raptors including common black hawks, whose migration in Arizona reaches its peak in mid-March. All ages. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 12-16. Donations appreciated. 724-5375.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving and other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. March 12-14, 19, 20. 733-5153.
A Long Time In The Making — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Come and discover the connections between the cultural, economic and geologic histories of Saguaro National Park West with a park naturalist. Meet at Sus Picnic Area by 11 a.m. 11 a.m.-noon. March 12. 733-5158.
Guided Tours of the Tumacacori Mission Church and Grounds — Tumacacori National Historical Park. Tours leave from the Visitor Center Garden and last 45 minutes. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Daily. 377-5060.
The Good, the Bat, and the Ugly — Saguaro National Park East. Contrary to their portrayal as scary monsters of the dark, bats are essential to our worlds. Come learn about the many ways these fuzzy, flying friends make our desert a “bat-ter” place to live. 11-11:30 a.m. March 12 and 13. 733-5153.
Living With Giants — Saguaro National Park West. A biologist explains how the saguaro provides shelter and substance for wildlife; when it flowers; its growth patterns; and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost and other dangers. Wheelchair-accessible. 11:15 a.m.- noon. March 12 and 19. 733-5158.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. March 12 $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Climate Change — Saguaro National Park West. Rising global temperatures, melting glaciers, rising sea levels. What are the connections? Join us as we discuss the evidence and uncertainties of climate change. Wheelchair-accessible. 2:15-2:45 p.m. March 12. 733-5158.
Desert Jigsaw Puzzle — Saguaro National Park West. When competition and cooperation vie for attention in the Sonoran Desert, the result is an intricate, wondrous jigsaw puzzle of plants and animals. Wheelchair-accessible. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 14; 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 16; 3:15-4 p.m. March 12 and 19. 733-5158.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Call for reservations. Wheelchair-accessible. 7-9 p.m. March 12. 733-5153.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 9:30-11 a.m. March 13, 14, 18, 20. $5. 724-5375.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West. Stroll the Cactus Garden and identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure your safety. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11:15 a.m. March 13. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a rock-art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1,000-year-old Hohokam petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.- noon. March 13 and 20. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Nursery — Saguaro National Park East. Take a stroll along a trail to see the next generation of young saguaros and the gradual renewal of the cactus forest. Trail has a packed dirt surface suitable for wheelchair use. 2-3:30 p.m. March 13 and 20. $25 per car park fee. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden at Saguaro National Park East. 3-3:30 p.m. March 13 and 20. 733-5153.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors and waterfowl on the pond at Historic Canoa Ranch. All ages welcome. Register online at pima.gov/nrpr. 8-10 a.m. March 14. $5. 724-5375.
Cascabel Trail Nature Walk — Tucson Mountain Park, 3858 W. Irvington Road. 1½ mile, naturalist-guided hike on level trails. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required, www.pima.gov/nrpr. 9-11 a.m. March 14. $5. 724-5375.
Pollinator Workshop — Saguaro National Park East. Join the park staff in the new Pollinator Plaza for a detailed exploration of the relationships between desert plants and pollinators. Learn which plants are best for attracting pollinators to your neighborhood. Reservations are required by calling. Accessible program. 9-11 a.m. March 14. 733-5153.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Excursion Through the Saguaros — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park ranger on a narrated tour of the Bajada Loop Drive and learn about some of the amazing geology and history of the western district of Saguaro National Park. Reservations required. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 14. 733-5158.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. 9:45-11:45 a.m. March 14. 733-5158.
Fairbank Ghost Town Tour and Hike — Fairbank historic townsite, Arizona 82 just east of the San Pedro River, Sierra Vista. Docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River will share information about the origin and history. 1-3 p.m. March 14. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Venomous and Poisonous Animals of Arizona — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Learn about the biology and adaptations of some of Arizona’s amazing creatures including rattlesnakes, scorpions, spiders, Gila monsters and toads. All ages welcome. 2-3:30 p.m. March 14. 724-5375.
Marvelous Mimicry — Saguaro National Park West. Learn all about the optical illusion that is mimicry and adaptation, which has helped shape some of the life in the Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair-accessible. 2:15-2:45 p.m. March 14 and 15. 733-5158.
Wild at Heart — Saguaro National Park East. Discuss your favorite wilderness views and what makes this place “wild at heart.” Accessible program. 3-3:30 p.m. March 14. 733-5153.
Stargazing — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a chair. All ages. Weather permitting. 6-8 p.m. March 14. 724-5375.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Sonoran Desert sunsets are famous for their blazing colors. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight. Half-mile hike on a rocky trail. Call for reservations. 6-7:15 p.m. March 14. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only treelike cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.- noon. March 15. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
The Blooming Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger in the Pollinator Plaza to explore this year’s desert bloom and some of the critters responsible for helping. Accessible program. 11-11:30 a.m. March 19, 26; 1-1:30 p.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the world’s most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. Accessible program. 3-3:30 p.m. March 15. 733-5153.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. Learn how you can incorporate prickly pear into your diet. A live cooking demonstration will show you how to prepare and cook prickly pear. Wheelchair-accessible. 3:15-3:45 p.m. March 15. 733-5158.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this two-hour, 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. March 16. $25 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Mountains and Deserts, Saguaro National Park Has It All — Saguaro National Park East. Join a naturalist on this 2-mile hike to compare and contrast our mountain and desert ecosystems. Meet at the Visitor Center to caravan to the Loma Alta Trailhead. Comfortable walking shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 16. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Hooray for Gila Monsters — Saguaro National Park East. Join a naturalist in the visitor center theatre to discover the fascinating life of a Gila monster. Accessible program. 2:45 p.m. March 16. 733-5153.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. March 16. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair-accessible. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 18; 3:15-4 p.m. March 16. 733-5158.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. Trek along (2.5 miles) an arroyo as the setting sun magically silhouettes the Southwest’s most famous icon the giant saguaro. This walk goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Meet at King Canyon Trialhead. 4-6:30 p.m. March 16. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon volunteer naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. March 17. 749-8700.
Arrastre Wash Nature Walk — Tucson Mountain Park. Naturalist-guided tour of a desert wash in the Tucson Mountains and learn about the natural history and geology of the area. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required, www.pima.gov/nrpr. 9-11 a.m. March 17. $5. 724-5375.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. Wheelchair-accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, 18 and 25, March 17. 733-5153.
Cactus and Cattle — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger on this 2-mile hike to discuss how the climate and history of land use at Saguaro National Park have shaped the ecosystem. See how recovery is going and what is facing the park today. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Birds! Birds! Birds! — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to explore the variety of birds that call this desert home. 2-2:45 p.m. March 17. 733-5153.
Picture This Life Through A Different Lens — Saguaro National Park West. Interactive photography program; designed to present the basics of photography while envoking emotional connections with the desert. 3:15-4 p.m. March 17 and 18. 733-5158.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 18. 749-8700.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. This presentation in the park theater explores the magic of rainfall in the desert. Accessible program. 9:30-10:15 a.m. March 18. 733-5153.
Desert Discovery Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists on this 2-mile, 2-hour hike to discover what’s out there in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon. March 18. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Gardens of Canoa — Historic Canoa Ranch. Enjoy a guided tour of the gardens of Historic Canoa Ranch with Raydine Taber from the Green Valley Gardeners. All ages welcome. Online registration required, www.pima.gov/nrpr. 10-11:30 a.m. March 18. $5. 724-5375.
University of Arizona History Tour — University of Arizona Visitor Center, 811 N Euclid Ave. Walk with us and experience the University of Arizona through the eyes of an alumnus and learn our rich history and traditions that began over 130 years ago. Reservations required. Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. March 18. 621-5130.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. The iconic saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 10:15-11 a.m. March 18. 733-5158.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Join us for child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Explore a new nature topic each month. Children ages 3-5 free with each adult. Online registration required www.pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 18. $5. 724-5375.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about mountain lions with video clips. 11 a.m.-noon. March 18. 749-8700.
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Join the park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:45 a.m. March 18. 733-5153.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East. Almost everybody knows the giant saguaro: the world’s most famous cactus. But what about the other members of the cactus family and another group of champion desert-dwellers, the agaves and yuccas? Join us for an introduction to these aces of aridity. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:30 p.m. March 18. 733-5153.
It Takes a Community to Raise a Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Come explore the life of the saguaro, from seed to death, in this 30 minute presentation. Discover how the saguaro and other desert life are closely connected. Accessible program. 2-2:45 p.m. March 18. 733-5153.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West. Come to a short walk and discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert. 2:15-3 p.m. March 18.733-5158.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West. Join a naturalist as we explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert. What strategies are utilized to ensure their survival. 2:15-4:15 p.m. March 19. 733-5158.
Hike Enchanted Hills — Tucson Mountain Park, 36th Street Trailhead, 3280 W. 36th Street. Join a naturalist guided hike along Pima County’s Enchanted Hills Trail System. During a 2-3 mile, easy to moderate level hike, we explore the natural history and adaptations of Sonoran Desert plants and wildlife. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required, pima.gov/nrpr. 8-11 a.m. March 20. $5. 724-5375.
Mountain Lions: Beyond the Myth — Saguaro National Park Westd. Misunderstood, maligned, and nearly eradicated by settlers, the mountain lion remains threatened by human encroachment. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11 a.m. March 20. 733-5158.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch. Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Come before dark for a presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring your flashlight and lawn chair. Weather permitting. All ages welcome. 6-9 p.m. March 20. 724-5375.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations are required. 7-9 p.m. March 20. $20 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
SOCIAL DANCE
All-Levels Belly Dance Class — Xanadu Dance Studio, 2408 N. Loretta Drive. All-levels class to learn and improve on technique and work towards linking movements together into smooth combinations. Ages 16 and up. 6-7 p.m. March 17; 5-6 p.m. March 18; noon-1 p.m. March 14. $12. 261-0216.
All-Levels Belly Dance — Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave. All-levels class. Ages 16 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 14. $12. 261-0216.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Live music. Requires city of Tucson Recreation Center pass or daily activity fee plus $4. Singles welcome. 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 14. $4. 791-4865.
Embracing Your Arms with Ashtalea — Xanadu Dance Studio, 2408 N. Loretta Drive. In this class, you will learn techniques to help you better understand your arms, hands and torso. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 14. $15. 261-0216.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires city of Tucson Parks and Recreation pass or daily activity fee plus $4 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. March 17. $4. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400.
THEATER
Radiant Vermin — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A fast-paced, pitch-black comedy, is a provocative satire about consumerism, gentrification and inequality. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 12-14, 19, 20; 3-5 p.m. March 15. Through March 28. $20. 327-4242.
The Beauty Queen of Leenane — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. In a rural Irish cottage of the aging Mag and her spinster daughter Maureen, their comic and appalling lives are brought to a head as a romance develops for Maureen that Mag resents. 2-4 p.m. March 14, 15; 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 12-14. $42. 551-2053.
The Legend of Georgia McBride — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. A theatrical cornucopia of camp, country music, drag, domestic dilemmas, and larger-than-life divas awaits you. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 10-14, 17-20; 7-9 p.m. March 15; 2-4 p.m. March 14, 15, 18. Through March 28. $25. 622-2823.
Fin — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. When Eleanor’s beloved pet fish passes away, she must embark on an emotional journey through laughter and tears to find a new normal after his death. Actor-creator Angela Horchem navigates the stages of grief in a way that is both funny and profoundly moving. This comedy without words is appropriate for all ages. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 15 and April 5. $10. 327-4242.
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. All 37 plays in 97 minutes. By three actors. 2-4 p.m. March 15. $19. 888-0509.
Murder at Margarita Bay — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Dinner and a show. 6-8 p.m. March 16. Through May 18. $39.95. 529-1000.
The Two Gentlemen of Verona — Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” is one of Shakespeare’s earliest plays, his first comedy and also one of the most rarely performed plays in the canon. Best friends Valentine and Proteus embark on different paths in life only to run into each other again when they both fall in love with the same woman. 7:30-9:15 p.m. Mar 16-20. Through March 29. $32. 621-1162. Gregory Knopf.
The Women of Lockerbie — St. Francis in the Foothills Theatre, 4625 E. River Road. A grieving American mother roams the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, looking for her son, lost in the crash of Pan Am 103. Loosely inspired by a true story and written in the structure of a Greek tragedy, it is a poetic drama about the triumph of love over hate and the power of public grief. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 20 and 21. $15. 401-3626.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
FELIDAE — TUS Link Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Exhibit is culmination of a three decade love affair with wild cats. 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Through May 28. 573-8187. f
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Fiesta Sonora Show — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway #240. Exhibit showing through April 5. Reception: 5-7 p.m. March 12. 299-7294.
Art of Doodling — Color Me Mine Tucson, 5870 E. Broadway No. 268. Learn tips and tricks to creative doodling. For teenagers and adults. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 12. $10 plus price of pottery. 790-1100.
Mosaics 1A-Intro to Mosaic Art — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. In this two-part class you will learn to create a personalized wall-hanging mosaic using the direct method of mosaics on MDF, using a pattern (cartoon) to apply art glass with Weldbond adhesive. Ages 16 and up. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. 9 a.m.-noon. March 13 and 20. $65.
Mosaics 1B-Using Found and Personal Items — Blue Raven Art School. Create a small mosaic using your found and personal items. Two-session class. Ages 16 and up. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 13 and 20. $75.
UA Museum of Art Talks: The Art of the Great Depression — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. For adults. 2-3 p.m. March 13. 594-5580.
Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival — Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center way, Sahuarita. Festival features up to 65 juried artists and exhibitors in all mediums, live main stage performances, food vendors and family arts activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14 and 15. 797-3959.
Beginner Wire Weaving and Wrapping — The Blue Raven Art School. Start with a simple ball on a bead, then wrap a necklace connector and clasps. Materials and instruction provided. Tools are included to share, or bring your own. Ages 17 and up. 1-4 p.m. Mar 14; 2:30-5:30 p.m. March 15. $50. 623-1003.
Tucson Erotica Art Show (TEAS) Opening Night — Sculpture Resource Center, 640 N. Stone Ave. Burlesque, live DJ, interactive art, and food and drinks. Ages 18 and up. 7-11 p.m. March 14. Entry by donation. 1-360-391-8852.
The Shadow Catchers: 150 Years of Arizona Photography — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Presented by Jim Turner. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. March 16. 594-5580.
Eve France Jewelry Show — Linda May for Child and Family Resources, 6035 E. Fangio Place. Jewelry show and sale and support Child & Family Resources. RSVP to lindakmay@gmail.com. 1-4 p.m. March 18. 321-3748.
CCP Spring Lecture Series: Lev Manovich — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Interdisciplinary thinking about photography and our global network of (self) images, making space for new connections between and beyond traditional disciplinary boundaries. 6-7:30 p.m. March 19. 621-7968.
Board Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson — Park Place Mall. Choose your design and we will provide the stencil. Ages 15 and up. This class requires a 24-hour advance registration in order to have custom stencils available. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 19. $25. 790-1100.
Wonderment and Beauty Art Reception — YWCA of Southern Arizona, 525 N. Bonita Ave. Liz Vaughn, Regina Lord and Annalisa Loevenguth. DJ Buttafly will spin tunes and refreshments will be served. 5-7 p.m. March 19. 884-7810.
Opening Reception: Up For Grabs by Jessica Flax — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Unveiling of Flax’s claw-crane machine in the great state of Arizona. 7-10 p.m. March 20. 1-844-782-9622.