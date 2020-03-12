The List for March 12-20

The Two Gentlemen of Verona — Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” is one of Shakespeare’s earliest plays, his first comedy and also one of the most rarely performed plays in the canon. Best friends Valentine and Proteus embark on different paths in life only to run into each other again when they both fall in love with the same woman. 7:30-9:15 p.m. Mar 16-20. Through March 29. $32. 621-1162. Gregory Knopf.