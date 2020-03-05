The List for March 5-13

Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Reena Calm — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. March 7. $10. 207-9747.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present an improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. March 7. $8. 289-8076.
Matt Ziemak’s Open Mic Showcase — The O Comedy Lounge. Open mic for beginners to experienced comedians. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-10 p.m. March 8. Free. 207-9747.
Comedy Night — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Host Roxy Merari with open mic comedy. 21 and up. 7-9 p.m. March 9. Free. 882-0009.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. March 13. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
“Piano Pedagogy Workshop” Faculty Lecturer: Lisa Zdechlik “Creative Approaches to Teaching Keyboard Repertoire” — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 121, 1017 N. Olive Road. Interactive session, Dr. Zdechlik will present innovative approaches to teaching and learning keyboard repertoire in the group and individual piano lesson. She will demonstrate creative ways to guide students’ learning of a piece through integrating critical listening, movement, improvisation, musical maps and software applications. Keyboard literature from a variety of styles will be presented. 1-2 p.m. March 5. Free. 626-9523.
Arizona Symphony Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Ensemble. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 6. $10. 621-1162.
Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival — Day 4 — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church. Yura Lee, Dimitri Murrath, Alexander Sitkovetsky, Jasper String Quartet, Julie Albers, Lera Auerbach. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 6. $32. 577-3769.
UA Guitars: An Evening of Duos — Desert View Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive. Proceeds benefit the Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 7. $25. 825-2818.
Free Beethoven Violin and Horn Sonata Concert — Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road. Hornist Johanna Lundy and violinist Freya Creech perform Beethoven’s mighty “Kreutzer” and Horn Sonatas. 2-3:30 p.m. March 8. Free. 887-5127.
Tucson Flute Club Golden Anniversary Gala Concert — St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Featuring current and previous members on five sizes of flutes. Special guest composer and conductor Ricky Lombardo will premiere his composition “Southwestern Sketches.” 2-3:30 p.m. March 8. Free. 762-6787.
Bach Bash — Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. Organists John Brobeck, Jeffrey Campbell, Quinton Hurst and Doug Leightenheimer. Sponsored by Southern Arizona Chapter-American Guild of Organists. 3-4:15 p.m. March 8. Donations appreciated. 888-3173.
Gold Medalist, Dmytro Choni, piano — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. 3-5 p.m. March 8. $30. 1-623-295-9677.
Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival — Day 5 — Leo Rich Theater. Julie Albers, Yura Lee, Dimitri Murrath, Alexander Sitkovetsky, Bernadette Harvey, Tara Helen O’Connor, Matthew Strauss, Gao Hong, Jasper String Quartet. 3-5 p.m. March 8. $32. 577-3769.
Green Valley Concert Band Presents “Lights, Camera, Adventure!” — Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. Featuring music from Broadway shows and movies. 7-8:30 p.m. March 8. $10. 222-7357.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Club meets for rehearsal, refreshments, learning, fun with the instrument and more. Come and join us to play or just to listen. 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 9. Free. 722-2958.
Rincon/University High School Choral Concert — Rincon/University High School auditorium, 421 N. Arcadia Ave. Shubert’s Mass in G and American Spirituals as composed by Howard Helvey. 6:30-9 p.m. March 10. Free. 232-5600.
Pima Music — Chorale and College Singers — Pima College West Campus, Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. A concert featuring a large mixed-voice choir and a more select mixed-voice a cappella choir. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 10. $6. 206-6986.
Pima Music — Wind Ensemble — Pima College West Campus, Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre. Featuring classics for full band, as well as small wind and percussion ensembles and soloists. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 12. $6. 206-6986.
JAZZ AND WORLD
42nd Annual AzJazz Week – Clinic: Carl Allen, drums — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 170, 1017 N. Olive Road. Clinic. Noon-1:30 p.m. March 5. Free. 621-1655.
42nd Annual AzJazz Week – The Carl Allen Quartet — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Carl Allen, drums; Angelo Versace, piano; Brice Winston, saxophone; Phil Kuehn, bass. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 5. $10. 621-1162.
NIYAZ: The Fourth Light Project — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Blending medieval Sufi poetry and folk songs from their native Iran and its surrounding countries with rich acoustic instrumentation and state-of-the-art modern electronics. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 5. $24. 621-3341.
First Friday — Catalyst Arts & Maker Space — Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110. Featuring a signature culinary experience, live art demos and painting, and a featured musical performance. All ages. 5-8 p.m. March 6. Free. 797-3959, Ext. 104.
42nd Annual AzJazz Week – “The Three of Us” — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Katherine Byrnes, vocals; Angelo Versace, piano; Brice Winston, saxophone. 7-9 p.m. March 6. Free. 621-1655.
POPULAR, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Tucson Society of the Blind (TBS) Spring Concert Benefit — Fellowship Square Villa II Great Room, 8111 E. Broadway. March 5: Christine Vivona, Harpist, and Rob Boone, Trombonist; March 6: Bill Gantz, Western Singer. Silent auctions. All funds raised from ticket sales and silent auction will go to TBS. 6-8:30 p.m. March 5, 6. $10. 721-3003.
The Coolers — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road #165, Oro Valley. Old school blues, swing, R&B, soul and jazzy rock. 7-9:30 p.m. March 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
Uptown Funk Dance Party with The Coolers — Gaslight Music Hall. 7-9 p.m. March 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tribute. 3-5 p.m. March 8. $29-$79. 547-3040.
Ultimate Stones — Gaslight Music Hall. Rolling Stones tribute band. 6-8 p.m. March 8. $31. 529-1000.
Bluegrass Jamboree — Gaslight Music Hall. The Dust Devils and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass Bands. 6-8 p.m. March 10. $13.50. 529-1000.
The Evolution of Whitney, Starring Crystal Stark — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. March 11. $30. 825-2818.
Visiting Artist Series featuring Nu- Blu — Gaslight Music Hall. Husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Carolyn Routh. 6-8 p.m. March 12. $16. 529-1000.
Rock and Roll All Night Dance Party — Gaslight Music Hall. Concert classic rock covers from the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. March 13. $13.50. 529-1000.
FESTIVAL AND
ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652.
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of Readings-Sea Shells, Rocks, Egyptian Sand, Sparkle, Crystal Ball, Psychometry, and tea readings. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 7. 461-2910.
Beer + Bikes — Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin Ste 160. Meet at Button Brew House at 11 a.m. Cyclists will ride on the Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. and return for food truck fare. This bi-monthly event is a wonderful way to have some guilt-free pints- after all, you’ve earned those calories. 11 a.m.-noon. Mar 7. 268-8543.
Southeast Arizona Wine Growers Festival — Kief-Joshua Vineyards, 370 Elgin Road, Elgin. Featuring 18 Arizona Wineries in one location, blues festival with area blues bands, food and craft vendors. Family friendly. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 7 and 8. $20. 455-5582.
Smashed In The Desert Beer Festival 2020 — Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road, St. 102. The event will feature a beer garden, BBQ food, and up to 20 beers from across Tucson on tap. 1-5 p.m. March 7. $20. 449-2518.
KIDS STUFF
Family First Fridays — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Crafts for kids, food for a small donations. Proceeds from food sales benefit the 109 Junior Girls. 6-8 p.m. March 6. $3. 762-5852.
Kids’ Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course lots of kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay. Register in advance. 10 a.m.-noon. March 7. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3.
Outdoors Day — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Outdoor activities including archery (9 and up), bb gun shoot, nature walk, marine discovery and more. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 7. $5. 629-0100.
Lego Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids are invited to attend the Lego Club with Legos of all sizes. Some of the Lego Creations will be on display in glass cases for all to see. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Mar 7. 594-5275.
Science Saturday: Wildlife Detectives — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by Pima County Natural Resources. Search for wildlife clues, decoding nature stories, and using rubber track replicas to recreate an animal track guide to help identify tracks in the wild. Ages 6 and up. 2-3:30 p.m. March 7. Free. 594-5200.
Code Club — Murphy-Wilmot Public LIbrary, 530 North Wilmot Road. Learn to make video games, apps, and more! We’ll be learning to code in Scratch, HTML, CSS, and Python. We meet every week and learn to code together! You are welcome to bring your own laptop or tablet. For ages 8 to 18. 3:15-4:15 p.m. March 11. 534-5420.
NIGHTLIFE
Zona Libre Latin Band with free dance Class — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Dance lesson at 8:30 p.m. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. March 6 and 13. $7. 444-0439.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of various trivia topics ranging from pop culture and current events to history and sports. Play for fun and free beer. 7-9 p.m. March 9. Free. 775-2337.
Little House of Funk, Jazz Edition — Cafe a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Carl Cherry, Richard Katz, Gary Love, Evan Arredondo and Connie Brannock. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 11. Free. 628-8533.
Connie Brannock Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Acoustic jazz, soul and blues featuring Ed DeLucia and Carl Cherry. 6-9 p.m. March 12. Free. 300-6860.
Oro Valley Concert Series — Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Mr. Boogie Woogie (Piano Boogie Woogie). 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 12. Free. 797-3959.
Magician Elias “Lefty” Caress — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. 21 and up. 9:30-11:30 p.m. March 13. $5. 207-9747.
OPERA
Riders of the Purple Sage — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Riders of the Purple Sage, an adaptation of Zane Grey’s classic of the same name, tells a powerful story of strength and redemption through love, loss, conflict and adventure across breathtaking Southwest vistas that are brought magnificently to life by world-renowned Arizona artist, Ed Mell. 7:30-10:30 p.m. March 7; 2-5 p.m. March 8. $25-$120. 293-4336.
OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Roy P. Drachman-Agua Caliente Regional Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided birding walk at the newly restored pond to see woodpeckers, raptors, songbirds, and more. Loaner binoculars available. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. March 5 and 12. $5. 615-7855.
Geology “402” Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. March 5 and 12. 749-8700.
Hike for Beginners — Sweetwater Preserve, 4001 N. Tortolita Road. Guided, 2-3-mile, beginner-level hike on well-maintained trails with low to moderate elevation gain. Ages 10 and up. Register online at pima.gov/nrpr. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 5. 724-5375.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Paper flower making, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060.
Ranger’s Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the new outdoor classroom to discover the fascinating stories of Saguaro National Park. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes. 10-10:30 a.m. March 5-7, 12, 13. 733-5153.
Guided Tours of the Tumacacori Mission Church and Grounds — Tumacacori National Historical Park. Tours leave from the Visitor Center Garden and last 45 minutes. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Daily. 377-5060.
Living With Giants — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A biologist explains how the saguaro provides shelter and substance for wildlife; when it flowers; its growth patterns; and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. Wheelchair accessible. 11:15 a.m.- noon. March 5 and 12. 733-5158.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin your exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 1-2:30 p.m. March 5 and 12. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West. Join a naturalist as we explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert. What strategies are utilized to ensure their survival. 2:15-4:15 p.m. March 5. 733-5158.
Wasson Peak — Saguaro National Park West. This hike climbs 1,700 feet (8 miles round trip) to the highest point in the Tucson Mountains. Enjoy a 360-degree view of the sunset before descending by the light of the moon. The hike is at an easy-to-moderate pace but is considered difficult due to elevation gain and hiking after dark. Ages 12 and older. Reservations required. 3-10 p.m. March 5. 733-5158.
Desert Jigsaw Puzzle — Saguaro National Park West. When competition and cooperation vie for attention in the Sonoran Desert, the result is an intricate, wondrous jigsaw puzzle of plants and animals. Wheelchair accessible. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 7, 9; 3:15-4 p.m. March 5 and 12. 733-5158.
Sparrow Workshop — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road, Green Valley. Workshop aims to remove the confusion and improve your sparrow-identification skills by focusing on size, structure, behavior, and habitat. Ages 12 and up. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-noon. March 6. $15. 724-5375.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 9:30-11 a.m. March 6, 7, 11 and 13. $5. 724-5375.
Mountain Lions: Beyond the Myth — Saguaro National Park West. Misunderstood, maligned, and nearly eradicated by settlers, the mountain lion remains threatened by human encroachment. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11 a.m. March 6. 733-5158.
The Good, the Bat, and the Ugly — Saguaro National Park East. Contrary to their portrayal as scary monsters of the dark, bats are essential to our worlds. Come learn about the many ways these fuzzy, flying friends make our desert a “bat-ter” place to live. 11-11:30 a.m. March 6, 12 and 13. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden at Saguaro National Park East. 3-3:30 p.m. March 6 and 13. 733-5153.
Sunset and Moonlight Hike in the Rincon Mountains — Saguaro National Park East. View the Arizona sunset from a perch high in the foothills of the Rincon Mountains, then experience the magic of a walk through the moonlit Cactus Forest. Reservations are required. Moderately difficult hike of 5.5 miles. Ages 12 and up. 3-8:30 p.m. March 6. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Moonlight Excursion — Saguaro National Park West. This evening adventure involves short hikes totaling 2¼ miles with 200 feet elevation gain. The paths will take hikers to overlooks and through a picturesque wash all under the enchanting light of the moon. Reservations required. 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 6. 733-5158.
Family Morning Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Toddler backpack carriers will be available for loan. Comfortable walking shoes recommended. Bring water. 9-11 a.m. March 7. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555.
Excursion Through the Saguaros — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park ranger on a narrated tour of the Bajada Loop Drive and learn about some of the amazing geology and history of the Western District of Saguaro National Park. Reservations required. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 7. 733-5158.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. 9:45-11:45 a.m. March 7. 733-5158.
History Hike: Millville Ruins and Petroglyph Trail — Millville Ruins, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista. Two mile walk on an uneven dirt and gravel trail through a deep wash. No shade, walking shoes, hat and bring water. 10 a.m.- noon. March 7. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Outdoors Day — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Outdoor activities including archery (9 and up), bb gun shoot, nature walk, marine discovery and more. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 7. $5. 629-0100.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. This docent-led walking tour covers the 2½ mile Turquoise Trail through the heart of downtown. Learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mar 7. 622-0594.
Desert Owls — Saguaro National Park East. Who lives here year round and who comes here just for the summer? Who likes the desert and who prefers the mountain tops? Join us for a 30 minute chat about the park’s owls. Accessible program. 11-11:30 a.m. March 7. 733-5153.
Branch Out — Saguaro National Park East. Learn about the important tree species found in Saguaro National Park and how they have adapted to life in the desert. Accessible program. 2-2:30 p.m. March 7. 733-5153.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West. Come to a short walk and discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert. 2:15-3 p.m. March 7; 3:15-4 p.m. March 11. 733-5158.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park West. Discussions of water, geology, and plants will be highlights of mini-talks along this route, which gains 700 feet (with some switchbacks near the top) before reaching a ridge line for sunset. The descent is by the light of the moon. Ages 10 and older. Reservations required. 4:15-8:15 p.m. March 7. 733-5158.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Sonoran Desert sunsets are famous for their blazing colors. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight. 1/2 mile hike on a rocky trail. Call for reservations. 6-7:15 p.m. March 7. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Park -to-Park Hikers Shuttle — Tumacacori National Historical Parki. Hike the shady Anza trail along the river between Tumacácori and Tubac, then catch the free shuttle back to the starting point. 8 a.m.-noon. March 8. 377-5060.
Desert Fact and Fiction — Saguaro National Park East. Join us for a one-mile walk to explore some of the myths about deserts. We’ll help you figure out what is fact and what is fiction. Comfortable walking shoes and water are recommended. 10 a.m.-noon. March 8. 733-5153.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.- noon. March 8. $25 per car entrance fee. 733-5153.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West. Take a walk in our Cactus Garden Walk to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 11:15 a.m.- noon. March 8. 733-5158.
The Blooming Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger in the Pollinator Plaza to explore this year’s desert bloom and some of the critters responsible for helping. Accessible program. 1-1:30 p.m. March 8. 733-5153.
Art on the Plaza — Saguaro National Park East. Come explore the sights and sounds of Saguaro National Park while letting your creativity shine. Bring your favorite art supplies, camera, or phone and your imagination. Accessible program. 2-3 p.m. March 8. 733-5153.
Marvelous Mimicry — Saguaro National Park West. Learn all about the optical illusion that is mimicry and adaptation, of which has helped shape some of the life in the Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 2:15-2:45 p.m. March 8. 733-5158.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the world’s most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. Accessible program. 3-3:30 p.m. March 8. 733-5153.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. Learn how you can incorporate prickly pear into your diet. A live cooking demonstration will show you how to prepare and cook prickly pear. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-3:45 p.m. March 8. 733-5158.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this two hour, one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. March 9. $25 per car park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Mountains and Deserts, Saguaro National Park Has It All — Saguaro National Park East. Join a naturalist on this two mile hike to compare and contrast our mountain and desert ecosystems. Meet at the Visitor Center to caravan to the Loma Alta Trailhead. Comfortable walking shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 9. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 11; 2:15-3 p.m. March 9. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. March 9. 733-5153.
Picture This Life Through A Different Lens — Saguaro National Park West. Interactive photography program designed to present the basics of photography while evoking emotional connections with the desert. 3:15-4 p.m. March 9, 10. 733-5158.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. Trek along (2.5 miles) an arroyo as the setting sun magically silhouettes the Southwest’s most famous icon, the giant saguaro. This walk goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Meet at King Canyon Trialhead. 4-6:30 p.m. March 9. 733-5158.
Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park West. The patio talk is offered on the night of the full moon. Come out to the Red Hills Visitor Center and enjoy a short talk about the moon and the music of two of our talented volunteer musicians as the full moon rises above the beautiful array of Saguaro Cacti. Bring a chair and dress for the cool desert evenings. 7:15-8 p.m. March 9. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology “401” Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. March 10. 749-8700.
Arizona Baseball Facility Tour — Hi Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Hi Corbett Baseball Field and gain insight on game-day operations. Reservations are required. Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. March 10. 621-5130.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. March 10. 733-5153.
Cactus and Cattle — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger on this two mile hike to discuss how the climate and history of land use at Saguaro National Park have shaped the ecosystem. See how recovery is going and what is facing the park today. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. Hear some astonishing reasons about why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 10. 733-5158.
Birds! Birds! Birds! — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to explore the variety of birds that call this desert home. 2-2:45 p.m. March 10. 733-5153.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. Many species perform balancing acts to adopt to seemingly harsh conditions, but will desert plants and animals be able to weather the climate changes? Find out as you stroll in the Cactus Garden. Wheelchair accessible. 2:15-2:45 p.m. March 10. 733-5158.
Discovery Nature Walk at Sabino Canyon — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Nature Walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Discover the desert plants and animals at Sabino Canyon. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 11. 749-8700.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. This presentation in the park theater explores the magic of rainfall in the desert. Accessible program. 9:30-10:15 a.m. March 11. 733-5153.
Desert Discovery Hike — Saguaro National Park Eastl. Join park naturalists on this two mile, two hour hike to discover what’s out there in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon March 11. $25 per vehicle park entrance fee. 733-5153.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. The iconic Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 10:15-11 a.m. March 11. 733-5158.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. March 11. 749-8700.
What’s New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:45 a.m. March 11. 733-5153.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East. Almost everybody knows the giant saguaro: the world’s most famous cactus. But what about the other members of the Cactus Family and another group of champion desert-dwellers, the agaves and yuccas? Join us for an introduction to these aces of aridity. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:30 p.m. March 11. 733-5153.
Raptors — Saguaro National Park West District. Learn more about raptors, top predators of the avian world, who either live here year-round, or migrate through the area. 2:15-2:45 p.m. March 11. 733-5158.
Birds in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Wander Mission Garden in search of birds with Kendall Kroesen, Mission Garden Community Outreach Coordinator and Tucson Audubon Field Trip Leader. See birds that would have inhabited Tucson gardens over 4,000-plus years of agriculture. 8-10 a.m. March 12. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200.
A Long Time In The Making — Saguaro National Park West. Come and discover the connections between the cultural, economic, and geologic histories of Saguaro National Park West with a park naturalist. Meet at Sus Picnic Area by 11 a.m. 11 a.m.-noon. March 12. 733-5158.
Climate Change — Saguaro National Park West. Rising global temperatures, melting glaciers, rising sea levels. What are the connections? Join us as we discuss the evidence and uncertainties of climate change. Wheelchair accessible. 2:15-2:45 p.m. March 12. 733-5158.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Call for reservations. Wheelchair accessible. 7-9 p.m. March 12. 733-5153.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West. Stroll the Cactus Garden and identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure your safety. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11:15 a.m. March 13. 733-5158.
Investigation of the 1,000-Year-Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1,000-year-old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.- noon. March 13. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Nursery — Saguaro National Park East. Take a stroll along a trail to see the next generation of young saguaros and the gradual renewal of the Cactus Forest. Trail has a packed dirt surface suitable for wheelchair use. 2-3:30 p.m. March 13. 25 per car park fee. 733-5153.
THEATER
Radiant Vermin — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A fast-paced, pitch-black comedy, is a provocative satire about consumerism, gentrification, and inequality. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 5-7, 12-13; 3-5 p.m. March 8. Through March 28. $20. 327-4242.
The Beauty Queen of Leenane — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. In a rural Irish cottage of the aging Mag and her spinster daughter Maureen, their comic and appalling lives are brought to a head as a romance develops for Maureen that Mag resents. 2-4 p.m. March 7, 8, 15; 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 6, 7, 12-14. $42. 551-2053.
Shakespeare’s Sonnets — The Academy Village in The Arizona Room, 13715 E. Langtry Lane. The ASA Theatre Company will present “Love’s Not Time’s Fool.” Original theatrical adaptation of 28 Shakespearean Sonnets that praise love through time. The sonnets will be accompanied with Renaissance musicians. 3-4:30 p.m. March 6, 8; 7-8:30 p.m. March 7. 312-7188.
Rodgers & Hamerstein’s Carousel — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Follows Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan through their journey of love, loss and redemption and soars with unforgettable songs including If I Loved You, June Is Bustin’ Out All Over and You’ll Never Walk Alone. 7-9:30 p.m. March 6, 7; 2-4:30 p.m. March 7 and 8.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
“Flights of Fancy” Show Opening — Desert Artisans’ Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Works of Sharon Bertrand, Wanita Christensen, Nancy Cressler, Paddie Flaherty, Susan Libby and Judith Probst. Exhibit showing through May 3. 722-4412.
Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Fiesta Sonora Show — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway #240. Reception: 5-7 p.m. March 12. Exhibit showing through April 5. 299-7294.
TMC Kindness Initiative Rock Painting Instruction — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Learn how to paint rocks to lift spirits and inspire others. Materials will be supplied and the rocks will be placed at TMC Hospital. Registration required. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 5. 324-4345.
First Thursday — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Meet celebrated Tucson artist Al Glann who will be conducting an on-site sculpting demo. 5:30-7 p.m. March 5. Free. 615-3001.
First Friday Mosaics — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Carved Concrete for Mosaics and Found Items. Learn about unique substrates for your art from Cindee Lundin of Sticks and Stones Decor. Ages 18 and up. Register online at www.AndreaEdmundson.art. 10:30 a.m.-noon. March 6. $15.
Advanced Food Photography Workshop with Jackie Tran — Borderlands Brewing, 119 E. Toole Ave. Jackie Tran of Tucson Foodie and Wandering Writers Workshops founder Angela Orlando lead this hands-on food photography and digital editing intensive. Perfect for menu designers, hobbyists, and web gurus, we’ll advance our understanding of composition and editing. Visit wilderwriters.com for info. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7. $129. 955-9826.
Heart of Tucson Art Spring Open Studio Tour — Blue Raven Art School and others. Visit HeartofTucsonArt.org for full schedule and locations of tour. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7, 8. 623-1003.
Pop-Up Shop with Linda Baker, Irene Klar and Kathy Robbins — Desert Artisans’ Gallery. Robbins watercolor collages, Klar’s posters, etchings and cushion covers; Baker’s pottery. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7. 722-4412.
Quilt Show — Sun City Oro Valley Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley. Sun City Quilters 19th annual show. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7 and 8. 825-3711.
Annual All Artist and Small Paintings Show — Madaras Gallery. Meet and mingle with acclaimed Tucson artist, Diana Madaras, and other exciting guest artists. Sip and stroll through the gallery and view the talented works of over 26 artists in a variety of mediums. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 8. 615-3001.
Beaded Histories: Intergenerational Knowledge and Northern Plains Beadwork — Center for English as a Second Language 103, 1100 E. James E. Rogers Way. Presentation by Jessa Rae Growing Thunder. Growing Thunder will discuss the intergenerational knowledge base preserved in these “beaded histories” from her perspective as a traditional quill and beadwork artist. A reception and a special exhibit of beadwork follow the program. 7-9 p.m. March 10. Free. 626-8381.
Public Art Tour — University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road. Walking tour of sculptures, fountains, functional exhibits and tile mosaics throughout campus. Reservations required. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. March 11. 621-5130.
Art of Doodling — Color Me Mine Tucson, 5870 E. Broadway #268. Learn tips and tricks to creative doodling. Class fee $10 plus the cost of pottery. For teenagers and adults. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 12. $10. 790-1100.
Mosaics 1A-Intro to Mosaic Art — Blue Raven Art School. In this two part class you will learn to create a personalized wall-hanging mosaic using the direct method of mosaics on MDF, using a pattern (cartoon) to apply art glass with Weldbond adhesive. Ages 16 and up. register at AndreaEdmundson.art. 9 a.m.-noon. March 13 and 20. $65.
Mosaics 1B-Using Found and Personal Items — Blue Raven Art School. Create a small mosaic using your found and personal items. Two session class. Ages 16 and up. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 13 and 20. $75.
UA Museum of Art Talks: The Art of the Great Depression — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This event is for adults. 2-3 p.m. March 13. Free. 594-5580.