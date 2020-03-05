The List for March 5-13

Picture This Life Through A Different Lens — Saguaro National Park West. Interactive photography program designed to present the basics of photography while evoking emotional connections with the desert. 3:15-4 p.m. March 9, 10. 733-5158.

Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. Trek along (2.5 miles) an arroyo as the setting sun magically silhouettes the Southwest’s most famous icon, the giant saguaro. This walk goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Meet at King Canyon Trialhead. 4-6:30 p.m. March 9. 733-5158.

Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park West. The patio talk is offered on the night of the full moon. Come out to the Red Hills Visitor Center and enjoy a short talk about the moon and the music of two of our talented volunteer musicians as the full moon rises above the beautiful array of Saguaro Cacti. Bring a chair and dress for the cool desert evenings. 7:15-8 p.m. March 9. 733-5158.