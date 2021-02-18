The Pines frontman Huckfelt releasing sophomore album that he recorded in Tucson

The credits on Minnesota folk-rock singer-songwriter David Huckfelt's new album reads like a who's-who of Tucson music royalty.

Howe Gelb, Thøger Lund, Winston Watson, Gabriel Sullivan, Billy Sedlmayr, Connor Gallaher, Tom Walbank, Jon Villa and Ben Nisbet all contributed to the "Room Enough, Time Enough" — the second solo album for The Pines frontman.

Huckfelt recorded the album at XIXA's Dust & Stone Recording Studio downtown in January 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. And even though he later added vocal contributions from a number of Native American artists from around the country, Huckfelt said the album "is absolutely a Tucson record in my mind."

“It was the last time we were all together and felt safe in a room. We had 20 some people pass through those doors," he recalled, calling from his Dunbar Springs rental home that he retreats to for a few months each winter. "Ben Nisbet played violin on a track and we just opened it up. ... I was so grateful to step into their world.”

"Room Enough" comes out on Friday, Feb. 26. Huckfelt has planned two CD release concerts — on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the MSA Annex in the Mercado District on West Congress Street; and on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Monterey Court on West Miracle Mile, both of which will have limited live audiences.