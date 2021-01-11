The show must go on: Zoppé Family Circus returns to Tucson for drive-in run

Since that maiden voyage, Zoppé has taken the circus to a weeklong run in October in Redwood City, California, where audiences were required to stay inside of their vehicles in accordance with California’s strict COVID-19 protocols. Last week, they were wrapping up a 16-day run in Tempe.

In all, the Zoppé Family Circus will perform 31 Tucson shows including three a day on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Zoppé said the audience can see the show from any vantage point in the parking lot with giant LED screens projecting the action from a large stage. You can hear the show from your car radio, a setup that was created by Concerts in Your Car, a company that produces state-of-the-art live drive-in events mostly in California.

Even from the back row, “it’s not a great seat, but you can still experience the circus,” Zoppé noted.

The drive-in format allows Zoppé to bring in two acts that he was never able to pull off under the big tent: A human cannonball that shoots the performer 40 feet in the air and 100 feet over the stage; and the giant wheel of death — think giant-sized hamster wheel.

The circus also features a 12-minute film broken up into six parts that is played throughout the show to tell the story of how the circus always goes on even in a pandemic.

“Whatever it is, circus will always continue,” Zoppé said. “I think as humans we need joy in our life. We are the only circus in the world doing this. ... Everything is shut down. ... We couldn’t just sit and wait. I have to perform as an artist with six generations in my soul. I have to do this.”

