The Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild was 'most incredible thing' for this Tucson painter

“I’m just so pleased that I ran into the people I did here,” she says.

Emer still works with clay to create three-dimensional structures, but she tends to do more painting. Emer’s medium of choice is watercolor, saying it’s the most challenging for her.

“Watercolor, I find, is the most unforgiving but also the most rewarding of the medias to me because either it’s going to work or it’s not going to work,” says Emer, who is mostly self-taught.

She says she feels drawn to old structures — initially starting with missions and now fascinated by mining areas featured in photos taken by her brother-in-law who is a geophysicist.

“I sit with a glass of wine with him and get all the stories from him,” she says.

When figuring out what exactly to paint, Emer says she moves things around — flipping cars to face the other direction, for example.

Emer says she’s especially inspired by the earth tones. “You look at something and you see it and it’s beautiful, but you don’t realize how many colors are in it. The fun thing for me is really studying it and saying, ‘Oh my god, there’s blue in there.’”

Other times, Emer will become inspired by something she sees.