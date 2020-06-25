Theater Artist Relief Fund reaches nearly $8,500 on its way to $20K

Close to $8,500 has been raised toward a goal of $20,000 for the Theater Artists Emergency Fund, sponsored by the Star and the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona.
When theaters pulled the curtains down in early March because of the COVID-19 virus, many workers were left adrift — they lost income and the ability to create the art they are passionate about.
More than 1,000 people in Tucson and Southern Arizona have full and part-time jobs in the theater industry. Many of them often rely on second and third jobs in the service industry, which also has been decimated.
The fund is designed to lighten the load for them.
Grants will be awarded to theater artists, from actors to house managers to box office personnel.
Go to tucson.com/theaterhelp to make a tax deductible contribution to the fund.
