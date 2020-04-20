These online classes offered by Tucson businesses will help you find your inner artist

Frank Powers planned to tool around Tucson in his Buster the Comic Bookmobile and teach cartoon illustrating to children.
The coronavirus squashed those plans.
But luckily for Powers, he has a green wall in his home that is the perfect green screen backdrop for him to conduct lessons virtually.
So he’s all fired up to do exactly that.
“I discovered Zoom, where I can teach 12 to 15 kids at a time,” he says. “Now I can offer classes for $5 to $10.”
Previously, Powers, who has been a cartoonist for 39 years, took his spruced up van to schools. When the pandemic happened, he did not want to stop the joy that teaching gave him and the students.
And virtual teaching is just as hands-on.
“It’s interactive,” he says. “I think that’s what kids need.”
You can reach Powers through his website, thecomicbookmobile.com.
If isolation has gotten your creative juices flowing, the Southern Arizona Arts Guild has created a virtual gallery for anyone who wants to post their work: facebook.com/SAAGTucson.
But if you are longing to learn, here are some virtual art lessons offered locally:
- Raebird Creations, raebirdcreations.com: “Keeping a Sketchbook” class
- Yaymaker, yaymaker.com: Virtual paint night parties
- Creative Juice Art Bar, facebook.com/creativejuiceartbar: Art parties and art kits
- Drawing Studio, thedrawingstudiotds.org: Classes include abstract painting, drawing and sewn book binding
- Creative Kind Shop, creativekindshop.com: Classes include illustrated watercolors and fiber art
Kathleen Allen has written about the arts for more than 30 years.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.