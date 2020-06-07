These Pima County Library books merge LGBTQ+ pride, black culture

In June, celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month by reading a book or two by or featuring LGBTQ+ people who are African American or people of the greater diaspora.
This week’s book recommendations from the Pima County Public Library are part of the #ReadBlack initiative.
#ReadBlack is a quarterly themed book discussion designed to further the conversation on black literature, history and culture.
The theme for these four books is “Read Black Pride,” providing an opportunity for learning, growth and love.
- by Karamo Brown
- by Brandon Taylor
- by Omise’eke Natasha Tinsley
- by Jacqueline Woodson
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1f7l.
The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 520-791-4010.
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events and to check out the E-Library.
