These Tucson bars and restaurants are offering to-go cocktails

Strawberry and habanero-flavored vodkas, watermelon liqueur and sour mix.
Coat the rim of your glass with Tajin and you have yourself the famous Mexican Candy cocktail from downtown Tucson’s Elliott’s on Congress.
Until the rules of the quarantine change, Elliott’s is selling their house-infused vodkas and mixed drinks by the bottle.
Restaurants were ordered to temporarily shutter their dining rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic in March, but Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said restaurants could still sell alcoholic drinks to customers who get their food to go.
So, Elliott’s owner Billy Elliott said, “Let’s try it.”
Elliott’s, located at 135 E. Congress St., sells 25 flavors of house-infused vodka, from cucumber to jalapeño to sweet tea to mango. Vodkas are sold by the bottle for $20.
Mixed drinks are also being sold — $20 for a bottle, $40 for half a gallon and $75 for a gallon.
The Mexican Candy cocktail is the fan favorite by far.
“For years, that’s been our most popular drink,” Elliott says. “So we knew there was going to be demand for it, but I didn’t realize how much it was going to blow up.”
The drinks, in addition to a limited food menu, are available for pickup. Elliott’s is currently open 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, though calling ahead is recommended: 622-5500.
Here’s a look at a handful of other restaurants and bars offering takeout cocktails. Deals can change quickly though, so calling ahead is recommended.
Charro Steak — 188 E. Broadway, 485-1922; Charrovida — 7109 N. Oracle Road, 779-1922
Charrovida is offering their house margaritas, which include lime, orange juice and silver tequila, in addition to their Margarita Zero, which has no sugar added.
At Charro Steak, folks can get Cazadores or prickly pear margaritas to-go.
More info: charrovida.com, charrosteak.com
Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine — 6878 E. Sunrise Dr., 299-1405
Inca’s is offering two Peruvian cocktails. The first is described as a twist on a Tequila Sunrise and has pisco, orange juice and grenadine. It’s offered with a side of Peruvian corn.
The second includes pisco, lime juice, simple syrup, regional bitters and “a touch of egg white.” Peruvian-roasted corn nuts come on the side.
More info: incasperuviancuisine.com
Saguaro Corners — 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail, 886-2020
Saguaro Corners is offering house-infused Bloody Marys in 32-ounce and 64-ounce bottles. Flavors include maple bacon vodka, green chile vodka, cucumber vodka or jalapeño tequila.
Margaritas — prickly pear, mango-jalapeño, pomegranate, pickle and more — are also available in the same sizes.
More info: facebook.com/saguarocorners
The Parish — 6453 N. Oracle Road, 797-1233
The Parish is offering mason jars of cocktails, which serve two.
Among the drinks are “Parishioner,” which is a house-infused basil vodka with lemon juice, grapefruit bitters and orange flower water; and “Front Porch Tea,” which is Georgia peach vodka, lemon juice, green tea and mint.
More info: theparishtucson.com
Westbound — 267 S. Avenida del Convento, 867-8308
Westbound is offering six types of cocktails to-go, available in 16-ounce mason jars. Available cocktails include “Boulevardier,” which Westbound calls “boozy and sophisticated;” and “Cactus Wren,” which is described as “a regional take on a jungle bird: fruity, refreshing and complex.”
More info: westboundtucson.com
Zinburger — 6390 E. Grant Road, 298-2020; 1865 E. River Road, 299-7799
Zinburger is offering 50% off alcoholic beverages, including sangria and tropical watermelon lemonade. Both contain two servings.
The sangria includes French raspberry, strawberry puree, brandy, red wine and lemon. The lemonade includes Western Son vodka, lemon, Aperol, pineapple and watermelon.
More info: zinburgeraz.com
