These Tucson bars and restaurants are offering to-go cocktails

Strawberry and habanero-flavored vodkas, watermelon liqueur and sour mix.

Coat the rim of your glass with Tajin and you have yourself the famous Mexican Candy cocktail from downtown Tucson’s Elliott’s on Congress.

Until the rules of the quarantine change, Elliott’s is selling their house-infused vodkas and mixed drinks by the bottle.

Restaurants were ordered to temporarily shutter their dining rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic in March, but Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said restaurants could still sell alcoholic drinks to customers who get their food to go.

So, Elliott’s owner Billy Elliott said, “Let’s try it.”

Elliott’s, located at 135 E. Congress St., sells 25 flavors of house-infused vodka, from cucumber to jalapeño to sweet tea to mango. Vodkas are sold by the bottle for $20.

Mixed drinks are also being sold — $20 for a bottle, $40 for half a gallon and $75 for a gallon.

The Mexican Candy cocktail is the fan favorite by far.

“For years, that’s been our most popular drink,” Elliott says. “So we knew there was going to be demand for it, but I didn’t realize how much it was going to blow up.”

The drinks, in addition to a limited food menu, are available for pickup. Elliott’s is currently open 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, though calling ahead is recommended: 622-5500.