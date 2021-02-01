Country Thunder pushes 3-day music festival back to October

For the third time in less than a year, organizers of Arizona's largest music festival have been forced to reschedule the three-day event that historically attracts more than 100,000 fans.

Country Thunder is now scheduled for Oct. 14-17 at Canyon Moon Ranch, 20585 E. Price Road in Florence, where the festival has been held every April since moving from Queen Creek to Florence in 2003.

"I think human nature right now tells us to wait and see, but in our world, these were the dates that would work best," said Gerry Krochak, Country Thunder's marketing and media relations director. "That's when the artist availability was best going to work. We will continue following CDC and (state and local guidelines) and we think we have a good chance to play the show in October."

Weeks before the 2020 festival was supposed to be held last April, organizers pushed the event to late October. But as the state's COVID numbers continued to climb last summer, they decided to scrap 2020 altogether, rescheduling most of the original lineup — with headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Dustin Lynch — to April 8-11.

But organizers realized recently that that might have been overly ambitious, prompting the move to the fall.