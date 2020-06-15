This is not a test: Garth Brooks is performing in Tucson

Break out your boots and cowboy hats. Country music superstar Garth Brooks is making his way to Tucson.
Well, he won’t be here in the flesh, but as part of a concert event that will be broadcast at drive-in theaters across the country and Canada.
The show is June 27 and Tucson Dragway Drive-In Theater, 12000 S. Houghton Road, will be putting the performance on the big screen.
Admission is $100 for one standard passenger car or truck with up to six people inside. Leave the RVs and limos at home.
The concert is being created exclusively for the outdoor theater event.
“I am so excited to get to play again,” Brooks said in a news release. “I have missed it so much and want to get back to it. This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community.
“This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 19, at 9 a.m. at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
Concert-goers are advised to arrive early as parking is first-come, first-served and vehicles will be spaced six feet apart. The show has an advertised start time of 8:30 p.m., but organizers say it will start as soon as the sun goes down.
