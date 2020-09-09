This new brewery taps the name of a classic Bisbee brand

“Dave is a good friend of mine,” Joe Fredrickson said. “Electric Brewing is well known, not just in Bisbee but Tucson as well. You go to some of the older bars in Tucson and you can still find Electric Beer neon signs. Why let such a good name go to waste?”

The Fredricksons are getting a system up and running that will allow them to produce 15 and 30 barrel batches of beer at a time.

In the meantime, the brewery has six beers on tap, with some of its most popular choices so far being its Electric Porter, Bisbee Sessions IPA and Positronic Pale Ale.

“We want to try to make some of Dave’s original beers if we can,” Natalie Fredrickson said.

“The only problem is he can’t find many of his recipes.”

The brewery is also making its own craft sodas, under the name Bisbee Sodawerks. It has two sodas, a ginger ale and a sarsaparilla on tap, with plans to make a Jamaica soda and sparkling lemonade. Eventually, they will bottle sodas to go.

“The sarsaparilla has been a big hit,” Joe Fredrickson said. “We sold out of our first batch in a week. I didn’t expect to sell that much soda that fast, on tap in a brewery.”