This Tucson artist creates paintings and etchings inspired by her travels

When Irene Klar was a kid, her mom used to drag her to museums.

“I knew something had changed, probably by the time I was 12, and I noticed I took much longer in the museum than she did,” Klar says. “When I was little, it seemed like she stayed forever. And at a certain point, she was the one telling me to hurry up.”

Klar has now been a professional artist for more than 40 years, focusing on watercolors and etchings.

“I do etchings to make sure I’m constantly frustrated and to stay really humble,” Klar laughs. “I find watercolors to be more forgiving, so watercolors and I have a better understanding.”

A late friend of Klar’s once told her to “never be afraid of the struggle.”

“I would say it’s too hard sometimes and that other people have such ease with their medium,” Klar says. “And he said, ‘People like to see the struggle. They don’t like it to look easy.’”

Though Klar has been interested in art since she was very young, she went to college for physical therapy and science.

“After working in hospitals for three years, my husband asked why I was doing this when I really wanted to be in art,” Klar says.