Tile company by day, artist by night: Tucson painter inspired by outdoors

The most influential teacher for painter Jesse Bourque was his art teacher at Tucson High Magnet School.

“Even though I’ve taken classes at (Pima Community College) and workshops with established artists, he was my most influential teacher,” Bourque says of teacher Jim Miller. “And that was in, like, 1995.”

Bourque, who was born and raised in Tucson and also owns tile company Square Foot Tile, has been painting seriously for about 10 years. But he’s been creative since he was a kid.

“My parents never discouraged it,” he says. “My mom is a good artist. Ever since I can remember, I was getting support and really enjoyed (art).”

“It offers a goal that is beyond how I feel I can express myself through tile,” he says.

Many of Bourque’s oil paintings are landscapes, as he’s inspired by the outdoors, though he’s also painted portraits and images from personal events he’s experienced.

Sometimes he does plein-air paintings. Other times, the paintings come from a photograph.