Tilted Halos bakery makes sweet treats with a vegan twist

Mariel Montiel's recipe book is full of decadent desserts, from cakes to cookies to doughnuts, but you won't find any milk or eggs on her ingredients list.
Montiel owns and operates Tilted Halos, a small bakery that specializes in vegan and gluten-free treats.
She can whip up cupcakes in classic flavors, such as vanilla bean or yellow cake, but also delves into more detailed flavor profiles like chai latte, Mexican hot chocolate and hibiscus chocolate.
“A lot of (flavors) come from traditional Mexican desserts that I enjoy, that I really don’t eat anymore because of the ingredients,” Montiel said. “I do like to get creative and do outside-of-the-box flavors.”
Tilted Halos will be serving its brand of vegan and gluten-free desserts at Arizona Beer House on Thursday, Oct. 29, alongside the traveling vegan food truck Vuture Food.
Montiel started her business four years ago as a way to offer transitional employment to people who are re-entering the work force. Montiel has dealt with addiction in the past and is now seven years clean.
She had seen the struggle of people coming out of prison or recovering from addiction with no support and wanted to do her part in helping, she said. She said she wanted to create a business large enough where she could provide employment to people who needed it the most.
“I was really focused on people that were a part of transitional employment, like people coming out of prison or people in recovery who have been using for a long time and have not had work,” Montiel said. “I would like to expand the mission to anybody who is re-entering the workforce for whatever reason.”
Montiel has employed six people since starting her business.
She only sells vegan and gluten-free desserts because she likes what that type of diet does for her health, both mentally and physically.
“I like when I put food into my body that is not going to clog my arteries and all of that makes a difference in my mental health,” Montiel said. “I don’t think a lot of people understand that whether you have a gluten allergy or not, white flour has no nutritional value and it really spikes your blood sugar levels.”
On Thursday, Montiel will be selling her signature cupcakes in a jar dessert — two cupcakes in a mason jar, smothered in icing. The cupcakes come in several flavors, including cookies and cream and churro, a customer favorite.
S’mores donuts, Mexican hot chocolate brownies and double chocolate Rice Krispies Treats will also be on the menu.
