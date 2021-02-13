True Concord announces spring 'bubble' season featuring Corinne Winters

Holtan said they are still working out details on where the concerts will be held, but they will be outdoors with limited masked audiences sitting socially distanced — following guidelines recommended by True Concord board member and medical doctor Eve Shapiro. Shapiro has been advising the board on COVID-19 health concerns since the pandemic began.

The spring concerts are part of True Concord’s “Her” season celebrating women. Several events including Bach’s B Minor Mass and recitals by Paul Max Tipton and the duo of Kim Leeds and Gene Stenger have been postponed until the 2021-22 season, slated to begin in the fall.

Other concerts, all limited to an hour long with no intermissions, include “The Trailblazers” and “Music for the Royal She,” whose dates have not been finalized; and “The Goddess: Carmina Burana!” on May 2, using composer Carl Orff’s chamber version of his choral masterpiece.

Holtan said the fall bubble season was a success largely because “we were able to keep everybody safe.” But the series of six concerts — four of them performed before a live audience — also filled an important “void in the community that has been felt profoundly by many in these challenging days.”