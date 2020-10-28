True Concord performing back-to-back concerts

Eight True Concord Voices & Orchestra vocalists will perform the first of the group's two vocal consorts this weekend.
"English Madrigals, French Songs and Childhood Stories" features sopranos Julie Bosworth and Chelsea Helm; altos Catherine Hedberg and Gina McCann; tenors Corey Shotwell and Steve Soph; and baritones Andrew Padgett and Ross Tamaccio. Pianist Marie Sierra will accompany them through an hourlong concert of works by 16th century English composers, and 20th century French and American composers.
The events are part of True Concord's so-called "bubble" season in which the ensemble has isolated its vocalists in response to the coronavirus pandemic. True Concord will do six concerts through Nov. 15, including two that will be filmed and streamed only in mid-December.
Highlights of Consort 1 include Shotwell featured on Gerald Finzi's "The Sigh"; Helm soloing on Debussy's "Green" from "Ariettes Oubliees"; Pagett soloing on Samuel Barber's "The Monk and His Hat" form "Hermit Songs"; and Tamaccio performing Britten's "A Song of Enchantment."
True Concord will perform the concert six times, beginning with a performance at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Rollercoaster Road. The concert repeats at Dove of Peace at 4 and 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
Two performances — at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 — will be at Green Valley's Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets start at $35 through trueconcord.org; it's $20 to $30 for streamed concerts.
The socially distanced audience will be limited to 50 and face masks are require for both venues.
Next week, True Concord will perform Consort II: "Monteverdi, Rossini and Brahms Tempt You" at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3; 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 4; and 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway; and 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in Green Valley.
