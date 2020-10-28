True Concord performing back-to-back concerts

Eight True Concord Voices & Orchestra vocalists will perform the first of the group's two vocal consorts this weekend.

"English Madrigals, French Songs and Childhood Stories" features sopranos Julie Bosworth and Chelsea Helm; altos Catherine Hedberg and Gina McCann; tenors Corey Shotwell and Steve Soph; and baritones Andrew Padgett and Ross Tamaccio. Pianist Marie Sierra will accompany them through an hourlong concert of works by 16th century English composers, and 20th century French and American composers.

The events are part of True Concord's so-called "bubble" season in which the ensemble has isolated its vocalists in response to the coronavirus pandemic. True Concord will do six concerts through Nov. 15, including two that will be filmed and streamed only in mid-December.

Highlights of Consort 1 include Shotwell featured on Gerald Finzi's "The Sigh"; Helm soloing on Debussy's "Green" from "Ariettes Oubliees"; Pagett soloing on Samuel Barber's "The Monk and His Hat" form "Hermit Songs"; and Tamaccio performing Britten's "A Song of Enchantment."