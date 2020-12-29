True Concord resurrects COVID playlists, Dove of Peace takes New Year's show virtual

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world and forced live music performances to pause, True Concord Voices & Orchestra’s founder and Music Director Eric Holtan launched a weekly choral playlist to fill the gap.

But it wasn’t just his goal to fill our ears with the lovely sounds of his choir and some of the best choirs in the country; it was his chance to fill our souls with hope and a momentary escape from the isolation of COVID-19 shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.

In all, he posted 22 playlists from April 10 through Sept. 4, reaching between 600 and 1,000 listeners a week.

“My hope is that this playlist series will fill some part of that void, and remind us that we remain connected through music’s universal language, whether we may be miles, or just 6 feet, apart,” he said at the time.