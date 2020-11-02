 Skip to main content
True Concord tempting us to forget politics, get lost in music

Nine members of True Concord Voices & Orchestra will perform the ensemble's second consort this week. There will be six chances to catch the show starting on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3. 

 Photo courtesy True Concord Voices & Orchestra

Wanna get your mind off of politics?

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, True Concord Voices & Orchestra hopes to distract you with Monteverdi's Italian madrigals, Rossini's reflections on being a Gondolier and Brahms's two-part songs.

Nine of the choir's vocalists will sweeten the pot with texts of Henry Heveningham and Walt Whitman set to song by David Dickau; "Flight Song" by Norwegian composer Kim André Arnesen based on the poetry of Euan Tait; and Tom Waits's scorching blues blaster "Temptation."

The choir will perform "Monteverdi, Rossini and Brahms 'Temptations'," the second of its consorts and the third concert its six-concert fall "bubble" season, six times through Sunday, Nov. 8. Audiences will be limited to no more than 50 and everyone will be required to wear a mask in keeping with COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols. Tickets start at $35 through True Concord

Performances will be held at Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway in Tucson, at 5 p.m. Tuesday; 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4; and 5 p.m. Friday. The performance moves to Green Valley's Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, for shows at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

Coming up: True Concord Music Director Eric Holtan is getting together the band — OK, not a band so much as a chamber ensemble — to join the choir for its final live performance of the bubble season. "Mother Earth," to be performed six times from Nov. 13-15, will feature the music of nature from around the globe, including works by Brahms, Stanford and Whitacre. Click here for details.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

