True Concord tempting us to forget politics, get lost in music

Wanna get your mind off of politics?

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, True Concord Voices & Orchestra hopes to distract you with Monteverdi's Italian madrigals, Rossini's reflections on being a Gondolier and Brahms's two-part songs.

Nine of the choir's vocalists will sweeten the pot with texts of Henry Heveningham and Walt Whitman set to song by David Dickau; "Flight Song" by Norwegian composer Kim André Arnesen based on the poetry of Euan Tait; and Tom Waits's scorching blues blaster "Temptation."

The choir will perform "Monteverdi, Rossini and Brahms 'Temptations'," the second of its consorts and the third concert its six-concert fall "bubble" season, six times through Sunday, Nov. 8. Audiences will be limited to no more than 50 and everyone will be required to wear a mask in keeping with COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols. Tickets start at $35 through True Concord.