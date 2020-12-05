True Concord wraps up bubble season with twin holiday concerts

True Concord Voices & Orchestra wraps up its fall bubble season beginning this weekend when its pre-recorded performance of Handel's "Messiah" goes live.

Next weekend, the professional ensemble's signature holiday concert "Lessons & Carols by Candlelight — Mary's Gift" will go live, as well. Both concerts were filmed in Paradise Valley during True Concord's extraordinary "bubble" season, in which 18 choir members from around the country were isolated for nearly six weeks while they performed six concerts a total of 26 times.

True Concord Music Director Eric Holtan said his group performed both concerts at Paradise Valley's Camelback Bible Church, where True Concord's go-to organist Guy Whatley is the church organist. The church's music director, Luke Lusted, occasionally sings with True Concord, as well, giving the ensemble a rare open door as most venues statewide remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The problem was that we could not get a venue in Tucson that not just met our criteria but that was open and would make themselves available to record in," Holtan said. "Otherwise we would have done it in Tucson."