True Concord's live season coming to a close; So. AZ Symphony returns for 2nd concert

Both ensembles have already hosted live performances before small audiences; the volunteer orchestra had a concert Oct. 18 at the Catalyst Arts & Makers Space in the Tucson Mall while True Concord has held several concerts including its season-opener Oct. 20 at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church.

Both require their audiences and performers to wear masks, although the choir members are unmasked when they are singing. True Concord has kept its choristers in a proverbial bubble since they arrived in Tucson Oct. 9. The choir members have been isolated from the general public throughout the bubble season, which concludes this weekend. (The choir also performed two holiday concerts that will be streamed in December.)