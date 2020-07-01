You are the owner of this article.
Try watermelon, apple empanada beers at 1912 Brewing's anniversary

1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd, will celebrate its fifth anniversary this Saturday, July 4.

1912 Brewing Co. on Tucson’s west side is coming up on a milestone.

On Saturday, July 4, owners Allan and Alicia Conger, will celebrate the brewery’s fifth anniversary at its office park home, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd, just south of West Grant Road.

The festivities, running from noon to 8 p.m., will showcase some of 1912’s latest craft beer releases, including its apple empanada gose and its Sandia Loca gose, which incorporates the flavors of watermelon, chamoy, tamarindo, chiltepin, lemon, sea salt and lime.

Daniela’s Cooking food truck will be offering an unlimited taco bar for $20.

1912 Brewing is one of only two breweries that you can find on the west side of Interstate 10. The other, Dragoon Brewing Co., is five minutes away on West Grant Road,

Visit facebook.com/1912brewing for more information.

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com.

