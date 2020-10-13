TSO concertmaster featured this week in orchestra's virtual fall season

Tucson Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Lauren Roth takes centerstage this week as the orchestra's virtual fall season gets started.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, Roth will give a talk about her recital on Friday, Oct. 16, of Brahms's Violin Sonata. That performance, featuring pianist John Milbauer, begins at 4 p.m. and can be viewed at tucsonsymphony.org

Tucson Symphony announced last month that it was taking its season to the virtual stage in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The orchestra will host a number of recitals and conversations including with Music Director José Luis Gomez over the next handful of months as part of a season it has dubbed "Up Close."