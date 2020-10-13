 Skip to main content
TSO concertmaster featured this week in orchestra's virtual fall season

TSO concertmaster featured this week in orchestra's virtual fall season

Tucson Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Lauren Roth takes centerstage this week as the orchestra's virtual fall season gets started.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, Roth will give a talk about her recital on Friday, Oct. 16, of Brahms's Violin Sonata. That performance, featuring pianist John Milbauer, begins at 4 p.m. and can be viewed at tucsonsymphony.org

Tucson Symphony announced last month that it was taking its season to the virtual stage in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The orchestra will host a number of recitals and conversations including with Music Director José Luis Gomez over the next handful of months as part of a season it has dubbed "Up Close." 

The move to the virtual arena allows the orchestra to salvage some sort of 2020-21 season at a time when many orchestras including the Phoenix Symphony have canceled their seasons altogether.

Click here for upcoming TSO events. 

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

