Tubac gears up for annual Festival of the Arts

In addition to the Tubac Festival of the Arts, the Javelinas de Tubac exhibit is showing throughout the Village. Pictured from left to right: “Serendipity” by Leslie Miller, “Tubac Tootsie” by Fred Collins and Noel Daniel, "Golden Girl" by Katherine Reyes. "Golden Girl" is being raffled off during the festival. 

 Courtesy Bob Ochoa

The Tubac Festival of the Arts will get underway this week, bringing hundreds of artists to one location. 

The event, now in its 61st year, runs from Wednesday, Feb. 5, through Feb. 9. It draws tens of thousands of visitors.

The juried festival showcases the original work of approximately 200 visiting artists from around the country along the streets and plazas of the Village of Tubac, 13 Burruel St.

Art pieces include paintings, sculptures, giclee prints, pottery, mixed media and hand-crafted jewelry.

The free festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tubac is about 45 miles south of Tucson.

For more information, go to tubacaz.com/festival-of-the-arts.

