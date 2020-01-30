Tubac gears up for annual Festival of the Arts

The Tubac Festival of the Arts will get underway this week, bringing hundreds of artists to one location.
The event, now in its 61st year, runs from Wednesday, Feb. 5, through Feb. 9. It draws tens of thousands of visitors.
The juried festival showcases the original work of approximately 200 visiting artists from around the country along the streets and plazas of the Village of Tubac, 13 Burruel St.
Art pieces include paintings, sculptures, giclee prints, pottery, mixed media and hand-crafted jewelry.
The free festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tubac is about 45 miles south of Tucson.
For more information, go to tubacaz.com/festival-of-the-arts.