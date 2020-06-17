Tubac restaurant owner launches new location on Tucson’s east side

Gill learned about his new location through the owners of China Bamboo, who are partners with Gill at the new spot.

Gill initially came on as a co-owner of China Bamboo, but “when I saw we were losing money, I told them I would be willing to share the Habanero’s name,” Gill said. “I thought the space would make a perfect location.”

Gill was happy to have something in town. He was born and raised in Tucson and graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1988.

Gill says the pandemic lockdown, then the recent statewide curfew due to protests following the death of George Floyd, has thrown his team some curveballs.

Habanero’s Tubac location is still closed for business. Gill hopes to reopen there in the next couple of weeks.

Still, he is optimistic that business will pick up as more people learn about the new venture.

Gill says that he has already had a few of his Tubac regulars visit the East Tanque Verde location.

“They live in Tucson,” he said.

“They are happy they don’t have to travel so far for our food.”

