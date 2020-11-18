Tucson artist creates 'off-the-wall' necklaces, collages and floor cloths

After teaching high school history for years, Marianne Bernsen fell into a love of art at the age of 48.

Bernsen works with canvas, creating colorful and eclectic paper collages, floor cloths and necklaces — she currently has more than 100 unconventional necklaces made and ready to go to their perfect homes.

Beyond canvas, her necklaces may also incorporate rubber, wood and laminated paper.

“I like alternative. I like lightweight. Everything is one of a kind. I like (my art) to look very artistic and off-the-wall. People who buy my work are a little edgy,” she says, adding that she likes her art to be “outrageous and obnoxious.”

“I don’t think you should spend money on something no one notices,” she says. “The kind of person who likes my art knows they’re going to be noticed.”

Bernsen says she seeks balance, authenticity, charm and humor when she creates her art.

And though she doesn’t know exactly why she got into art, her art career kicked off when she spent a year and a half in Zimbabwe. She was inspired by fabric, textiles and the way people painted their homes in Africa.