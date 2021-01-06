Tucson artist makes her paintings pop on top of black velvet

When Diane Shilkitus was younger, she had a giant black velvet painting of a matador in her house.

“I used to stare at it,” she says. “I think it just got into my subconscious, and when I got older, I had a talent for drawing and painting, and I got into velvet.”

Shilkitus is now a black velvet artist known in the art world as Diane Bombshelter, creating acrylic paintings atop velvet instead of the traditional canvas. She says she enjoys the texture of velvet, in addition to the dark background.

“The velvet is almost three-dimensional because the fibers are sticking out at you,” she says, adding that some of her artwork also incorporates rhinestones.

“I like that effect of when highlights pop off of that dark background,” she says, adding that she uses a layering technique to get the colors to pop.

“It’s almost like you’re painting the same painting two or three times,” she says.

Shilkitus says she has always been creative. She remembers drawing out commercials for all of her favorite things as a kid. She remembers her mom telling her she should be a commercial artist.