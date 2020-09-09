Tucson arts organizations stretch themselves to bring creative works to the masses

“Life beats down and crushes the soul, and art reminds you that you have one” — actress and teacher Stella Adler
From isolation to social injustice, climate change to massive unemployment, there is much to crush the soul these days.
And while live performing arts are a fraction of what they generally are, there is still plenty to remind us we have a soul.
Theater, music and dance are all on the horizon for the balance of this year. Some of it is virtual, some live, some outdoors, but it is there.
And it’s absolutely necessary, says Eric Holtan, music director of Tucson’s True Concord Voices & Orchestra.
“We know the power that music and art have to uplift the spirit and speak to that which is human in all of us,” he says. “It brings people together and has the power to heal. We desperately need art now.”
Following mass cancellations, the coronavirus made art makers think of different ways to get it out there.
True Concord will hold outdoor concerts; Arizona Theatre Company has no live performances, but is presenting readings of new plays; and the new dance company, Two Trains, has turned a dance piece into a movie that will be streamed online.
“I’m seeing art that transcends this time,” says Claire Hancock, referring to the work that she has seen virtually. Hancock co-founded Two Trains with composer Vincent Calianno, and was a co-founder of the much-acclaimed but now-defunct Artifact Dance Project.
“Everybody is getting really creative in their homes, and the accessibility is up from before. … For the human condition, it is so essential to be making anything at all. Any creative act, amidst so much destruction, feels like a celebration.”
Creating art is what has kept Cynthia Meier, co-founder of The Rogue Theatre, going in these dark days. The company plans to open its season Thursday, Sept. 10, providing Pima County has met the infection threshold that will deem it is safe to gather.
Rehearsing, much of it done via Zoom, has “been frustrating, surprising, wonderful, rejuvenating, terrible,” she says.
“It’s really been quite a rocky terrain, and it’s been really wonderful to continue to do art. Those of us that are committed to this, it’s like breathing trying to figure out how to keep it safe and still do something that’s theatrical. It’s been really hard and great.”
Take a look of how you can soothe your soul and get your fill of art for the rest of the year.
Theater
THE ROGUE THEATRE
300 E. University Blvd., Suite 150, TheRogueTheatre.org, 551-2053
This season, The Rogue is experimenting with a COVID-conscious style for the fall productions: the actors will be in face masks, performing to a recording of the lines and music. It is also going to professionally film the productions, which will be available for viewers who don’t feel safe going to the theater, and/or if the virus forces the production down.
The Rogue has strict guidelines in place, including a limited audience size, mask requirements, and frequent cleansing.
Shows planned for 2020 include “A View from the Bridge,” Sept. 10-27. The Arthur Miller play is about Eddie Carbone, a Brooklyn longshoreman, who brings his immigrant cousins to his home. Things go awry when one of them falls for Eddie’s niece.
That will be followed by “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” Nov. 5-22. Five poets gather in a castle and compete to tell the most frightening story. Mary Shelley wins. The play is by David Catlin.
SOUTHERN ARIZONA PERFORMING ARTS COMPANY
The young musical theater company has put its season on hold, but will perform a virtual piece that will benefit the Tucson Actors Fund.
“Songs For a New World” will go online Nov. 21. The songs in the Jason Robert Brown musical “will be reimagined as a response to this pandemic and how we have all changed for the better and for the worse,” says Dennis Tamblyn, artistic director and a co-founder of SAPAC.
ARIZONA THEATRE COMPANY
Arizona Theatre Company has gone completely virtual for the fall season, but it has packed plenty of material online for its audiences.
“Slow Food,” slated for Sept. 15-19, is Wendy MacLeod’s comedy about a couple who want a quiet evening at a restaurant to celebrate their anniversary. But their waiter has other plans.
York Walker’s play “Covenant,” showing Oct. 27-31, is based on the sold-his-soul-to-the devil Robert Johnson myth. A guitar player returns to the town he mysteriously disappeared from two years earlier and he plays some mean blues, launching rumors that he sold his soul.
“The Realness,” planned for an unknown date in November, tells the story of a big-time hip-hop fan who travels to the city, becomes immersed in the scene and falls in love with an emcee. The question is, does he love her or the hip-hop lifestyle?
INVISIBLE THEATRE
1400 N. First Ave., invisibletheatre.com, 882-9721
The Invisible Theatre is going ahead with its season, performing in front of live audiences. But there will be limited and well-spaced seating, masks must be worn and other safety precautions will be in place.
“Filming O’Keeffe”, which kicked off Sept. 1, continues through Sept. 12. This is a remount of a play cut short last spring. Eric Lane wrote the piece about Max and Lily, students who are making a film about artist Georgia O’Keeffe when Max’s grandfather shows up and a family secret is revealed.
“Trumbo: Red, White and Blacklisted,” is slated for Oct. 20-Nov. 8. Christopher Trumbo penned this play about his father, Dalton Trumbo. In 1947, the elder Trumbo refused to give in to the demands of the House of Un-American Activities. As a result, the successful screenwriter was blacklisted.
WINDING ROAD THEATER ENSEMBLE
Winding Road Theater company is also sticking with virtual performances.
“Consolation,” running Sept. 25-Oct. 11, is the Toni Press-Coffman play that sees a meet-up between Hillary Clinton and other first ladies from our history.
“Dusk,” on the books for Nov. 6-8, is Bryan Harnetiaux’s comedy about a man who has had a heart attack and his grown children demand he make his final wishes known.
SCOUNDREL AND SCAMP THEATRE
738 N. Fifth Ave., scoundrelandscamp.org
It will be an all-virtual fall season for Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, with the exception of an on-the-loading dock performance.
“It is Magic,” is up first from Sept. 28-Nov. 3. Mickle Maher fashioned this dark comedy about a community theater audition for an adult adaptation of the “Three Little Pigs.”
“The Crack: Among Wild Animals,” follows from Oct. 17-Nov. 1. Three friends from the city head to the country to relax. Things are never that easy. Lauren D. Finch is the playwright. Recommended for ages 18 and over.
Adapted by Shari Aronson from Eric A. Kimmel’s book, the company will perform “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins,” from Nov. 7-29, outdoors on its loading dock with a socially-distanced audience. The story is about a band of scary goblins who have taken over the synagogue. For ages 5 and over. The play can be seen online Nov. 14-Dec. 15.
“Smart People” is on deck for Nov. 13. It’s the eve of Obama’s first election and a team of Harvard profs are interested in different parts of the brain, especially how it responds to race. It’s got love and other life stuff in there, as well. The reading will be followed by a talk with the playwright Lydia R. Diamond.
LIVE THEATRE WORKSHOP
3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, livetheatreworkshop.org
Live Theatre Workshop begins the season in its new digs, which are much bigger than its previous home. Plus, the parking lot is expansive. Good thing: The company is planning what they call “Drive-Up Radio Shows.” Think of the old drive-in movie theaters, but with live theater, instead. In addition, there will be virtual shows.
“Musical Menagerie,” planned for Friday, Sept. 11, is a family-friendly show featuring works by LTW’s composers and its musical theater artists. This is a virtual performance.
“The Old Ball Game,” slated for Oct. 2-11, is one of LTW’s Drive-Up Radio Shows. The original musical, intended for children, was written by Richard Gremel and Kristian Kissel. It’s about a little boy who loves baseball, but he can’t seem to get off the bench. When the star of his Little League team gets injured, he’s hoping the coach looks his way.
“Cat-Man and Kid Sparrow, the Crime Fighting Duo,” running from Nov. 6-15, is another Drive-Up Radio Show. It begins with Cat-Man and Kid Sparrow strapped to a rocket as their arch enemy Dogg Dastardly prepares to launch it. Come on, how can you not want to see what happens? The children’s show was written by Stephen Frankenfield with music by David Ragland.
“Having Our Say,” playing from Nov. 19-Dec. 6, is a Drive-Up Radio Show centering on 103-year-old Sadie Delany and her 101-year-old sister Bessie. The Civil Rights pioneers and daughters of a former slave look back on the remarkable history they have lived through. Based on the best-selling biography by Amy Hill Hearth, Annie Elizabeth Delany and Sarah Louise Delany.
The Drive-Up Radio show “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree: A Christmas Sing-along,” running from Dec. 11-20, will get us in the holiday spirit.
There’s also “Dorothy Parker’s Last Call” — dates to be announced. Lesley Abrams wrote and performs in this one-woman bio play about the great wit.
ARTS EXPRESS
Arts Express hasn’t yet announced where it will perform, but it is bound and determined to bring creative works to the masses.
The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will do his slashing in “Sweeney Todd,” planned for Oct. 16-25. The Stephen Sondheim musical is a classic, and it stars the very talented Chach Snook as the throat-slitting barber.
“A Christmas Carol” and Dickens Festival, running Dec. 4-13, is a tradition for the company.
ARIZONA ROSE THEATRE
Arizona Rose Theatre company will eschew its cozy space in the Tucson Mall and present productions virtually.
“Arizona Rose Musical Cabaret,” on Sept. 25, will bring tunes from musicals and movies.
The Ayad Akhtar play “Disgraced,” online Oct. 24-25, is about a dinner party that gets nasty when talk turns to religion, politics and sex.
“All in the Timing,” planned for Dec. 5-6, includes a series of one-act comedies. David Ives, who is dark and very funny, is the playwright.
Choral
TUCSON MASTERWORKS CHORALE
Tucson Masterworks Chorale has hopes for an in-person community event.
Initially, however, “We Rise Again,” on Nov. 29, is a virtual concert designed to reflect the strength of the human spirit.
If the virus is under control, the Annual Messiah Sing In will take place Nov. 30 at Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road. Check tucsonsingin.org for updates.
ARIZONA REPERTORY SINGERS
It’s online for the Arizona Repertory Singers this fall. One program is available, but more are expected to be added. Keep your eye on ARS’s website.
“Ndikhokhele Bawo,” is currently available online. The text is from Psalm 23 (“The Lord is my Shepherd”). It was arranged by Michael Barrett, director of choral music studies at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.
The annual Home for the Holidays show, scheduled virtually for Dec. 11, will feature an international selection of holiday music.
Dance
TWO TRAINS
This new company is co-founded by Claire Hancock, who was also co-founder of the now-defunct Artifact Dance Company.
“A Painted Devil,” streaming Sept. 20, was presented by Artifact presented in 2018. As is the norm, it was filmed for archival purposes. Hancock and Two Trains co-founder, Vincent Calianno, have taken that film and reimagined the dance. “It’s not like watching a dance performance,” says Hancock, who choreographed the piece to Calianno’s music. “It’s really going in close and giving you the sense that you are right there in on the action.”
Music
ST. PHILIP’S FRIENDS OF MUSIC
4440 N. Campbell Ave., friendsofmusictucson.org
Music lovers look forward to the St. Philip’s Friends of Music season, which is shortened because, well, we all know why.
Cool Breeze, a Sept. 27 concert by the quartet will be streamed live. Led by Homero Cerón, the group plays mostly acoustic jazz, rock, pop and Latin music.
The date is pending for “Saint Philip’s Missa Brevis,” a world premiere of a new mass by Latvian composer Eriks Ešenvalds.
ARIZONA FRIENDS OF CHAMBER MUSIC
The Arizona Friends of Chamber Music have fashioned a busy fall, all online.
Auryn Quartet kicks things off on Oct. 17, followed by Hub New Music on Oct. 24.
In November, the string trio of Tim Kantor, Michelle Abraham and Nick Mariscal is slated for Nov. 7. Alexander Tentser will be on piano and Anna Gendler will be on violin on Nov. 14. Xavier Foley on double bass and Kelly Lin on piano will grace the virtual stage on Nov. 21.
The year will be closed out with Michael Brown on piano on Dec. 12, The Juilliard Quartet on Dec. 16 and The Pacifica Quartet on Dec. 19.
SOUTHERN ARIZONA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
The Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra is dispensing with its planned season, but not with performing. They haven’t got the programs or locations yet, though they will all be outdoors. Check the website. The in-person performances will have limited audiences and will subsequently be streamed online.
SASO concert dates are Oct. 10-11 and Nov. 14-15.
TRUE CONCORD VOICES & ORCHESTRA
trueconcord.org, 401-2651
True Concord has taken innovative measures to ensure that performers and audiences are safe, including putting singers in isolation bubbles, following in the footsteps of the NBA, before they perform. Locations are to be determined, so check the website.
Brahms’ “Requiem” is scheduled for the week of Oct. 19, though specific dates will be announced. Another piece was scheduled, but True Concord’s Music Director Eric Holtan thought this beautiful and ultimately hopeful piece was more timely. It is dedicated to all those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
“Mother Earth,” is planned for the week of Nov. 9, though specific dates will be announced. The program includes the music of nature from around the world.
Two additional concerts are planned, with programs, dates, and locations to be announced. They will be in October and November.
Also on the schedule, Lessons & Carols by Candlelight — Mary’s Gift. This traditional True Concord event will be streamed online in December.
INVISIBLE THEATRE
1400 N. First Ave., invisibletheatre.com, 882-9721
In addition to a few plays, Invisible Theatre is presenting a couple of concerts.
To-Ree-Nee Wolf is a sort of Renaissance woman — she is an actor, visual artist, a singer and a songwriter. She’ll be in concert Sept. 15-16.
Tucson couple Rob Boone and Christine Vivona will perform a variety of styles, from classical to jazz, on Sept. 17.
UA PRESENTS
UA Presents generally gives Tucsonans a magical dose of international artists, but COVID-19 has changed that this fall. So, UA Presents has launched The Tucson Studio to virtually present artists from our backyard. Keep your eye on the website to see videos and more concerts slated.
Coming up: Duo Chinoiserie: Jing Xia & Bin Hu on Sept. 10; followed by Brian Lopez on Sept. 17 and Birds and Arrows on Sept. 24.
THE GASLIGHT THEATRE
7010 E. Broadway, thegaslighttheatre.com, 886-9428
The Gaslight Theatre has suspended on-stage shows until it is safe to gather. In the meantime, it is presenting what it calls “porch concerts,” which audiences can take in from the comfort of their car.
Songs and scenes from past Gaslight shows will be performed as part of “Best of Gaslight,” through Sept. 13 and Sept. 29-Oct. 25. The George Howard Motown Band is on deck for Sept. 19.
Rock & Roll All Nite with Vinyl Tap is scheduled for Sept. 26.
David Fanning will perform the music of Neil Diamond on Oct. 5.
“Back to Back, The Music of Tom Jones & Englebert Humperdinck” with David Fanning and Armen Dirtadian is slated for Oct. 12.
Three Dog Night Tribute, with Todd Thompson, David Fanning and Mike Yarema will take the stage Oct. 19.
Mariachi Extravaganza will play on Oct. 26.
Sentimental Journey with The Manhattan Dolls is scheduled for Nov. 2.
THE GASLIGHT MUSIC HALL
13005 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley, gaslightmusichall.com, 529-1000
All of the Gaslight Music Hall’s shows are outdoors, in the parking lot, for a series dubbed “Drive In.”
“Just One Look,” Linda Ronstadt Tribute with Mindy Ronstadt and the Tributaries, is planned for Sept. 10 and 11.
“Rockin’ Blues with The Coolers” hits the stage Sept. 16.
“Dancing in the Streets with Crystal Stark” is slated for Sept. 17.
“You’re Lookin’ at Country,” old school country music with Kaci Bays and Alex Mack, is scheduled for Sept. 23.
“Still Crazy After All These Years, a Paul Simon Tribute” with Chach Snook and friends, is happening Sept. 24.
“Shell Shock Rocks Again!” is Sept. 25.
David Fanning returns with “The Music of Neil Diamond,” Sept. 30 and Oct. 2.
“Strait County” with the Strait Country Band is lined up for Oct. 1.
Opera
ARIZONA OPERA
Arizona Opera is planning a series of outdoor events for the fall, though all are not on the boards yet. What’s on the schedule thus far:
Performances by members of AO’s Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio on Oct. 4. Location to be announced.
Tentative performances are also planned for Nov. 8 and Dec. 6. Check the website for programs, location and times.
Kathleen Allen has written about the arts in Tucson for close to three decades.
