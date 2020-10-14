Tucson charcoal artist rediscovered her love of art about five years ago

From a young age, Bronwyn Dierssen had a knack for creating.

“When I was a kid, I was a total art nerd,” she said. “I could spend my whole weekend doing it.”

As an adult, dividing her time between working and helping to take care of her mother-in-law, she found herself with little time to do anything else.

It wasn’t until she was pregnant with her daughter about five years ago that Dierssen had time to refocus.

She found herself homebound with free time on her hands. The art flowed from her fingertips.

“I rediscovered that this is what I’m passionate about,” she says.

Dierssen is a charcoal artist, creating mostly portraits — of people and pets — and some landscapes. She takes commissions.

“I think for me, the draw is people and emotion,” she says.

Dierssen uses photos as her source of inspiration, but may change a few of the elements around as she gets to drawing. And when looking through her portfolio, it’s clear that her drawings are inclusive, featuring people of many cultural backgrounds.