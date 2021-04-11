Tucson classical music trio to perform concert for SAACA

Live classical music concerts have been few and far between since the COVID-19 pandemic reared its head in 2020.

But on Saturday, April 17, a trio of Tucson musicians will team up for a special fundraising concert at Catalyst Arts & Makers Space in Tucson Mall. Proceeds from the socially-distanced event will benefit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, which runs Catalyst and hosts arts events throughout the region.

Violinist Toru Tagawa, the founder and music director of the Tucson Repertory Orchestra and longtime orchestra director for Canyon del Oro High School, joins Sierra Vista Symphony's principal cellist Helena Pedersen and South Korean pianist Kyungsun Choi, who earned his doctoral degree from the University of Arizona, for a program of works by Mozart, Bach, Beethoven and Beach.