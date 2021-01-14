Tucson Desert Song Festival streamlines and goes virtual

“Everybody kind of had that difficult series of conversations and it was kind of a rolling series of disappointments," Hanson said. "We took the approach that we’re going to hang on as long as possible, keep hope alive. As things became more and more clear, we kept trying.”

Hanson said the biggest hurdle was that most of the festival's artistic partners had either canceled their seasons or dramatically streamlined them as artists called off appearances out of health concerns. The song festival coordinates with more than a half dozen Tucson arts organizations including the orchestra, University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music and True Concord Voices & Orchestra, to whom they provide funding to bring in vocalists for recitals over the festival run.

”All of our major performing arts presenters canceled very early on," said Hanson, who added that in addition to the canceled seasons, all of Tucson's venues have been shuttered since spring.

"So here we are. And I think it’s really important for people to be aware that we are doing our best and we are continuing to do it at the highest level of safety possible," Hanson said. "And we are also keeping the lights on; we remain active and it takes a certain amount of dedication … to pull something like this off.”