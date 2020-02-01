Tucson Festival of Books panels put the spotlight on political activists, the president

Even if you aren’t a political junkie, you might want more insider details about political activists in this election year.

Two panels, “Formidable Forces in 2020,” at 4 p.m. March 14 in the UA Mall tent with Ezra Levin, Anne Nelson and Joel Stein, and “Campaign 2020: What’s New, Who’s Who,” at 10 a.m. March 15 in the Student Union Gallagher Theater with Leah Greenberg, Levin and Stein, discuss the activists.

Levin and Greenberg, who are husband and wife, are the authors of “We Are Indivisible: A Blueprint for Democracy After Trump.” Nelson is the author of “Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right.” Stein is the author of “In Defense of Elitism: Why I’m Better Than You and You’re Better than Someone Who Didn’t Buy This Book.”

There are the easy-to-spot activists like those in the Indivisible movement, and those not so obvious like the ones examined in Nelson’s “Shadow Network.” Stein uses humor in his examination of the “elite” and the vocal disdain against the group.

Three panels put the spotlight on President Trump.