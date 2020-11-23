Tucson filmmaker releasing holiday flick with a vampire twist

The audience will be limited to about 170 with social distancing protocols that cut the theater’s capacity by at least half, Leon said.

This is Leon’s eighth full-length feature film and his first vampire flick since he started making movies when he was a kid.

“My friend got a camcorder when he was 8 years old, and we made our own movies, and I still kept doing it ever since,” said Leon, who admitted his early movies were not exactly blockbusters. But his last three or four films were pretty good, he said.

Leon’s actors are his friends, and everyone volunteers, to keep costs down. And although he has entered some of his films in festivals, he has mostly made movies for himself.

“It’s a passion really. It’s not necessarily a financial goal,” he said, adding that he has invested thousands in equipment over the years from cameras to lighting and sound equipment. “That’s the main drive behind me doing these films because it’s generally just about me. If nobody showed up at the theater, I would still be making them for myself.”

Leon cowrote “The Last Kiss” with J. Patrick Ohlde, who also acts in the movie. Leon and Ohlde have worked on a couple of Leon’s films.

