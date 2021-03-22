Tucson Folk Fest kicks off this weekend with songwriting competition

Five Tucson songwriters and six others from Washington, Florida and the Phoenix area are competing for top honors in the 2021 Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition Finals on Saturday, March 27.

The finalists will vie for small cash prizes and a chance to perform a showcase set at the 36th annual Tucson Folk Festival to be held April 10-11 at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, at the Mercado District.

Each of the finalists — Tucsonans Eric Cunningham, T. Greg Squires, Mark Anthony Febbo, Lauren Lawson and Eric Schaffer; Jane Fallon of Dunedin, Florida; Mark Iler from Olympia, Washington; Alicia Stockman of Heber City, Utah; Sandy Hathaway from Chandler; and Annie Sorrells and Jerry Green from Phoenix — will perform their original songs for a panel of judges looking for originality, song structures and arrangement, talent and general stage presence.

The performances begin at 6 p.m. and 2018 winner Sophia Rankin is set to perform at 9 p.m. while the judges deliberate.