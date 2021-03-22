 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Folk Fest kicks off this weekend with songwriting competition

Tucson Folk Fest kicks off this weekend with songwriting competition

Eric Cunningham is a finalist in the 2021 Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition Finals on Saturday, March 27.

 Courtesy Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association

Five Tucson songwriters and six others from Washington, Florida and the Phoenix area are competing for top honors in the 2021 Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition Finals on Saturday, March 27.

The finalists will vie for small cash prizes and a chance to perform a showcase set at the 36th annual Tucson Folk Festival to be held April 10-11 at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, at the Mercado District.

Each of the finalists — Tucsonans Eric Cunningham, T. Greg Squires, Mark Anthony Febbo, Lauren Lawson and Eric Schaffer; Jane Fallon of Dunedin, Florida; Mark Iler from Olympia, Washington; Alicia Stockman of Heber City, Utah; Sandy Hathaway from Chandler; and Annie Sorrells and Jerry Green from Phoenix — will perform their original songs for a panel of judges looking for originality, song structures and arrangement, talent and general stage presence.

Mark Anthony Febbo is a finalist in the 2021 Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition Finals on Saturday, March 27.

The performances begin at 6 p.m. and 2018 winner Sophia Rankin is set to perform at 9 p.m. while the judges deliberate.

The Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, which puts on the folk festival, has been hosting the songwriting competition since the early 2000s as a fundraiser for the festival. It renamed it in Stefan George's honor a year after the longtime popular singer-songwriter died in summer 2015.

Tucson Folk Festival producer and president Matt Rolland said the competition is much more than a change for emerging and established songwriters to showcase their talents. It's a chance for the writers to share their insights and inspiration with songs influenced by the times.

Lauren Lawson is a finalist in the 2021 Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition Finals on Saturday, March 27. 

"Given the year we’ve all just lived through, we need songs from the heart more than ever,” Rolland said. 

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association will award a first-, second- and third-place winner. The top winner will get a shot on the Folk Festival stage. 

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch.

If you go

What: The 2021 Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition Finals

Presented by: Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association in partnership with Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Tickets: $10 at montereycourtaz.com

Et cetera: The 36th Annual Tucson Folk Festival will be held on April 10 and 11 with in-person drive-in concerts at Park Place mall and the MSA Annex and a virtual event broadcast from Centennial Hall. For tickets and information, visit tucsonfolkfest.org

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Art show uses fractals to create sci-fi world in New York City

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News