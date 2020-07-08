Tucson food trailer makes dough selling street snack from Malta

He will be at Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road, this Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.

“I offer samples to customers who are unfamiliar with pastizzi,” Gauci said. “They try the sample and get hooked. It doesn’t take much after that.”

He starts customers off with the basic ricotta cheese pastizz, then moves them onto split pea and curry before introducing them to “The Southwest,” Gauci’s own pastizzi creation, stuffed with bacon, Hatch chiles and a ricotta base.

“‘The Southwest’ is a big hit in Tucson,” he said.

Nationally, Gauci has made a name for himself as one of only a few baked goods companies in the country shipping pastizzi. During the pandemic, Gauci has been sending out up to 30 orders a month, ranging from four to 10 dozen a shipment.

“People are ordering it from all over the country,” Gauci said. “They don’t want to go out right now to get pastizzi. They want it at their door. They are happy someone can provide that service. Shipping has been carrying me through the pandemic.”

The goal, Gauci says, is to one day move his business from a commercial kitchen that he rents on Tucson’s west side to his own factory where he can produce pastizzi on a larger scale.

“I am proud of it,” he said. “The business is bigger than last year and much bigger than the year before. I want to see where it will take me.”

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.