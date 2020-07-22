Tucson gains breakfast hotspot with Snooze opening

Tucson has a new breakfast hot spot.
Nearly three months after it was supposed to open, the Tucson outpost of Colorado-born Snooze an A.M. Eatery opened on Wednesday.
It is one of several Tucson restaurants opening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which means the 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for half its capacity in keeping with state-mandated social distancing requirements.
The midtown restaurant in the new Grant Modern complex at 2500 E. Grant Road, at North Tucson Boulevard, also has put in place safety and sanitizing protocols that include requiring employees to wear masks and gloves, requiring diners to wear masks while moving around the restaurant, and conducting wellness checks of employees before every shift. The restaurant also has installed touchless menus and ordering and designated an employee to clean and sanitize tables after every service, company officials said.
Food can also be ordered to go, including the house special pineapple upside-down pancakes, or the breakfast burrito stuffed with cage-free scrambled eggs, black beans and hash browns and topped with cheese, pico de gallo and red ranchero or green chile sauce.
This is Snooze’s first Tucson and Southern Arizona location, joining six other restaurants in the Phoenix area. Brothers Jon and Adam Schlegel opened their first location in Denver in 2006 and have grown the chain to more than 40 restaurants, most of them in Colorado and Texas.
Growth plans for 2020 include expanding into Georgia as well as adding several new restaurants to its stable. But the company’s bigger goals are to become more sustainable, from expanding its reliance on locally sourced food to reducing its carbon footprint in its building projects (using recycled materials) and waste generation by establishing zero landfill-waste kitchen operations.
Snooze is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekends. You can order online at snoozeeatery.com.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!