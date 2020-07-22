Tucson gains breakfast hotspot with Snooze opening

Tucson has a new breakfast hot spot.

Nearly three months after it was supposed to open, the Tucson outpost of Colorado-born Snooze an A.M. Eatery opened on Wednesday.

It is one of several Tucson restaurants opening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which means the 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for half its capacity in keeping with state-mandated social distancing requirements.

The midtown restaurant in the new Grant Modern complex at 2500 E. Grant Road, at North Tucson Boulevard, also has put in place safety and sanitizing protocols that include requiring employees to wear masks and gloves, requiring diners to wear masks while moving around the restaurant, and conducting wellness checks of employees before every shift. The restaurant also has installed touchless menus and ordering and designated an employee to clean and sanitize tables after every service, company officials said.

Food can also be ordered to go, including the house special pineapple upside-down pancakes, or the breakfast burrito stuffed with cage-free scrambled eggs, black beans and hash browns and topped with cheese, pico de gallo and red ranchero or green chile sauce.