Tucson Greek Fest cancels; food still on the menu

For many locals, the Tucson Greek Festival, a tradition in town for the last 45 years, marks the beginning of a busy fall festival season.
This year, thanks to COVID-19, things are a little bit different.
Organizers of the annual celebration of Greek food, arts and culture have opted to cancel the event to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
But there will still be food.
Nearly all of your favorite Greek Fest eats will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 25-27.
Items available for purchase, include a gyro sandwich ($8), chicken dinner ($10), Greek salad ($7), spanakopita ($8), baklava ($5.50) and loukoumades ($5.50).
Orders can be made through tucsongreekfestival.com. Pick the dishes you want, pay online, then select a day and time to pick up the food at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road. Items must be ordered ahead of time.
The Tucson Greek Festival is the primary fundraiser for St. Demetrios.
When the pandemic hit, Bill Brecht, like most musicians, turned to technology to keep his music going, and after playing in a virtual open mic on the East Coast, he launched his own version: Desert Southwest Open Mic on Facebook. The platform offers a place for established musicians and newcomers to perform in the COVID-19 era.
