Tucson Mall gaming store incorporates fantasy-themed craft beer bar

You can work up a mighty thirst leading a war band through the Underdark on a campaign to stop demons hellbent on destroying the world.
Mark Kadow, owner of Tucson Games and Gadgets, a tabletop board game store at the Tucson Mall, knows this.
It's why he constructed the Short Rest Tavern, a fantasy-themed craft beer bar within his shop meant to satisfy all manner of players, as they make their way through fictional worlds in games like Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering and Catan.
The Tavern looks like something straight out of "Lord of the Rings," with a large wooden bar and employees in Middle-earth-style attire.
A healthy selection of craft beer is available on tap and in coolers. Short Rest also serves craft wines, mead, mixed drinks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Players can gather at large specialty tables made specifically for gaming and lose themselves in the more than 500 games that the store has available for play.
A full-time game guru will be on-hand most nights to suggest and show customers new titles in stock.
"They are there to enhance your experience," Kadow said. "If you want to learn a new board game, the game guru will be there to help you to do that."
The Tavern, which opened its doors in late September, was in the works even before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Kadow said.
Kadow, who served for years as a stuntman at Old Tucson, opened his first Tucson Games and Gadgets in 2014 at North Country Club Drive and East Broadway.
He eventually closed that location and set-up shop in the Tucson Mall, followed by a second location at Park Place shortly after.
The Tucson Mall location has a fantasy theme, in the vein of the worlds you might find in Dungeons & Dragons, Kadow said. The Park Place spot leans more toward science fiction.
In his younger years, Kadow spent hours playing at the Gold Mine Arcade at the Foothills Mall and wanted to recreate that experience for others.
"People still want to play games, but most have video game systems at home," Kadow said. "I wanted to create a space for board games, where people can come and relax, play with each other and maybe buy stuff, too."
Kadow says the addition of the tavern adds to that experience.
"People have been responding really well," he said. "They come in, grab some beers, and play board games with their friends for hours."
Kadow said you don't have to be steeped in gaming techniques to come drink at the Short Rest Tavern.
All are welcome.
"It has already become a rest stop for adults waiting for their significant others to finish shopping," Kadow said.
Kadow hopes to expand the Short Rest Tavern concept to his Park Place location and beyond in the coming years.
Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com.
