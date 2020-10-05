Tucson Mall gaming store incorporates fantasy-themed craft beer bar

Kadow, who served for years as a stuntman at Old Tucson, opened his first Tucson Games and Gadgets in 2014 at North Country Club Drive and East Broadway.

He eventually closed that location and set-up shop in the Tucson Mall, followed by a second location at Park Place shortly after.

The Tucson Mall location has a fantasy theme, in the vein of the worlds you might find in Dungeons & Dragons, Kadow said. The Park Place spot leans more toward science fiction.

In his younger years, Kadow spent hours playing at the Gold Mine Arcade at the Foothills Mall and wanted to recreate that experience for others.

"People still want to play games, but most have video game systems at home," Kadow said. "I wanted to create a space for board games, where people can come and relax, play with each other and maybe buy stuff, too."

Kadow says the addition of the tavern adds to that experience.

"People have been responding really well," he said. "They come in, grab some beers, and play board games with their friends for hours."

Kadow said you don't have to be steeped in gaming techniques to come drink at the Short Rest Tavern.

All are welcome.